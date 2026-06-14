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AI Skills
NVIDIA ships a set of AI agent skills that drive Network Operator configuration on Kubernetes through the deterministic
l8k CLI (Kubernetes Launch Kit). The skills are plain Markdown files with light YAML frontmatter — agent-agnostic by design. They give an LLM agent the vocabulary, decision tree, and command idioms to discover cluster hardware, pick a deployment profile, render manifests, deploy them, and triage failures, without the operator having to memorize
l8k flags or NVIDIA networking conventions.
Skills do not embed an LLM.
l8k itself remains a self-contained binary — it is fully usable without any AI agent. The skills are an interface layer that lets agents call
l8k correctly.
Each skill is a self-contained Markdown document in the k8s-launch-kit repository under
skills/. The bundled set:
Skill
Purpose
|
k8s-network-engineer
|Top-level persona. Embodies a senior NVIDIA networking engineer; activates on any Kubernetes networking question (SR-IOV, RDMA, Spectrum-X, BlueField, ConnectX, DOCA, multirail). Loads every utility skill below.
|
k8s-launch-kit-shared
|Shared CLI patterns: install paths, global flags, output modes, exit-code semantics. Required by every other skill.
|
k8s-launch-kit-discover
|Wraps
l8k discover: cluster hardware probing, label patching,
cluster-config.yaml interpretation.
|
k8s-launch-kit-config
|Reads / explains / edits
cluster-config.yaml and
l8k-config.yaml — profile fields, group identifiers, OFED module lists.
|
k8s-launch-kit-generate
|Wraps
l8k generate: profile selection (fabric × deployment-type), Spectrum-X cohort flags, group filters, hardware-derived defaults.
|
k8s-launch-kit-dryrun
|Wraps
l8k generate --dry-run: previews what would land on the cluster without applying.
|
k8s-launch-kit-deploy
|Wraps
l8k deploy: applies pre-generated manifests in four phases (NicClusterPolicy → NicNodePolicy → remaining batch → verify reconciliation). Supports
--verify to chain the data-plane connectivity matrix straight after a successful apply, and
--deploy-timeout to bound the whole run end-to-end.
|
k8s-launch-kit-validate
|Wraps
l8k validate: classifies every manifest’s cluster state (READY / IN-PROGRESS / ERROR / MISSING), runs a connectivity ping matrix between the example DaemonSet’s pods on every rail (default ON;
--connectivity=false to skip), and writes an HTML validation report to
<deployment-files>/verify-report.html.
|
k8s-launch-kit-pipeline
|End-to-end orchestration (discover → generate → deploy) for greenfield clusters.
|
k8s-launch-kit-troubleshoot
|Wraps
l8k sosreport plus a triage checklist for OFED crashes, SR-IOV VF allocation failures,
ContainerCreating-stuck pods, and NIC firmware misconfiguration.
The skills know which
l8k flags exist on which subcommand, when
--dry-run is required, when
--multirail should auto-default, which Spectrum-X RA pairs with which Network Operator release, and how to interpret a sosreport. They tell the agent to start every deployment task with
l8k discover and every troubleshooting task with
l8k sosreport — not with raw
kubectl.
The skills are agent-agnostic Markdown. The right install location depends on which AI agent you’re using.
All paths assume the repository has been cloned:
git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/k8s-launch-kit.git
cd k8s-launch-kit
Claude Code
Claude Code discovers skills under
~/.claude/skills/ (user-scoped) or
<project>/.claude/skills/ (project-scoped):
# User-scoped (available in every Claude Code session)
mkdir -p ~/.claude/skills
ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/"k8s-launch-kit-* ~/.claude/skills/
ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/k8s-network-engineer" ~/.claude/skills/
# Or project-scoped (available only in this project)
mkdir -p .claude/skills
ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/"k8s-launch-kit-* .claude/skills/
ln -s "$(pwd)/skills/k8s-network-engineer" .claude/skills/
Verify by typing
/skills in a Claude Code session — the
k8s-launch-kit-* and
k8s-network-engineer entries should appear.
Cursor
Cursor reads project-scoped rule files from
.cursor/rules/. Symlink the skill directories or copy the
SKILL.md files into
.mdc rules:
# In your Kubernetes / l8k project
mkdir -p .cursor/rules
for skill in <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/*/SKILL.md; do
name=$(basename "$(dirname "$skill")")
cp "$skill" ".cursor/rules/${name}.mdc"
done
The YAML frontmatter on each
SKILL.md is compatible with Cursor’s rule metadata (
description,
alwaysApply-equivalent semantics handled by activation prompts). For user-wide rules, place them under
~/.cursor/rules/ instead.
OpenAI Codex CLI
Codex CLI loads project-level instructions from an
AGENTS.md file at the repository root. Concatenate the persona skill plus its dependencies into
AGENTS.md:
# In your Kubernetes / l8k project
{
echo "# Agent Instructions"
echo
cat <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/k8s-network-engineer/SKILL.md
for skill in <path-to-k8s-launch-kit>/skills/k8s-launch-kit-*/SKILL.md; do
echo
echo "---"
echo
cat "$skill"
done
} > AGENTS.md
For machine-wide instructions, write to
~/.codex/AGENTS.md instead. Codex CLI will pick up the file automatically on each
codex invocation.
Other Agents
Any agent that supports loading external Markdown context (Continue.dev, Aider, custom MCP servers, etc.) can use the skills. Two integration patterns work:
As a system / project prompt: concatenate
skills/k8s-network-engineer/SKILL.mdplus the
k8s-launch-kit-*/SKILL.mdfiles into the agent’s persistent context.
As MCP server resources: serve the
skills/directory through any filesystem MCP server; the agent reads the relevant skill on demand.
The skill content is the contract. Frontmatter (
name,
description,
metadata.requires) is metadata for skill-aware agents and is safely ignored by agents that don’t parse it.
The examples below show prompts an operator would type in any of the agents above, plus the actions the skills would orchestrate.
Discovery on a Heterogeneous Cluster
Operator prompt:
“I have a new cluster with mixed DGX-B200 and Lenovo ThinkSystem nodes, both running H100 GPUs. The GPU operator is installed. Help me discover the network topology and tell me what I’m working with.”
Skill-driven flow:
k8s-network-engineeractivates and loads the discovery skills.
The agent runs
l8k discover --output json 2>/dev/nulland parses the result.
k8s-launch-kit-configinterprets the resulting
cluster-config.yaml: identifies two source groups (
dgx-b200-nvidia-h100-nvland
thinksystem-sr680a-v3-nvidia-h100-nvl), confirms east-west PFs are ConnectX-7 (deviceID
1021), counts 8 rails per node, and notes that both groups share a
railNumber— so
--multirailwill auto-default to true.
The agent reports back: GPU type, NIC topology, fabric verdict (
linkType: Ethernetconfirmed via active port +
link_layer), discovered OFED-dependent kernel modules (any storage modules trigger an “unloadStorageModules will be enabled” warning), and any preset deviations.
The agent suggests the next step: “Both groups share GPU type and rail count, so a single ``l8k generate`` will produce one combined bundle covering both. Want me to render manifests for SR-IOV Ethernet?”
The operator never reads
cluster-config.yaml directly — the skill explains the contents in natural language and surfaces the decisions that matter.
Choosing a Deployment Profile (Spectrum-X)
Operator prompt:
“This cluster is going to run a Spectrum-X AI cloud. We have ConnectX-8 east-west NICs and we’re targeting Network Operator 26.4. Generate the manifests.”
Skill-driven flow:
k8s-launch-kit-generaterecognizes Spectrum-X intent.
The skill verifies the cohort: ConnectX-8 →
--multiplane-mode swplband
--number-of-planes 2are the hardware defaults; RA2.2 pairs with Network Operator 26.4.
Before running
l8k generate, the skill asks the operator to confirm the switch-side Spectrum-X fabric setup is in place (Spectrum-4 switches with the matching configuration) — because
l8kdoes not handle the switch side and a misconfigured fabric is the most common Spectrum-X failure mode.
Once confirmed, the agent runs:
l8k generate \ --spectrum-x RA2.2 \ --network-operator-release 26.4 \ --save-deployment-files ./deployments-spectrum-x \ --output json 2>/dev/null
The agent reports the auto-defaulted flags (”
Defaulted --multiplane-mode=swplb (ConnectX-8 deviceID 1023)”, “
Defaulted --number-of-planes=2”) and recommends
l8k generate --dry-runbefore applying.
The skill knows the per-deviceID multiplane defaults, the RA-to-release pairing, and the switch-side prerequisite — the operator only needs to state intent.
Triaging a Stuck Deployment
Operator prompt:
“My OFED driver pods have been stuck in CrashLoopBackOff for the last hour. Some of my GPU workload pods are stuck in ContainerCreating. Figure out what’s wrong.”
Skill-driven flow:
k8s-launch-kit-troubleshootactivates.
The agent runs
l8k sosreport --output-dir ./sosreportfirst — one command captures all CRDs, operator logs, per-node NIC info, and module status. The skill explicitly tells the agent not to start with raw
kubectl logsuntil the sosreport bundle is read.
The skill walks the triage checklist against the bundle:
Is the right Network Operator release installed? (
l8k validateagainst
cluster-config.yaml)
Are storage / third-party RDMA modules loaded that would block MOFED reload? (
unloadStorageModules/
unloadThirdPartyRDMAModulesflags)
Does the firmware preflight check pass on every node?
Are there NicNodePolicy resources for every group, with matching
nodeSelector?
Are any pods scheduled on nodes that don’t carry the
nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machinelabel?
-
The agent finds the root cause — e.g. “The OFED container is being killed by the kernel because ``nvme_rdma`` was loaded by an early-boot service and is holding ``mlx5_ib``. ``unloadStorageModules`` is set to ``false`` in the rendered NicNodePolicy. Re-run ``l8k discover`` to re-detect storage modules and apply, or set ``docaDriver.unloadStorageModules: true`` manually.”
The agent offers to apply the fix and watch the rollout.
The skill turns “the cluster is broken” into a structured investigation that always starts from the same evidence baseline (the sosreport).
No autonomous deploys. Skills are designed to recommend
--dry-runbefore any
kubectl apply/
l8k deployand surface the exact command for operator approval. The operator stays in the loop.
No switch-side configuration. Spectrum-X fabric setup, BGP / EVPN, and physical cabling are out of scope. The skills will warn before suggesting Spectrum-X profiles.
No replacement for review. Skills produce the most likely configuration based on discovered hardware. For production rollouts, the operator should still inspect the rendered
./deployments/*.yamland
cluster-config.yamlbefore applying.
Configuration Assistance with Kubernetes Launch Kit — the underlying CLI
Automation and CI/CD — using
l8kfrom scripts and pipelines without an agent
Troubleshooting — the underlying
l8k sosreportworkflow
Deployment Profiles — the decision matrix the skills consult