Discover Workflow

After discovery resolves machineType and gpuType for a group, every node in the group is patched with two l8k-specific labels via a strategic-merge patch:

nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType> — per-source-group identity. Used as the source group’s nodeSelector .

nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpu: <gpuType> — written alongside the machine label so auto-merged groups (different machineTypes sharing a GPU type) have a stable selector. Same value as nvidia.com/gpu.product by construction.

Label values keep their original case (e.g. DGX-B200-NVIDIA-H100-NVL , NVIDIA-H100-NVL ); upstream parsing already trims whitespace and replaces spaces with hyphens. Values that would exceed Kubernetes’ 63-char label limit are skipped (logged at debug).

The labels drive two pieces of downstream behaviour:

Group identity : each group’s identifier (lowercase, RFC 1123 resource-name form) and nodeSelector in cluster-config.yaml are keyed by the label. l8k generate --groups <id1,id2,...> targets exactly the nodes that carry the matching machine label(s); --gpu-type <X> selects every node whose gpuType matches.

Auto-merge selection: when l8k generate merges groups sharing a GPU type, the merged group’s nodeSelector keys on nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpu so it covers every source machineType in the merged set.

Both labels are l8k state, not GPU operator state. Configs loaded from an earlier l8k version that used differential nodeSelectors keep working unchanged — the labels are only written on a fresh discovery run.