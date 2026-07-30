NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
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Generate Workflow

Note

Use this when: you have a cluster-config.yaml (from Discover Workflow) or a known hardware preset and want to render Kubernetes manifests for a specific deployment profile.

Profile Selection via CLI Flags

Specify the deployment profile using --fabric, --deployment-type, and --multirail:

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l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

For Spectrum-X, the --spectrum-x flag automatically sets --fabric ethernet, --deployment-type sriov, and --multirail true.

Note

If the configuration file already contains a profile section, CLI flags are optional. CLI flags override configuration file values when both are provided.

Hardware-Derived Defaults

When a flag is unset on both the CLI and in the configuration file, l8k generate fills it from the discovered cluster:

Flag

Default

Trigger

--fabric the cluster’s fabric (ethernet or infiniband) every group’s linkType (Unit 5 fabric probe) agrees; skipped+warned otherwise
--deployment-type sriov always
--multirail true always; opt out via --multirail=false (YAML cannot express explicit-false)
--multiplane-mode uniplane (CX7 / BF3 SuperNIC), swplb (CX8), hwplb (CX9) only when --spectrum-x is set; per east-west PF deviceID, skipped+warned when groups have mixed deviceIDs
--number-of-planes 1 (CX7 / BF3 SuperNIC), 2 (CX8), 4 (CX9) only when --spectrum-x is set
--network-operator-release matching release for the chosen RA (RA2.1 → 26.1, RA2.2 → 26.4) only when --spectrum-x is set

Each applied default is logged at info level (Defaulted --multiplane-mode=swplb (ConnectX-8 (deviceID 1023))); the full reasoning trail is at debug level (--log-level debug).

Resolution precedence (lowest → highest): hardware default < config-file < CLI flag. The Spectrum-X cohort rules (RA-to-release pairing, multiplane-mode=none requiring number-of-planes=1, etc.) are enforced after defaults run, so a partial CLI input plus defaults must still resolve to a consistent whole.

For the full profile decision matrix, see Deployment Profiles.

Network Operator Release

For Spectrum-X profiles — and recommended for all deployments — pin the Network Operator release line:

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l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --network-operator-release 26.4 \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Supported release lines: 26.1 and 26.4. The release auto-fills versions and image tags from an embedded catalog. RA2.1 Spectrum-X requires --network-operator-release 26.1; RA2.2 Spectrum-X requires 26.4.

Generation without a Live Cluster

To generate manifests for a known machine type without running discovery, use --for <preset>:

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l8k generate --for ThinkSystem-SR680a-V3 \
    --node-selector "nvidia.com/gpu.product=NVIDIA-H200" \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

See Cluster Topology Presets for available presets and how to add new ones.

Output Directory Structure

Generated files follow a numbered naming convention that determines deployment order:

File pattern

Contents

10-nicclusterpolicy.yaml Cluster-wide components: Multus, CNI plugins, NV-IPAM, NIC Configuration Operator, Spectrum-X Operator.
11-nicnodepolicy.yaml Per-node-group components: OFED driver and device plugins. Rendered once per group with the group’s nodeSelector.
20-ippool.yaml NV-IPAM IP pools.
30-*.yaml Network resources (SriovNetworkNodePolicy, SriovNetwork, HostDeviceNetwork, MacvlanNetwork, IPoIBNetwork).
35-nicinterfacenametemplate.yaml NIC rename templates (only when needed — see Heterogeneous Clusters).
40-*.yaml / 50-*.yaml Example workload DaemonSets.
overview.html Human-readable deployment summary.

In heterogeneous clusters, per-group files include the group identifier in the filename (e.g., 30-sriovnetworknodepolicy-group-0.yaml).

Group-Specific Generation

In heterogeneous clusters, two flags scope the output to a subset of source groups:

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# By identifier (comma-separated; case-sensitive match against
# cluster-config.yaml's clusterConfig[].identifier):
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric infiniband --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --groups dgx-b200-nvidia-h100-nvl,poweredge-xe9680-nvidia-h200 \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

# By GPU type (case-insensitive match against gpuType):
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --gpu-type NVIDIA-H200 \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

--groups and --gpu-type are mutually exclusive. An empty match is a validation error. --gpu-type is best for declarative pipelines; --groups is best for staged rollouts where the cohort is enumerated explicitly. See Heterogeneous Clusters for the per-Kind rendering rules under filter.

Custom Workload Manifests

By default, Launch Kit generates example DaemonSet workloads for each profile. To use your own workload manifest instead:

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l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov \
    --workload-manifest /path/to/my-workload.yaml \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Launch Kit patches the workload manifest with the correct network annotations, resource requests, and node affinity based on the cluster configuration. Supported workload kinds: Pod, Deployment, DaemonSet, StatefulSet, Job, ReplicaSet.

Before — input manifest:

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apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: DaemonSet
metadata:
  name: my-rdma-workload
  namespace: default
spec:
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: my-rdma-workload
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: my-rdma-workload
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: rdma-app
        image: my-registry/my-rdma-app:latest
        securityContext:
          capabilities:
            add: ["IPC_LOCK"]

After — patched by Launch Kit for an SR-IOV deployment with 2 rails:

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apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: DaemonSet
metadata:
  name: my-rdma-workload
  namespace: default
spec:
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: my-rdma-workload
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: my-rdma-workload
      annotations:
        k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: sriov-network-rail-0,sriov-network-rail-1
    spec:
      affinity:
        nodeAffinity:
          requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
            nodeSelectorTerms:
            - matchExpressions:
              - key: nvidia.com/gpu.machine
                operator: In
                values:
                - DGX-B200
      containers:
      - name: rdma-app
        image: my-registry/my-rdma-app:latest
        securityContext:
          capabilities:
            add: ["IPC_LOCK"]
        resources:
          requests:
            nvidia.com/sriov_resource_rail_0: "1"
            nvidia.com/sriov_resource_rail_1: "1"
          limits:
            nvidia.com/sriov_resource_rail_0: "1"
            nvidia.com/sriov_resource_rail_1: "1"

See Also
Previous Discover Workflow
Next Deploy Workflow
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