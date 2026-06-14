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Hardware Multiplane Spectrum-X Quick Start (Tech Preview)
Hardware Multiplane (
hwplb) is tech preview in Network Operator
26.4.0 and is not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference Architecture. Use only for evaluation purposes.
You can automate the configuration of this use case with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit. For more details, see Configuration Assistance with Kubernetes Launch Kit.
This walkthrough deploys a Hardware Multiplane Spectrum-X cluster on
Kubernetes using ConnectX-8 SuperNICs (
nicType: 1023). NIC LAG and
Hardware Plane Load Balancing (
hwplb) handle per-plane fan-out at
the hardware layer, so each rail still uses a single
CIDRPool while
exposing multiple per-plane PFs. Used on B300
and GB300 platforms — set
numberOfPlanes: 2 for Dual-Plane or
numberOfPlanes: 4 for Quad-Plane (B300 only). The configuration uses
RA 2.2 with
multiplaneMode: hwplb. The example below uses
numberOfPlanes: 2. Replace
TODO_* values with your cluster-specific
values before applying.
Add the NVIDIA NGC Helm repository:
helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia
helm repo update
Install the Network Operator. Spectrum-X Operator and NIC Configuration Operator are deployed via the same chart and enabled later through
NicClusterPolicy.
helm install network-operator nvidia/network-operator \
-n nvidia-network-operator \
--create-namespace \
--version 26.4.0 \
--set sriovNetworkOperator.enabled=true \
--wait
Verify the installation:
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
Enable the NIC Configuration Operator, NV-IPAM, Spectrum-X Operator (with XPlane), and the secondary network components.
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
nicConfigurationOperator:
operator:
image: nic-configuration-operator
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
version: network-operator-v26.4.0
configurationDaemon:
image: nic-configuration-operator-daemon
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
version: network-operator-v26.4.0
nicFirmwareStorage:
create: true
pvcName: nic-fw-storage-pvc
storageClassName: nic-fw-storage-class
availableStorageSize: 1Gi
logLevel: info
nvIpam:
image: nvidia-k8s-ipam
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
version: network-operator-v26.4.0
enableWebhook: false
spectrumXOperator:
image: spectrum-x-operator
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
version: network-operator-v26.4.0
xPlane:
image: xplane
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
version: network-operator-v26.4.0
secondaryNetwork:
cniPlugins:
image: plugins
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
version: network-operator-v26.4.0
multus:
image: multus-cni
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
version: network-operator-v26.4.0
kubectl apply -f nicclusterpolicy.yaml
Map PCI addresses to rail/plane indices and define interface naming. Replace
TODO_PCI_* with the PCI addresses of the Spectrum-X NICs on your nodes.
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicInterfaceNameTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-interface-names
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
pfsPerNic: 2
rdmaDevicePrefix: "rdma_rail%rail_id%_plane%plane_id%"
netDevicePrefix: "net_rail%rail_id%_plane%plane_id%"
railPciAddresses:
- ["TODO_PCI_RAIL0_NIC0", "TODO_PCI_RAIL0_NIC1"]
- ["TODO_PCI_RAIL1_NIC0", "TODO_PCI_RAIL1_NIC1"]
kubectl apply -f nicinterfacenametemplate.yaml
Configure the ConnectX-8 SuperNICs for Spectrum-X RA 2.2 with
hwplb multiplane mode.
hwplb requires ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (
nicType: 1023); it is not supported on BlueField-3 SuperNIC or ConnectX-7 NIC. For Quad-Plane (B300 only), set
numberOfPlanes: 4.
apiVersion: configuration.net.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicConfigurationTemplate
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-configuration
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nodeSelector:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true"
nicSelector:
nicType: "1023" # ConnectX-8 SuperNIC (B300, GB300)
template:
numVfs: 1
linkType: Ethernet
spectrumXOptimized:
enabled: true
version: "RA2.2"
overlay: "none"
multiplaneMode: "hwplb"
numberOfPlanes: 2
kubectl apply -f nicconfigurationtemplate.yaml
With
hwplb, load balancing happens at the NIC layer, so each rail uses a single
CIDRPool covering all of its planes. Replace
TODO_* with subnets that match your cluster’s east-west topology.
apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: CIDRPool
metadata:
name: rail-0
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
cidr: TODO_RAIL0_CIDR # e.g., 10.0.0.0/15
gatewayIndex: 0
perNodeNetworkPrefix: 31
perNodeExclusions:
- startIndex: 1
endIndex: 1
routes:
- dst: TODO_RAIL0_SUBNET # same as cidr
- dst: TODO_EAST_WEST_SUBNET
---
apiVersion: nv-ipam.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: CIDRPool
metadata:
name: rail-1
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
cidr: TODO_RAIL1_CIDR
gatewayIndex: 0
perNodeNetworkPrefix: 31
perNodeExclusions:
- startIndex: 1
endIndex: 1
routes:
- dst: TODO_RAIL1_SUBNET
- dst: TODO_EAST_WEST_SUBNET
kubectl apply -f cidrpool.yaml
With
hwplb,
railTopology has one entry per rail. Each entry lists all per-plane PF netdev names belonging to that rail and references a single per-rail
CIDRPool.
apiVersion: spectrumx.nvidia.com/v1alpha2
kind: SpectrumXRailPoolConfig
metadata:
name: rails
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
draEnabled: true
networkNamespace: default
numVfs: 1
railTopology:
- name: rail0
nicSelector:
pfNames: ["net_rail0_plane0", "net_rail0_plane1"]
cidrPoolRef: rail-0
mtu: 9216
- name: rail1
nicSelector:
pfNames: ["net_rail1_plane0", "net_rail1_plane1"]
cidrPoolRef: rail-1
mtu: 9216
kubectl apply -f spectrumxrailpoolconfig.yaml
Request one VF per rail. The network annotation references the rails created by
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: spectrum-x-test
namespace: default
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: rail0,rail1
spec:
containers:
- name: spectrum-x-test
image: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca:3.3.0-full-rt-host
command: ["/bin/bash", "-c", "sleepinfinity"]
securityContext:
capabilities:
add: ["IPC_LOCK", "NET_RAW"]
resources:
requests:
nvidia.com/rail_0: "1"
nvidia.com/rail_1: "1"
limits:
nvidia.com/rail_0: "1"
nvidia.com/rail_1: "1"
kubectl apply -f pod.yaml
kubectl -n default exec -it spectrum-x-test -- rdma link