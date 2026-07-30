NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit
NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit (l8k) is a CLI tool that automates the deployment of NVIDIA cloud-native networking on Kubernetes. It discovers cluster hardware, selects a deployment profile, generates Kubernetes YAML manifests, and optionally deploys them. Launch Kit supports SR-IOV, RDMA, InfiniBand, Host Device, MacVLAN, and Spectrum-X configurations, including heterogeneous clusters with mixed NIC and GPU hardware.
Who this is for: operators and platform engineers deploying NVIDIA networking on a Kubernetes cluster. Launch Kit replaces hand-written
NicClusterPolicy,
NicNodePolicy, and
SriovNetworkNodePolicy manifests with a discover-driven workflow.
Install the
l8k binary with the install script:
curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/main/scripts/install.sh | sh
Or with Homebrew:
brew tap nvidia/l8k https://github.com/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit
brew install l8k
I want to…
Go to
|See all installation options (container, build-from-source, version pinning)
|Installation
|Get the mental model and core vocabulary
|Overview
|Run an end-to-end walkthrough on a fresh cluster
|Quick Start
|Pick the right profile for my cluster
|Deployment Profiles
|Run a specific phase — discover, generate, or deploy
|Workflows
|Configure heterogeneous clusters, presets, CI/CD, AI agents, or troubleshoot
|Advanced Topics
|Look up flags or the config schema
|Reference