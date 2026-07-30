NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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CLI Reference

The Launch Kit binary is invoked as l8k and exposes a set of subcommands. l8k --help and l8k <subcommand> --help print labelled flag groups identical to the sections below.

Global Flags

Available on all subcommands:

Flag

Description

--output <string> Output format: text (default, human-readable) or json (structured for automation, see Automation and CI/CD).
-y, --yes Auto-confirm all prompts. Implied by --output json.
-q, --quiet Suppress informational output.
--log-level <string> Log level: debug, info, warn, error.
--log-file <string> Write logs to file instead of stderr.
-h, --help Show help.

l8k discover

Probes cluster hardware and writes a cluster-config.yaml.

Flag

Description

--kubeconfig <string> Path to kubeconfig file (falls back to $KUBECONFIG).
--user-config <string> Base config to merge with discovered hardware. If --save-cluster-config is omitted, the file is updated in place.
--save-cluster-config <string> Output path for the discovered cluster configuration. Defaults to --user-config if set, otherwise ./cluster-config.yaml.
--network-operator-namespace <string> Override the Network Operator namespace (default: nvidia-network-operator).
--network-operator-release <string> Pin discovery to a Network Operator release line. Supported: 25.10, 26.1, 26.4.
--node-selector <string> Filter nodes for discovery by label. Default: feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true (Mellanox NICs).
--image-pull-secrets <strings> Image pull secret names for NicClusterPolicy (comma-separated).
--enabled-plugins <string> Comma-separated list of plugins to enable (default: network-operator).

l8k generate

Renders Kubernetes manifests from a cluster configuration and a profile selection. Optionally deploys them.

Profile Selection

Flag

Description

--user-config <string> Cluster configuration file. Auto-detected from ./cluster-config.yaml (or the installed default) if omitted.
--for <preset> Generate for a hardware preset without running discovery. Requires --node-selector. See Cluster Topology Presets.
--fabric <string> Fabric type: ethernet or infiniband. Auto-defaults from the cluster’s unanimous linkType (Unit 5 fabric probe) when not supplied.
--deployment-type <string> Deployment type: sriov, rdma_shared, or host_device. Auto-defaults to sriov when not supplied.
--multirail Enable multirail deployment. Auto-defaults to true. Opt out with --multirail=false (YAML cannot express explicit-false).
--spectrum-x <RA-version> Enable Spectrum-X. Value is the SPC-X RA version: RA2.1 or RA2.2. Implies ethernet fabric, sriov deployment, and multirail.
--multiplane-mode <string> Multiplane mode: swplb, hwplb, uniplane, or none. Required with --spectrum-x; auto-defaulted from east-west PF deviceID when omitted (CX7/BF3 → uniplane, CX8 → swplb, CX9 → hwplb). none requires --number-of-planes 1.
--number-of-planes <int> Number of planes: 1, 2, or 4. Required with --spectrum-x; auto-defaulted from deviceID (CX7/BF3 → 1, CX8 → 2, CX9 → 4).
--network-operator-release <string> Pin to a Network Operator release line. Supported: 25.10, 26.1, 26.4. Auto-defaulted under --spectrum-x (RA2.126.1; RA2.226.4). See Overview.
--groups <a,b,...> Restrict output to the named source groups (comma-separated, matched case-sensitively against clusterConfig[].identifier). Mutually exclusive with --gpu-type. Empty match is a validation error. See Heterogeneous Clusters.
--gpu-type <string> Restrict output to source groups whose gpuType matches (case-insensitive). Mutually exclusive with --groups. See Heterogeneous Clusters.
--node-selector <string> Node selector for the synthesized clusterConfig when --for is used (e.g., key=value,key2=value2). Required with --for.

Output and Deployment

Flag

Description

--save-deployment-files <string> Output directory for generated YAML files (default: ./deployment).
--deploy Apply generated manifests to the cluster.
--dry-run Preview deployment without applying (requires --deploy).
--kubeconfig <string> Path to kubeconfig (required with --deploy; falls back to $KUBECONFIG).

Customization

Flag

Description

--enable-doca-driver Enable DOCA driver deployment.
--workload-manifest <string> Path to a custom workload manifest. Launch Kit patches network annotations, resource requests, and node affinity. See Generate Workflow.
--image-pull-secrets <strings> Image pull secret names for NicClusterPolicy (comma-separated). Propagates to per-group NicNodePolicy sub-specs.
--network-operator-namespace <string> Override the Network Operator namespace.
--pod-namespace <string> Namespace for pods and network resources.
--enabled-plugins <string> Comma-separated list of plugins to enable (default: network-operator).

l8k deploy

Applies previously generated manifests to the cluster in four phases: NicClusterPolicy first (await ready), per-group NicNodePolicy (await each), all remaining CRs in one batch (controllers reconcile concurrently), then verify every manifest reached a terminal state. Example workload manifests (*example*) are skipped here — they’re applied by l8k validate --connectivity / l8k deploy --verify as part of the data-plane phase. See Deploy Workflow for the full deployment-ordering description.

Flag

Description

--kubeconfig <string> Path to kubeconfig (falls back to $KUBECONFIG).
--deployment-files <string> Directory containing the manifests to apply (default: ./deployment).
--deploy-timeout <duration> End-to-end wall-clock budget for the apply + reconciliation phase (e.g., 45m, 2h). 0 (default) means no deadline; polls until every manifest reaches a terminal state. Useful for matching a maintenance window when SR-IOV reconciliation on a large cluster can take an hour or more.
--verify After a successful apply, chain the connectivity matrix (same flow as l8k validate --connectivity): apply the example DaemonSet, wait for it to roll out, run a ping matrix across every rail and pod pair, then clean up.
--dry-run Preview what would be applied without changing the cluster.

l8k validate

Verifies a deployment by running four checks back-to-back: Network Operator Helm release version (compared against networkOperator.selectedRelease in cluster-config.yaml); per-component version cross-check that walks the live NicClusterPolicy + NicNodePolicy and confirms each section’s .version field matches the catalog (catches out-of-band edits and partial upgrades the Helm check misses); per-manifest state classification (READY / IN-PROGRESS / ERROR / MISSING via the per-Kind validator registry); and a data-plane connectivity matrix (apply the example DaemonSet, ping every rail across every pod pair). Writes a self-contained HTML report to <deployment-files>/verify-report.html by default. Exits 4 on any missing/error manifest, Helm-version mismatch, component-version mismatch, or connectivity-matrix failure. See Validate Workflow for full details.

Flag

Description

--kubeconfig <string> Path to kubeconfig (falls back to $KUBECONFIG).
--user-config <string> Cluster config file. Lookup order: explicit path → ./cluster-config.yaml<deployment-files>/../cluster-config.yaml<deployment-files>/cluster-config.yaml. Read for networkOperator.selectedRelease and operator namespace.
--deployment-files <string> Directory containing the manifests to verify (default: ./deployment).
--connectivity Run the data-plane ping matrix. Default true. Pass --connectivity=false to limit validate to the static manifest + Helm-release-version checks.
--connectivity-timeout <duration> Wall-clock budget for the connectivity phase (default: 5m).
--ping-count <int> Number of ICMP echoes per src → dst pair (ping -c N). Default 3.
--keep Leave the test DaemonSet running after --connectivity completes (useful for follow-up debugging).
--wait <duration> Block validate up to this duration waiting for in-progress manifests to reach a terminal state. 0 (default) returns immediately on the first snapshot. Re-polls the cluster every 10 s.
--report-path <string> Write the HTML report to this path. Empty (default) writes to <deployment-files>/verify-report.html. Pass - to skip the report file entirely.

l8k preset list

Lists locally available cluster topology presets.

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l8k preset update

Downloads the latest presets from a Git repository.

Flag

Description

--repo <string> Git repository URL.
--branch <string> Branch or tag to fetch from (default: main).
--dir <string> Subdirectory within the repo containing presets.

See Cluster Topology Presets for usage.

l8k sosreport

Collects diagnostic data from the cluster.

Flag

Description

--kubeconfig <string> Path to kubeconfig (falls back to $KUBECONFIG).
--output-dir <string> Directory to save the sosreport (default: ./sosreport).

See Troubleshooting for analysis guidance.

l8k schema

Outputs a JSON description of l8k’s capabilities — supported commands, fabrics, deployment types, exit codes, and output formats. Used by AI agents and automation tooling to discover l8k capabilities programmatically. See Automation and CI/CD.

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l8k version

Prints the version. Supports --output json for structured output.

Exit Codes

Code

Meaning

0 Success.
1 General error.
2 Validation error (invalid flags or configuration).
3 Cluster error (API unreachable, discovery failed).
4 Deployment error (apply failed).
5 Partial success (discovery completed but deployment failed).

See Also
Previous Reference
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