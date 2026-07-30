On This Page
Deployment Profiles
A profile is a named combination of fabric and deployment type. Each profile maps to a complete set of Kubernetes manifests produced by
l8k generate. Pick a profile from the decision tree or table below, then follow the link.
For the conceptual difference between fabric and deployment type, see Overview.
Fabric is determined by the underlying hardware topology (Spectrum-X clusters are detected as a distinct fabric, not as a flavour of Ethernet). Pick the deployment type for each fabric:
flowchart TD Start{Fabric} Start -->|Ethernet| EthDT{Deployment type} Start -->|InfiniBand| IBDT{Deployment type} Start -->|Spectrum-X<br/>HW topology| SPCXRA{RA version} EthDT -->|sriov| SRIOVE([SR-IOV Ethernet]) EthDT -->|host_device| HDE([Host Device]) EthDT -->|rdma_shared + MacVLAN| MV([MacVLAN RDMA Shared]) IBDT -->|sriov| SRIOVIB([SR-IOV InfiniBand]) IBDT -->|host_device| HDI([Host Device]) IBDT -->|rdma_shared + IPoIB| IPOIB([IPoIB RDMA Shared]) SPCXRA -->|RA2.1<br/>Network Operator 26.1| SX1([Spectrum-X RA2.1]) SPCXRA -->|RA2.2<br/>Network Operator 26.4| SX2([Spectrum-X RA2.2]) SX1 --> MPM[multiplane mode<br/>swplb / hwplb / uniplane / none<br/>+ number of planes] SX2 --> MPM classDef profile fill:#a2efb6,stroke:#28a745,color:#000 classDef params fill:#fff3cd,stroke:#ffc107,color:#000 class SRIOVE,HDE,MV,SRIOVIB,HDI,IPOIB,SX1,SX2 profile class MPM params
Profile
When to use
Fabric / Deployment type
Keywords
|SR-IOV Ethernet
|High-performance Ethernet networking with hardware acceleration. Per-pod dedicated VFs.
|ethernet / sriov
|SR-IOV, RDMA, low-latency, dedicated VFs
|SR-IOV InfiniBand
|Virtualized InfiniBand with hardware acceleration. Isolated IB partitions per pod.
|infiniband / sriov
|SR-IOV, InfiniBand, large-scale HPC
|Host Device
|Direct hardware passthrough. Minimal CPU overhead. Exclusive device access per pod.
|ethernet or infiniband / host_device
|host-device, PCI-passthrough, DPDK
|IP over InfiniBand (RDMA Shared)
|InfiniBand networking with shared RDMA resources. Parallel I/O workloads.
|infiniband / rdma_shared
|IPoIB, shared-device, high-bandwidth
|MacVLAN (RDMA Shared)
|Multi-tenant Ethernet with shared RDMA capabilities and network isolation.
|ethernet / rdma_shared
|MacVLAN, multi-tenant, network-segmentation
|Spectrum-X
|NVIDIA Spectrum-X multi-rail AI interconnect (RA2.1 or RA2.2). HWPLB (tech preview) / SWPLB / Uniplane / None modes.
|ethernet / sriov / spectrum-x
|Spectrum-X, multiplane, RA2.2, HWPLB
Overview — profile selection vocabulary
Generate Workflow — how profile flags are consumed
Heterogeneous Clusters — mixing profiles per node group
Previous Quick Start
Next SR-IOV Ethernet