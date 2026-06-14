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Quick Start
This walkthrough takes you from a freshly prepared cluster to a running NVIDIA networking deployment using the SR-IOV Ethernet profile — the most common starting point. For other profiles, see the Deployment Profiles decision matrix.
Use this when: you have the Network Operator Helm chart installed (per Installation), the
l8k binary on your PATH, and
$KUBECONFIG set or your default kubeconfig at
~/.kube/config.
Probe the cluster’s network hardware. Output is written to
./cluster-config.yaml by default.
l8k discover
Discovery deploys a minimal probe profile, examines NICs and OFED-dependent kernel modules on each node, and groups nodes by PCI topology.
Generate Kubernetes manifests for an SR-IOV Ethernet deployment. Launch Kit auto-reads
./cluster-config.yaml and writes manifests to
./deployment/.
l8k generate --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail
See Generate Workflow for the output file layout.
Apply the generated manifests in dependency order (NicClusterPolicy first, then per-group NicNodePolicy, then networks and workloads):
l8k deploy
Check that operator pods, OFED driver pods, and example workloads are running:
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get nicclusterpolicy
kubectl get nicnodepolicy
Picking a different profile? Deployment Profiles
Cluster has mixed GPU/NIC types? Heterogeneous Clusters
Generating manifests without cluster access? Cluster Topology Presets
Wiring l8k into CI/CD? Automation and CI/CD
Something didn’t work? Troubleshooting
Overview — the discover/generate/deploy mental model
CLI Reference — every flag
Configuration Reference —
cluster-config.yamlschema