During discovery, nodes are placed into groups by their PCI topology (the set of PCI addresses and device IDs across each node’s PFs). Each group carries a machineType (e.g., DGX-B200 ), a gpuType (e.g., NVIDIA-H100-NVL ), and a list of physical functions (PFs). Discovery writes a label nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType> (sanitised) to every node in the group; the group’s identifier and nodeSelector are both keyed by that label.

When the cluster has multiple groups, you have two strategies:

Automatic combination at generation — groups stay separate in cluster-config.yaml , but l8k generate automatically combines groups sharing the same GPU type and east-west rail count into a single render group keyed by GPU type. One l8k generate run produces a single set of manifests covering all matching source groups.

Filter by group identifiers — run l8k generate --groups <a,b,...> to restrict output to a named set of source groups. Use this when groups need different Network Operator releases, fabrics, deployment types, or driver versions per cohort.

Filter by GPU type — run l8k generate --gpu-type <X> to restrict output to all source groups whose gpuType matches (case-insensitive). Best for declarative pipelines and CI/CD.

See Heterogeneous Clusters for the full picture.