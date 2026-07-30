IP over InfiniBand (RDMA Shared)
InfiniBand fabric with IPoIB and a shared RDMA device plugin. Multiple pods on a node can share access to the same RDMA hardware. Suited for parallel I/O workloads, distributed storage, and data analytics where dedicated VFs are not required.
Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).
l8kbinary on your PATH.
Mellanox NICs in InfiniBand mode on each node.
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
--save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric infiniband --deployment-type rdma_shared --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
l8k deploy
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get ipoibnetwork
Deployment Profiles — decision matrix
Generate Workflow — generation details
Configuration Reference —
ipoiband
rdmaSharedconfig sections