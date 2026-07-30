NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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Spectrum-X Kubernetes Quick Start

Note

These walkthroughs target Spectrum-X RA 2.2 on Network Operator 26.4.0. For the RA-to-release mapping and other RAs, see NVIDIA Spectrum-X. For supported platforms (operating systems, Kubernetes distributions, NIC hardware), see Platform Support.

On Network Operator 26.4.0, Single-Plane and Software Multiplane (swplb) deployments on BlueField-3 SuperNICs, ConnectX-7 NICs, and ConnectX-8 SuperNICs are GA. Hardware Multiplane (hwplb) is tech preview only and is not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference Architecture. For background on the operators and CNIs each walkthrough relies on, see Architecture and Components.

Tip

The configuration in each walkthrough can be automated end-to-end with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit — see Configuration Assistance with Kubernetes Launch Kit.

Pick the walkthrough that matches your hardware and target topology. Each one installs Network Operator via Helm, applies the Spectrum-X CRDs, and deploys a test pod — adapted to the chosen multiplane mode and NIC family.

Walkthrough

Multiplane mode

NICs

GPU platforms

Use when

Single Plane none BlueField-3 SuperNIC, ConnectX-7 NIC, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC H100/H200/B200 (BlueField-3 SuperNIC), GB200 (ConnectX-7 NIC) One PF per rail. Simplest setup. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC also supports single-plane configuration.
Software Multiplane swplb ConnectX-8 SuperNIC B300, GB300 Software Plane Load Balancing across planes. Set numberOfPlanes: 2 (Dual-Plane) or 4 (Quad-Plane, B300 only).
Hardware Multiplane (tech preview) hwplb ConnectX-8 SuperNIC B300, GB300 Same as swplb but Plane Load Balancing happens in the NIC hardware. Tech preview; not RA-validated.

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