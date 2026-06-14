Troubleshooting
The
l8k sosreport command collects diagnostic data from the cluster, including pod logs, CRD statuses, OFED diagnostics, and node information:
l8k sosreport --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config
The output is saved to a directory (default:
./sosreport) that can be shared for offline analysis.
For the broader Network Operator sosreport workflow (parsing, web UI, what to look for), see Troubleshooting — SOS Report.
The
k8s-launch-kit-troubleshoot skill (see AI Skills) can analyze sosreport data when invoked from any AI agent (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex CLI, or other agents that load Markdown context). Collect a sosreport and then ask the agent to investigate issues such as OFED driver crashes, SR-IOV VF allocation failures, pods stuck in
ContainerCreating, or NIC configuration errors.
Symptom
Likely Cause
Where to look
|
l8k discover exits with code 3
|API server unreachable or RBAC missing
|
kubectl auth can-i and the kubeconfig
|Discovery completes with empty
clusterConfig
|Default
--node-selector excludes all nodes
|Pass
--node-selector matching a label on your nodes (see Discover Workflow)
|Generation fails with “RA2.1 requires –network-operator-release in [26.1]”
|Spectrum-X version and Network Operator release mismatch
|Set
--network-operator-release to match the Spectrum-X version (see Spectrum-X)
|
l8k generate --deploy exits with code 4
|Apply failed; an earlier resource is not Ready
|Inspect
kubectl get nicclusterpolicy and
kubectl get nicnodepolicy; collect a sosreport
|OFED driver pods CrashLoopBackOff after deploy
|Storage or third-party RDMA modules block driver reload
|Verify
unloadStorageModules /
unloadThirdPartyRDMAModules settings in your config (see Discover Workflow)
|SR-IOV pods stuck in
ContainerCreating
|VF allocation failure or device plugin not ready
|
kubectl describe pod and SR-IOV operator logs
Troubleshooting — SOS Report — the upstream sosreport workflow for the Network Operator
AI Skills — the
k8s-launch-kit-troubleshootskill
Automation and CI/CD — exit codes and structured errors