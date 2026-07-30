NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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Deploy Workflow

Note

Use this when: you have generated manifests (from Generate Workflow) and want to apply them to the cluster, or preview what would be applied.

Deploy to Cluster

Apply the generated manifests:

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l8k deploy

By default, l8k deploy reads the manifests in ./deployment/ (the output of l8k generate) and uses $KUBECONFIG for cluster access.

You can also fold the deploy into the generate step by adding --deploy to l8k generate:

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l8k generate --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail --deploy

Deployment Ordering

Launch Kit applies manifests in four phases. The first two block on reconciliation because everything else depends on them; the last two batch the remaining manifests so controllers reconcile concurrently:

  1. NicClusterPolicy — applied first, then awaited until the controller reports READY. Per-component appliedStates[] are surfaced in the progress output (“ready: 7/12; pending: state-OFED, state-multus-cni, …”) so an operator sees exactly which component is the laggard.

  2. NicNodePolicy — applied per group, awaited per policy (OFED driver, device plugins land here).

  3. Remaining manifests — every other CR (SriovNetwork, HostDeviceNetwork, CIDRPool, SpectrumXRailPoolConfig, …) is applied in a single pass without per-manifest waits, so controllers reconcile concurrently.

  4. Verify — each manifest from phase 3 is polled until it reaches a terminal state. The four-state classification (READY / IN-PROGRESS / ERROR / MISSING) and per-Kind cross-checks (e.g., the SR-IOV silent-failure case where syncStatus=Succeeded but pfNames matched zero interfaces) are shared with l8k validate.

Note

Example workload manifests (filenames matching *example*) are not applied by l8k deploy. They are fixtures consumed by the connectivity matrix in l8k validate --connectivity (or l8k deploy --verify, see below) and are deployed only as part of that ping-matrix phase.

Deploy-wide Timeout

l8k deploy has no per-manifest deadline. Pass --deploy-timeout <duration> to bound the whole apply + reconciliation phase end-to-end (e.g., 45m, 2h). Without the flag, deploy polls until every manifest reaches a terminal state or the user cancels — the right default for SR-IOV configuration on large clusters where a single SriovNetworkNodePolicy reconciliation can outlast any small per-manifest budget.

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l8k deploy --deploy-timeout 90m

Dry-Run Mode

Preview what would be deployed without making changes:

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l8k deploy --dry-run

Dry-run mode is recommended before any first deployment and before production changes.

End-to-End Verification (–verify)

Pass --verify to chain a full data-plane verification right after a successful apply: l8k deploy --verify applies the manifests, waits for every controller to reconcile, then runs the connectivity ping matrix from l8k validate (apply the example DaemonSet, wait for every pod to be Ready, ping every rail across every pod pair, clean up).

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l8k deploy --verify

The matrix’s exit code propagates: a failed ping causes l8k deploy --verify to exit non-zero even though the manifests applied successfully. Combine with --keep (passed to validate) when debugging.

Manual Verification

You can also inspect the deployment manually:

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kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get nicclusterpolicy
kubectl get nicnodepolicy

Per-group NicNodePolicy resources have names matching the group identifier (e.g., nicnodepolicy-group-0). Each should reach the Ready state before workloads are applied.

If a deployment fails or stalls, see Troubleshooting.

See Also
Previous Generate Workflow
Next Validate Workflow
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