The l8k sosreport command collects diagnostic data from the cluster, including pod logs, CRD statuses, OFED diagnostics, and node information:

Copy Copied! l8k sosreport --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

The output is saved to a directory (default: ./sosreport ) that can be shared for offline analysis.

For the broader Network Operator sosreport workflow (parsing, web UI, what to look for), see Troubleshooting — SOS Report.