NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.1

AI Training at Scale: Distributed training across multi-GPU, multi-node clusters, with GPUDirect RDMA between GPUs and NICs for low-latency East-West traffic.

AI Inference and Generative AI: Multi-node serving of large language and multimodal models, where tensor and pipeline parallelism depend on accelerated GPU-to-GPU networking.

Telco CNFs and DPDK Workloads: Cloud-native network functions and DPDK-accelerated user-plane applications using SR-IOV for line-rate packet processing.

Media and Broadcast: Containerized live-broadcast pipelines on Kubernetes and OpenShift using NVIDIA Rivermax and uncompressed SMPTE ST 2110 over SR-IOV, with PTP-synchronized timing. Foundational to NVIDIA Holoscan for Media.

Edge AI and Sensor Streaming: Low-latency sensor ingest over SR-IOV and RDMA for real-time inference on NVIDIA IGX Orin and Grace ARM platforms.

High-Performance Computing (HPC): Scientific simulations, modeling, and distributed computing workloads.

Data Processing: Database systems, analytics platforms, and storage applications requiring high network throughput.