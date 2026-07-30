NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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Workflows

Launch Kit operates in distinct phases. Each has a dedicated CLI subcommand and a focused how-to page.

Workflow

What it does

Discover Probe the cluster’s network hardware and write cluster-config.yaml.
Generate Render Kubernetes manifests from a cluster config and a profile selection.
Deploy Apply generated manifests to the cluster, with optional dry-run.
Validate Verify the deployment matches the selected release: Helm chart version + manifest presence.
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