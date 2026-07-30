Network Operator API reference v1alpha1

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the mellanox.com v1alpha1 API group

Resource Types:

(Appears on: HostDeviceNetworkStatus, NicClusterPolicyStatus, NicNodePolicyStatus)

AppliedState defines a finer-grained view of the observed state of NicClusterPolicy

Field Description name string Name of the deployed component this state refers to state State The state of the deployed component. (“ready”, “notReady”, “ignore”, “error”) message string Message is a human readable message indicating details about why the state is in this condition

(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)

ConfigMapNameReference references a config map in a specific namespace. The namespace must be specified at the point of use.

Field Description name string Name of the ConfigMap

(Appears on: DOCATelemetryServiceSpec)

DOCATelemetryServiceConfig contains configuration for the DOCATelemetryService.

Field Description fromConfigMap string (Optional) FromConfigMap sets the configMap the DOCATelemetryService gets its configuration from. The ConfigMap must be in the same namespace as the NICClusterPolicy.

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

DOCATelemetryServiceSpec is the configuration for DOCA Telemetry Service.

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for DOCA Telemetry Service config DOCATelemetryServiceConfig (Optional) Config contains custom config for the DOCATelemetryService. If set no default config will be deployed.

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec, NicNodePolicySpec)

DevicePluginSpec describes configuration options for device plugin 1. Image information for device plugin 2. Device plugin configuration

Field Description ImageSpecWithConfig ImageSpecWithConfig Image information for the device plugin and optional configuration useCdi bool Enables use of container device interface (CDI) NOTE: NVIDIA Network Operator does not configure container runtime to enable CDI.

(Appears on: DriverUpgradePolicySpec)

DrainSpec describes configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade

Field Description enable bool (Optional) Enable indicates if node draining is allowed during upgrade force bool (Optional) Force indicates if force draining is allowed podSelector string (Optional) PodSelector specifies a label selector to filter pods on the node that need to be drained For more details on label selectors, see: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/overview/working-with-objects/labels/#label-selectors timeoutSeconds int (Optional) TimeoutSecond specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before giving up drain, zero means infinite deleteEmptyDir bool (Optional) DeleteEmptyDir indicates if should continue even if there are pods using emptyDir (local data that will be deleted when the node is drained)

(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)

DriverUpgradePolicySpec describes policy configuration for automatic upgrades

Field Description autoUpgrade bool (Optional) AutoUpgrade is a global switch for automatic upgrade feature if set to false all other options are ignored maxParallelUpgrades int (Optional) MaxParallelUpgrades indicates how many nodes can be upgraded in parallel 0 means no limit, all nodes will be upgraded in parallel waitForCompletion WaitForCompletionSpec The configuration for waiting on pods completions drain DrainSpec The configuration for node drain during automatic upgrade safeLoad bool (Optional) SafeLoad turn on safe driver loading (cordon and drain the node before loading the driver)

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

GlobalConfig contains global configuration for all components

Field Description repository string (Optional) Repository is the default container image repository for all components version string (Optional) Version is the default version tag for all component images imagePullSecrets []string (Optional) ImagePullSecrets is a list of secret names for pulling component images

HostDeviceNetwork is the Schema for the hostdevicenetworks API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec HostDeviceNetworkSpec Defines the desired state of HostDeviceNetwork status HostDeviceNetworkStatus Defines the observed state of HostDeviceNetwork

(Appears on: HostDeviceNetwork)

HostDeviceNetworkSpec defines the desired state of HostDeviceNetwork

Field Description networkNamespace string Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource resourceName string Host device resource pool name ipam string IPAM configuration to be used for this network

(Appears on: HostDeviceNetwork)

HostDeviceNetworkStatus defines the observed state of HostDeviceNetwork

Field Description state State Reflects the state of the HostDeviceNetwork hostDeviceNetworkAttachmentDef string Network attachment definition generated from HostDeviceNetworkSpec reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error appliedStates []AppliedState AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

IBKubernetesSpec describes configuration options for ib-kubernetes

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for ib-kubernetes periodicUpdateSeconds int (Optional) Interval of updates in seconds pKeyGUIDPoolRangeStart string The first guid in the pool pKeyGUIDPoolRangeEnd string The last guid in the pool ufmSecret string Secret containing credentials to UFM service

IPoIBNetwork is the Schema for the ipoibnetworks API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec IPoIBNetworkSpec Defines the desired state of IPoIBNetwork status IPoIBNetworkStatus Defines the observed state of IPoIBNetwork

(Appears on: IPoIBNetwork)

IPoIBNetworkSpec defines the desired state of IPoIBNetwork

Field Description networkNamespace string Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource master string Name of the host interface to enslave. Defaults to default route interface ipam string IPAM configuration to be used for this network.

(Appears on: IPoIBNetwork)

IPoIBNetworkStatus defines the observed state of IPoIBNetwork

Field Description state State Reflects the state of the IPoIBNetwork ipoibNetworkAttachmentDef string Network attachment definition generated from IPoIBNetworkSpec reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error

(Appears on: DOCATelemetryServiceSpec, IBKubernetesSpec, ImageSpecWithConfig, NICFeatureDiscoverySpec, NVIPAMSpec, NicConfigurationOperatorSpec, OFEDDriverSpec, SecondaryNetworkSpec, SpectrumXOperatorSpec)

ImageSpec Contains container image specifications

Field Description image string Name of the image repository string (Optional) Address of the registry that stores the image version string (Optional) Version of the image to use imagePullSecrets []string (Optional) ImagePullSecrets is an optional list of references to secrets in the same namespace to use for pulling the image containerResources []ResourceRequirements ResourceRequirements describes the compute resource requirements

(Appears on: DevicePluginSpec, MultusSpec)

ImageSpecWithConfig Contains ImageSpec and optional configuration

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for the component config string Configuration for the component as a string

MacvlanNetwork is the Schema for the macvlannetworks API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec MacvlanNetworkSpec Defines the desired state of MacvlanNetworkSpec status MacvlanNetworkStatus Defines the observed state of MacvlanNetwork

(Appears on: MacvlanNetwork)

MacvlanNetworkSpec defines the desired state of MacvlanNetwork

Field Description networkNamespace string Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource master string Name of the host interface to enslave. Defaults to default route interface mode string Mode of interface one of “bridge”, “private”, “vepa”, “passthru” mtu int MTU of interface to the specified value. 0 for master’s MTU ipam string IPAM configuration to be used for this network.

(Appears on: MacvlanNetwork)

MacvlanNetworkStatus defines the observed state of MacvlanNetwork

Field Description state State Reflects the state of the MacvlanNetwork macvlanNetworkAttachmentDef string Network attachment definition generated from MacvlanNetworkSpec reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error

(Appears on: SecondaryNetworkSpec)

MultusSpec describes configuration options for Multus CNI 1. Image information for Multus CNI 2. Multus CNI config if config is missing or empty then multus config will be automatically generated from the CNI configuration file of the master plugin (the first file in lexicographical order in cni-conf-dir)

Field Description ImageSpecWithConfig ImageSpecWithConfig Image information for Multus and optional configuration

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

NICFeatureDiscoverySpec describes configuration options for nic-feature-discovery

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for nic-feature-discovery

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

NVIPAMSpec describes configuration options for nv-ipam 1. Image information for nv-ipam 2. Configuration for nv-ipam

Field Description enableWebhook bool Enable deployment of the validation webhook ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for nv-ipam

NicClusterPolicy is the Schema for the nicclusterpolicies API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec NicClusterPolicySpec Defines the desired state of NicClusterPolicy status NicClusterPolicyStatus Defines the observed state of NicClusterPolicy

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicy)

NicClusterPolicySpec defines the desired state of NicClusterPolicy

Field Description global GlobalConfig (Optional) Global contains global configuration for all components ofedDriver OFEDDriverSpec OFEDDriver is a specialized driver for NVIDIA NICs which can replace the inbox driver that comes with an OS. See https://network.nvidia.com/support/mlnx-ofed-matrix/ rdmaSharedDevicePlugin DevicePluginSpec RdmaSharedDevicePlugin manages support IB and RoCE HCAs through the Kubernetes device plugin framework. The config field is a json representation of the RDMA shared device plugin configuration. See https://github.com/Mellanox/k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin sriovDevicePlugin DevicePluginSpec SriovDevicePlugin manages SRIOV through the Kubernetes device plugin framework. The config field is a json representation of the RDMA shared device plugin configuration. See https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin ibKubernetes IBKubernetesSpec IBKubernetes provides a daemon that works in conjunction with the SR-IOV Network Device Plugin. It acts on Kubernetes pod object changes and reads the pod’s network annotation. From there it fetches the corresponding network CRD and reads the PKey. This is done in order to add the newly generated GUID or the predefined GUID in the GUID field of the CRD. This is then passed in cni-args to that PKey for pods with mellanox.infiniband.app annotation. See: https://github.com/Mellanox/ib-kubernetes secondaryNetwork SecondaryNetworkSpec SecondaryNetwork Specifies components to deploy in order to facilitate a secondary network in Kubernetes. It consists of the following optionally deployed components: - Multus-CNI: Delegate CNI plugin to support secondary networks in Kubernetes - CNI plugins: Currently only containernetworking-plugins is supported - IPoIB CNI: Allows the user to create IPoIB child link and move it to the pod nvIpam NVIPAMSpec NvIpam is an IPAM provider that dynamically assigns IP addresses with speed and performance in mind. Note: NvIPam requires certificate management e.g. cert-manager or OpenShift cert management. See https://github.com/Mellanox/nvidia-k8s-ipam nicFeatureDiscovery NICFeatureDiscoverySpec NicFeatureDiscovery works with NodeFeatureDiscovery to expose information about NVIDIA NICs. https://github.com/Mellanox/nic-feature-discovery docaTelemetryService DOCATelemetryServiceSpec DOCATelemetryService exposes telemetry from NVIDIA networking components to prometheus. See: https://docs.nvidia.com/doca/sdk/doca+telemetry+service+guide/index.html nicConfigurationOperator NicConfigurationOperatorSpec NicConfigurationOperator provides Kubernetes CRD API to allow FW configuration on NVIDIA NICs in a coordinated manner See: https://github.com/Mellanox/nic-configuration-operator spectrumXOperator SpectrumXOperatorSpec SpectrumXOperator exposes NVIDIA Spectrum-X Operator. See: https://github.com/Mellanox/spectrum-x-operator/ nodeAffinity Kubernetes core/v1.NodeAffinity NodeAffinity rules to inject to the DaemonSets objects that are managed by the operator tolerations []Kubernetes core/v1.Toleration Tolerations to inject to the DaemonSets objects that are managed by the operator deploymentNodeAffinity Kubernetes core/v1.NodeAffinity NodeAffinity rules to inject to the Deployments objects that are managed by the operator deploymentTolerations []Kubernetes core/v1.Toleration Tolerations to inject to the Deployments objects that are managed by the operator

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicy)

NicClusterPolicyStatus defines the observed state of NicClusterPolicy

Field Description state State Reflects the current state of the cluster policy reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error appliedStates []AppliedState AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

NicConfigurationOperatorSpec is the configuration for NIC Configuration Operator

Field Description operator ImageSpec Image information for nic-configuration-operator configurationDaemon ImageSpec Image information for nic-configuration-daemon env []Kubernetes core/v1.EnvVar List of environment variables to set in the NIC Configuration Operator and NIC Configuration Daemon containers. nicFirmwareStorage NicFirmwareStorageSpec NicFirmwareStorage contains configuration for the NIC firmware storage. If not provided, the NIC firmware storage will not be configured. logLevel string LogLevel sets the verbosity level of the logs. info|debug

(Appears on: NicConfigurationOperatorSpec)

NicFirmwareStorageSpec contains configuration for the NIC firmware storage

Field Description create bool Create specifies whether to create a new PVC or use an existing one If create == false, the existing PVC with the name specified in pvcName should be located in the same namespace as the operator pvcName string PVCName is the name of the PVC to mount as NIC Firmware storage. Default value: “nic-fw-storage-pvc” storageClassName string StorageClassName is the name of a storage class to be used to store NIC FW binaries during NIC FW upgrade. If not provided, the cluster-default storage class will be used availableStorageSize string AvailableStorageSize is storage size for the NIC Configuration Operator to request. Only applies if nicFirmwareStorage.create == true. Default value: 1Gi

NicNodePolicy is the Schema for the NicNodePolicies API

Field Description metadata Kubernetes meta/v1.ObjectMeta Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec NicNodePolicySpec Defines the desired state of NicNodePolicy status NicNodePolicyStatus Defines the observed state of NicNodePolicy

(Appears on: NicNodePolicy)

NicNodePolicySpec defines the desired state of NIC drivers and device plugin

Field Description ofedDriver OFEDDriverSpec OFEDDriver is a specialized driver for NVIDIA NICs which can replace the inbox driver that comes with an OS. See https://network.nvidia.com/support/mlnx-ofed-matrix/ rdmaSharedDevicePlugin DevicePluginSpec RdmaSharedDevicePlugin manages support IB and RoCE HCAs through the Kubernetes device plugin framework. The config field is a json representation of the RDMA shared device plugin configuration. See https://github.com/Mellanox/k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin sriovDevicePlugin DevicePluginSpec SriovDevicePlugin manages SRIOV through the Kubernetes device plugin framework. The config field is a json representation of the RDMA shared device plugin configuration. See https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/sriov-network-device-plugin nodeSelector map[string]string NodeSelector specifies a selector for the nodes this policy applies to labels map[string]string Optional: Map of string keys and values that can be used to organize and categorize (scope and select) objects. May match selectors of replication controllers and services. annotations map[string]string Optional: Annotations is an unstructured key value map stored with a resource that may be set by external tools to store and retrieve arbitrary metadata. They are not queryable and should be preserved when modifying objects. tolerations []Kubernetes core/v1.Toleration Optional: Set tolerations

(Appears on: NicNodePolicy)

NicNodePolicyStatus defines the observed state of NicNodePolicy

Field Description state State Reflects the current state of the cluster policy reason string Informative string in case the observed state is error appliedStates []AppliedState AppliedStates provide a finer view of the observed state

NicPolicyCR is the common interface satisfied by NicClusterPolicy and NicNodePolicy. State sync methods use it to access the desired NIC configuration and set owner references without depending on a concrete CRD type.

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec, NicNodePolicySpec)

OFEDDriverSpec describes configuration options for DOCA-OFED Driver Container

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for DOCA-OFED driver container startupProbe PodProbeSpec Pod startup probe settings livenessProbe PodProbeSpec Pod liveness probe settings readinessProbe PodProbeSpec Pod readiness probe settings env []Kubernetes core/v1.EnvVar List of environment variables to set in the DOCA-OFED driver container. upgradePolicy DriverUpgradePolicySpec DOCA-OFED driver auto-upgrade settings certConfig ConfigMapNameReference Optional: Custom TLS certificates configuration for DOCA-OFED driver container repoConfig ConfigMapNameReference Optional: Custom package repository configuration for DOCA-OFED driver container terminationGracePeriodSeconds int64 (Optional) TerminationGracePeriodSeconds specifies the length of time in seconds to wait before killing the DOCA-OFED driver container pod on termination forcePrecompiled bool (Optional) ForcePrecompiled specifies if only DOCA-OFED driver precompiled images are allowed If set to false and precompiled image does not exists, DOCA-OFED driver will be compiled on Nodes If set to true and precompiled image does not exists, OFED state will be Error.

(Appears on: OFEDDriverSpec)

PodProbeSpec describes a pod probe.

Field Description initialDelaySeconds int Number of seconds after the container has started before the probe is initiated periodSeconds int How often (in seconds) to perform the probe failureThreshold int Minimum consecutive failures for the probe to be considered failed after having succeeded timeoutSeconds int Number of seconds after which the probe times out

(Appears on: ImageSpec)

ResourceRequirements describes the compute resource requirements.

Field Description name string Name of the container the requirements are set for limits Kubernetes core/v1.ResourceList (Optional) Limits describes the maximum amount of compute resources allowed. More info: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/manage-resources-containers/ requests Kubernetes core/v1.ResourceList (Optional) Requests describes the minimum amount of compute resources required. If Requests is omitted for a container, it defaults to Limits if that is explicitly specified, otherwise to an implementation-defined value. Requests cannot exceed Limits. More info: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/configuration/manage-resources-containers/

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

SecondaryNetworkSpec describes configuration options for secondary network

Field Description multus MultusSpec Image and configuration information for multus cniPlugins ImageSpec Image information for CNI plugins ipoib ImageSpec Image information for IPoIB CNI

(Appears on: NicClusterPolicySpec)

SpectrumXOperatorSpec describes configuration options for NVIDIA Spectrum-X Operator

Field Description ImageSpec ImageSpec Image information for NVIDIA Spectrum-X Operator xPlane ImageSpec (Optional)

(Appears on: AppliedState, HostDeviceNetworkStatus, IPoIBNetworkStatus, MacvlanNetworkStatus, NicClusterPolicyStatus, NicNodePolicyStatus)

State represents reconcile state of the system.

(Appears on: DriverUpgradePolicySpec)

WaitForCompletionSpec describes the configuration for waiting on pods completions