On This Page
Discover Workflow
Use this when: you want Launch Kit to inspect a live cluster’s network hardware and produce a
cluster-config.yaml describing it. Skip this workflow if you are generating manifests offline against a known machine type — see Cluster Topology Presets.
The
l8k discover subcommand deploys a minimal Network Operator profile with the NIC Configuration Operator, then probes each node for NIC PCI addresses, device IDs, RDMA capability, InfiniBand support, OFED-dependent kernel modules, GPU topology, and machine type.
l8k discover
No flags required.
--kubeconfig falls back to
$KUBECONFIG (or
~/.kube/config), and the output is written to
./cluster-config.yaml by default. Discovery groups nodes by PCI topology (PCI addresses + device IDs across each node’s PFs), labels each node with
nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType>, and writes a
nodeSelector keyed by that label per group.
Provide your own configuration as a base. Discovery merges discovered hardware into your config, preserving custom settings (network operator version, subnets, MTU, etc.):
l8k discover --user-config ./my-config.yaml \
--kubeconfig ~/.kube/config
Without
--save-cluster-config, the file specified by
--user-config is updated in place. To save results to a separate file:
l8k discover --user-config ./my-config.yaml \
--save-cluster-config ./discovered-config.yaml \
--kubeconfig ~/.kube/config
Limit discovery to a subset of nodes using
--node-selector:
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
--node-selector "feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true" \
--save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml
The default selector targets nodes with Mellanox NICs.
For each NIC, Launch Kit derives PCI topology, NUMA affinity, and the connected GPU. The primary signal is
nvidia-smi (queried via the NIC Configuration Daemon). When
nvidia-smi is unavailable, Launch Kit falls back to sysfs and an embedded
pci.ids database.
When GPU operator labels (
nvidia.com/gpu.machine,
nvidia.com/gpu.product) are not present, Launch Kit additionally execs into a NIC Configuration Daemon pod to read DMI data and
nvidia-smi output directly, deriving the machine type and GPU product from hardware.
After discovery resolves
machineType and
gpuType for a group, every node in the group is patched with two l8k-specific labels via a strategic-merge patch:
nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType>— per-source-group identity. Used as the source group’s
nodeSelector.
nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpu: <gpuType>— written alongside the machine label so auto-merged groups (different machineTypes sharing a GPU type) have a stable selector. Same value as
nvidia.com/gpu.productby construction.
Label values keep their original case (e.g.
DGX-B200-NVIDIA-H100-NVL,
NVIDIA-H100-NVL); upstream parsing already trims whitespace and replaces spaces with hyphens. Values that would exceed Kubernetes’ 63-char label limit are skipped (logged at debug).
The labels drive two pieces of downstream behaviour:
Group identity: each group’s
identifier(lowercase, RFC 1123 resource-name form) and
nodeSelectorin
cluster-config.yamlare keyed by the label.
l8k generate --groups <id1,id2,...>targets exactly the nodes that carry the matching machine label(s);
--gpu-type <X>selects every node whose
gpuTypematches.
Auto-merge selection: when
l8k generatemerges groups sharing a GPU type, the merged group’s
nodeSelectorkeys on
nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpuso it covers every source machineType in the merged set.
Both labels are l8k state, not GPU operator state. Configs loaded from an earlier l8k version that used differential nodeSelectors keep working unchanged — the labels are only written on a fresh discovery run.
Groups whose
machineType or
gpuType could not be resolved keep a fallback
group-N identifier. The machine label is skipped in that case, but the GPU label is still written when
gpuType alone is resolved.
For each group’s east-west PFs that have an RDMA device, Launch Kit reads
/sys/class/infiniband/<rdmaDevice>/ports/1/{state,phys_state,link_layer,sm_lid} from inside the NIC Configuration Daemon pod. A port contributes to the group’s fabric verdict when:
Port is
ACTIVEand
link_layer=Ethernet— contributes
Ethernet.
Port is
ACTIVE,
link_layer=InfiniBand, and a subnet manager is present (
sm_lidnon-zero) — contributes
InfiniBand.
If every contributing port agrees on a single value, that value is recorded as
linkType on the group in
cluster-config.yaml. If no port produced a contribution (all down, IB without SM, probes failed), or different ports contribute different values, the field is left empty — discovery couldn’t prove the cluster is using a specific fabric, and downstream code treats the absence as “unknown”.
This is more reliable than reading
link_layer alone: that file just reflects firmware config and may be a default rather than the cluster’s actual fabric.
Each PF is classified by traffic direction:
East-west — GPU interconnect (ConnectX, BlueField-3 SuperNIC). Included in generated manifests and assigned a sequential
railindex.
North-south — management or out-of-band (BlueField DPUs). Saved in
cluster-config.yamlfor visibility but filtered out of generated manifests.
BlueField-3 SuperNICs are explicitly classified as east-west even though they share a part-number prefix with BlueField DPUs — see the SuperNIC entry in the embedded DPU exclusion list.
For a traffic-directions diagram, see Heterogeneous Clusters.
During discovery, Launch Kit detects kernel modules that depend on OFED drivers. It execs into
nic-configuration-daemon pods and builds a reverse dependency graph from
/sys/module/*/holders/ for the core MLX and OFED kernel modules.
The discovered modules are classified into two categories:
Category
Examples
Action
|Storage-over-RDMA
|
nvme_rdma,
ib_isert,
rpcrdma
|Auto-enables
docaDriver.unloadStorageModules: true
|Third-party RDMA
|
rdma_rxe,
qedr,
bnxt_re
|Auto-enables
docaDriver.unloadThirdPartyRDMAModules: true
Storage and third-party RDMA module lists are sourced from the
doca-driver-build project to keep them in sync with the driver container itself.
mlx5-prefixed modules (the OFED stack itself) are excluded from classification.
After discovery, the config reflects the auto-enabled flags and the discovered modules are saved per group as
storageModules and
thirdPartyRDMAModules lists.
To skip the kernel driver dependencies validation entirely (for environments where it’s known-good), set
docaDriver.skipPreflightChecks: true in your config.
Verify that no running workloads depend on modules that will be unloaded. To disable automatic unloading, set
unloadStorageModules and
unloadThirdPartyRDMAModules back to
false in your config after discovery.
The output
cluster-config.yaml contains all parameters needed for manifest generation. The typical workflow is:
Run
l8k discoverto produce
cluster-config.yaml.
Edit the file to customize network parameters (subnets, MTU, image pull secrets, etc.).
Run
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yamlto produce manifests.
You can also provide a pre-configured file directly to
l8k generate without running discovery, or skip discovery entirely with
--for <preset>.
For the full configuration schema, see Configuration Reference.
Every probe and decision in discovery emits a structured-field debug line. To see them:
l8k discover --log-level debug
Logged probes include the GPU operator label read and hardware-fallback path, the DMI machine-type cat, the
nvidia-smi and sysfs fallback, OFED-dependent module discovery and classification, preset matching with hit/miss, the PCI-fingerprint per-node bucketing, and the east-west / north-south traffic classification per PF. Phase summary lines (
Discovery summary,
Group merge complete) are emitted at info level by default. The same convention applies to
l8k generate for the group-merge logs.
Generate Workflow — next step in the pipeline
Heterogeneous Clusters — how groups are formed
Cluster Topology Presets — offline alternative to discovery
CLI Reference —
l8k discoverflags