NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit Overview#

Framework Agnostic: NeMo Agent toolkit works side-by-side and around existing agentic frameworks, such as LangChain, LlamaIndex, CrewAI, Microsoft Semantic Kernel, Google ADK, as well as customer enterprise frameworks and simple Python agents. This allows you to use your current technology stack without replatforming. NeMo Agent toolkit complements any existing agentic framework or memory tool you’re using and isn’t tied to any specific agentic framework, long-term memory, or data source.

Reusability: Every agent, tool, and agentic workflow in this library exists as a function call that works together in complex software applications. The composability between these agents, tools, and workflows allows you to build once and reuse in different scenarios.

Rapid Development: Start with a pre-built agent, tool, or workflow, and customize it to your needs. This allows you and your development teams to move quickly if you’re already developing with agents.

Profiling: Use the profiler to profile entire workflows down to the tool and agent level, track input/output tokens and timings, and identify bottlenecks.

Observability: Monitor and debug your workflows with dedicated integrations for popular observability platforms such as Phoenix, Weave, and Langfuse, plus compatibility with OpenTelemetry-based systems. Track performance, trace execution flows, and gain insights into your agent behaviors.

Evaluation System: Validate and maintain accuracy of agentic workflows with built-in evaluation tools.

User Interface: Use the NeMo Agent toolkit UI chat interface to interact with your agents, visualize output, and debug workflows.