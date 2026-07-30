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Deploy Workflow
Use this when: you have generated manifests (from Generate Workflow) and want to apply them to the cluster, or preview what would be applied.
Apply the generated manifests:
l8k deploy
By default,
l8k deploy reads the manifests in
./deployment/ (the output of
l8k generate) and uses
$KUBECONFIG for cluster access.
You can also fold the deploy into the generate step by adding
--deploy to
l8k generate:
l8k generate --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail --deploy
Launch Kit applies manifests in four phases. The first two block on reconciliation because everything else depends on them; the last two batch the remaining manifests so controllers reconcile concurrently:
NicClusterPolicy — applied first, then awaited until the controller reports
READY. Per-component
appliedStates[]are surfaced in the progress output (“ready: 7/12; pending: state-OFED, state-multus-cni, …”) so an operator sees exactly which component is the laggard.
NicNodePolicy — applied per group, awaited per policy (OFED driver, device plugins land here).
Remaining manifests — every other CR (
SriovNetwork,
HostDeviceNetwork,
CIDRPool,
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig, …) is applied in a single pass without per-manifest waits, so controllers reconcile concurrently.
Verify — each manifest from phase 3 is polled until it reaches a terminal state. The four-state classification (READY / IN-PROGRESS / ERROR / MISSING) and per-Kind cross-checks (e.g., the SR-IOV silent-failure case where
syncStatus=Succeededbut
pfNamesmatched zero interfaces) are shared with l8k validate.
Example workload manifests (filenames matching
*example*) are not applied by
l8k deploy. They are fixtures consumed by the connectivity matrix in
l8k validate --connectivity (or
l8k deploy --verify, see below) and are deployed only as part of that ping-matrix phase.
l8k deploy has no per-manifest deadline. Pass
--deploy-timeout <duration> to bound the whole apply + reconciliation phase end-to-end (e.g.,
45m,
2h). Without the flag, deploy polls until every manifest reaches a terminal state or the user cancels — the right default for SR-IOV configuration on large clusters where a single
SriovNetworkNodePolicy reconciliation can outlast any small per-manifest budget.
l8k deploy --deploy-timeout 90m
Preview what would be deployed without making changes:
l8k deploy --dry-run
Dry-run mode is recommended before any first deployment and before production changes.
Pass
--verify to chain a full data-plane verification right after a successful apply:
l8k deploy --verify applies the manifests, waits for every controller to reconcile, then runs the connectivity ping matrix from l8k validate (apply the example DaemonSet, wait for every pod to be
Ready, ping every rail across every pod pair, clean up).
l8k deploy --verify
The matrix’s exit code propagates: a failed ping causes
l8k deploy --verify to exit non-zero even though the manifests applied successfully. Combine with
--keep (passed to validate) when debugging.
You can also inspect the deployment manually:
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get nicclusterpolicy
kubectl get nicnodepolicy
Per-group
NicNodePolicy resources have names matching the group identifier (e.g.,
nicnodepolicy-group-0). Each should reach the
Ready state before workloads are applied.
If a deployment fails or stalls, see Troubleshooting.
Generate Workflow — producing the manifests
Heterogeneous Clusters — per-group rollout strategies
Troubleshooting — diagnosing failed deployments
Automation and CI/CD — exit codes and JSON output for CI