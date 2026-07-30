NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet Networking Platform
This section covers NVIDIA Network Operator configuration to enable NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC setup in Kubernetes deployments. For the full Spectrum-X platform documentation — supported topologies, NIC hardware, software components, and version-specific notes — refer to the NVIDIA Spectrum-X documentation.
NVIDIA Spectrum-X is an AI-optimized Ethernet networking platform that combines NVIDIA Spectrum switches with the BlueField-3 SuperNIC, ConnectX-7 NIC, and ConnectX-8 SuperNIC families to deliver high-bandwidth, lossless RoCE for the GPU-to-GPU compute (east-west) network. NVIDIA Network Operator provides the Kubernetes side: discovering the NICs, configuring rails, and exposing them to pods as schedulable resources.
Spectrum-X Multiplane. Spectrum-X Multiplane is the Spectrum-X capability
that splits each SuperNIC across two or more independent network planes —
enabling Ethernet to scale from thousands to hundreds of thousands of GPUs in
a flat, two-tier topology, with improved performance and resiliency over
single-plane networks. Network Operator exposes it through the
multiplaneMode field on
NicConfigurationTemplate, with
Software Multiplane (
swplb) and Hardware Multiplane (
hwplb,
tech preview) variants alongside the default single-plane mode (
none).
Architecture and multiplane modes. Spectrum-X Kubernetes deployments fall into three network architectures, distinguished by the number of planes per rail and the load-balancing mechanism:
Architecture
NICs
GPU platforms
Multiplane mode
Status
|Single-Plane
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC, ConnectX-7 NIC, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|H100/H200/B200, GB200
|
none (1 plane)
|GA
|Dual-Plane
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|B300, GB300
|
|
|Quad-Plane
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|B300
|
|
ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is listed in the Single-Plane row because it also
supports single-plane (
none) configuration. Typical Single-Plane
deployments use BlueField-3 SuperNIC (HGX H100/H200/B200) or ConnectX-7
NIC (GB200).
Version compatibility. Each Spectrum-X Reference Architecture version is supported by a specific Network Operator release:
Spectrum-X RA Version
NVIDIA Network Operator Release
|Spectrum-X RA 2.2
|26.4.0
|Spectrum-X RA 2.1
|26.1.0
While each Network Operator release is validated end-to-end with a
specific Spectrum-X RA version, individual components support a wider range
of RAs in their configuration CRDs. For example, NIC Configuration Operator
in 26.4.0 accepts
spectrumXOptimized.version values RA1.3, RA2.0,
RA2.1, and RA2.2. See Spectrum-X NIC Configuration for details.
Configuration surface. Network Operator drives Spectrum-X setup through a small set of CRDs that work together:
NicClusterPolicy— cluster-wide Network Operator configuration that enables the Spectrum-X Operator, SR-IOV Network Operator, NIC Configuration Operator, NV-IPAM, and Multus.
NicConfigurationTemplate— NIC-level firmware/PF configuration for Spectrum-X (link type,
numVfs, multiplane mode, RA version).
NicInterfaceNameTemplate— predictable rail/plane-based netdev names driven by udev rules.
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig(
spectrumx.nvidia.com/v1alpha2) — rail topology, PF selection, IPAM binding, and DRA / SR-IOV resource exposure.
CIDRPool(NV-IPAM) — IP allocation per rail (or per rail/plane in
swplb).
For Dynamic Resource Allocation workflows (tech preview), the upstream
Kubernetes
ResourceClaimTemplate resource binds pod requests to specific
GPU + VF combinations.
For the full operator / driver / CNI stack that backs these CRDs and how the components depend on each other, see Architecture and Components.
Further reading:
Supported platforms (servers, NICs, switches, cables, OS combinations for each Spectrum-X release): see the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Solution Stack documentation.
Network Operator Kubernetes matrix (operating systems, Kubernetes distribution versions, and the Spectrum-X RA support row): see Platform Support.
Component versions for Network Operator, Spectrum-X Operator, NIC Configuration Operator, NV-IPAM, and the SR-IOV DRA driver: see the software components table in Platform Support.
When you’re ready to deploy, continue to the Quick Start walkthroughs: