Single-Plane Spectrum-X Quick Start

Note You can automate the configuration of this use case with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit. For more details, see Configuration Assistance with Kubernetes Launch Kit.

This walkthrough deploys a Single-Plane Spectrum-X cluster on Kubernetes: one PF per rail, one CIDRPool per rail, one network per rail. Used on HGX H100/H200/B200 platforms (BlueField-3 SuperNIC, nicType: a2dc ) and GB200 NVL72 platforms (ConnectX-7 NIC, nicType: 1021 ). ConnectX-8 SuperNIC ( nicType: 1023 ) also supports single-plane configuration — useful if you want a single-plane setup on B300/GB300 hardware. The configuration uses RA 2.2 with multiplaneMode: none and numberOfPlanes: 1 . The example below uses BlueField-3 SuperNIC; change nicType for other NICs. Replace TODO_* values with your cluster-specific values before applying.