SR-IOV InfiniBand
Virtualized InfiniBand with hardware acceleration. Each pod receives a dedicated VF with isolated IB partitions and direct RDMA access. Common for large-scale HPC clusters and AI/ML training on InfiniBand fabrics.
Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).
l8kbinary on your PATH.
Mellanox NICs in InfiniBand mode on each node.
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
--save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric infiniband --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
l8k deploy
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get sriovnetworknodepolicy
kubectl get sriovibnetwork
Deployment Profiles — decision matrix
Generate Workflow — generation details
Configuration Reference —
sriovconfig section