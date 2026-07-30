Spectrum-X CRDs and API Reference

Package v1alpha2 contains API Schema definitions for the spectrumx v1alpha2 API group.

Resource Types:

SpectrumXRailPoolConfig is the Schema for the spectrumxrailpoolconfigs API.

Field Description apiVersion spectrumx.nvidia.com/v1alpha2 kind SpectrumXRailPoolConfig metadata Standard object metadata. Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the metadata field. spec

SpectrumXRailPoolConfigSpec Desired state of the SpectrumXRailPoolConfig. status

SpectrumXRailPoolConfigStatus Observed state of the SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.

(Appears on: SpectrumXRailPoolConfig)

SpectrumXRailPoolConfigSpec defines the desired state of SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.

Field Description draEnabled

bool (Optional) Enables Dynamic Resource Allocation (DRA) for the configured Spectrum-X nodes. Defaults to true . nodeSelector

map[string]string (Optional) Label selector that identifies the Spectrum-X nodes the configuration applies to. maxUnavailable

IntOrString (Optional) Either an integer count or a percentage of nodes in the pool that can be configured in parallel. Defaults to 1 . networkNamespace

string (Optional) Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource. numVfs

int Number of VFs to configure on each PF. Must be >= 1 . railTopology

[]RailTopology Rails topology list. Must contain at least one entry.

(Appears on: SpectrumXRailPoolConfig)

SpectrumXRailPoolConfigStatus defines the observed state of SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.

Field Description syncStatus

string Synchronization status. One of Unknown , InProgress , Failed , Succeeded . observedGeneration

int64 The most recent generation observed by the controller.

(Appears on: SpectrumXRailPoolConfigSpec)

RailTopology describes a single rail in the Spectrum-X pool. Only one of cidrPoolRef or ipam may be specified.

Field Description name

string Rail topology name. Must be non-empty. nicSelector

NicSelector PF selector identifying the NICs that belong to this rail. cidrPoolRef

string (Optional) Reference to a CIDR Pool resource. Mutually exclusive with ipam . ipam

string (Optional) Advanced IPAM configuration. Mutually exclusive with cidrPoolRef . mtu

int MTU for the rail. Must be >= 0 .

(Appears on: RailTopology)

NicSelector selects the physical functions that participate in a rail.