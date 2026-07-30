NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1  IP over InfiniBand (RDMA Shared)

On This Page

IP over InfiniBand (RDMA Shared)

Use Case

InfiniBand fabric with IPoIB and a shared RDMA device plugin. Multiple pods on a node can share access to the same RDMA hardware. Suited for parallel I/O workloads, distributed storage, and data analytics where dedicated VFs are not required.

Prerequisites

  • Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).

  • l8k binary on your PATH.

  • Mellanox NICs in InfiniBand mode on each node.

Discover

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
    --save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml

Generate

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric infiniband --deployment-type rdma_shared --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Deploy

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k deploy

Verify

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get ipoibnetwork

See Also
Previous Host Device
Next MacVLAN (RDMA Shared)
© Copyright 2025-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 30, 2026
content here