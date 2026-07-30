NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1  SR-IOV InfiniBand

On This Page

SR-IOV InfiniBand

Use Case

Virtualized InfiniBand with hardware acceleration. Each pod receives a dedicated VF with isolated IB partitions and direct RDMA access. Common for large-scale HPC clusters and AI/ML training on InfiniBand fabrics.

Prerequisites

  • Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).

  • l8k binary on your PATH.

  • Mellanox NICs in InfiniBand mode on each node.

Discover

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
    --save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml

Generate

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric infiniband --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Deploy

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k deploy

Verify

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get sriovnetworknodepolicy
kubectl get sriovibnetwork

See Also
Previous SR-IOV Ethernet
Next Host Device
© Copyright 2025-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 30, 2026
content here