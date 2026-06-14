NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.0
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MacVLAN (RDMA Shared)

Use Case

Ethernet fabric with MacVLAN network isolation and a shared RDMA device plugin. Each tenant gets its own MAC address and network namespace; RDMA hardware is shared across pods. Ideal for multi-tenant clusters, microservices, and cloud-native HPC where 10+ pods per node need network segmentation.

Prerequisites

  • Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).

  • l8k binary on your PATH.

  • Mellanox NICs in Ethernet mode on each node.

Discover

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l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
    --save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml

Generate

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l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type rdma_shared --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Deploy

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l8k deploy

Verify

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kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get macvlannetwork

See Also
Previous IP over InfiniBand (RDMA Shared)
Next Spectrum-X
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