CLI Reference

Flag Description

--user-config <string> Cluster configuration file. Auto-detected from ./cluster-config.yaml (or the installed default) if omitted.

--for <preset> Generate for a hardware preset without running discovery. Requires --node-selector . See Cluster Topology Presets.

--fabric <string> Fabric type: ethernet or infiniband . Auto-defaults from the cluster’s unanimous linkType (Unit 5 fabric probe) when not supplied.

--deployment-type <string> Deployment type: sriov , rdma_shared , or host_device . Auto-defaults to sriov when not supplied.

--multirail Enable multirail deployment. Auto-defaults to true . Opt out with --multirail=false (YAML cannot express explicit-false).

--spectrum-x <RA-version> Enable Spectrum-X. Value is the SPC-X RA version: RA2.1 or RA2.2 . Implies ethernet fabric, sriov deployment, and multirail.

--multiplane-mode <string> Multiplane mode: swplb , hwplb , uniplane , or none . Required with --spectrum-x ; auto-defaulted from east-west PF deviceID when omitted (CX7/BF3 → uniplane , CX8 → swplb , CX9 → hwplb ). none requires --number-of-planes 1 .

--number-of-planes <int> Number of planes: 1 , 2 , or 4 . Required with --spectrum-x ; auto-defaulted from deviceID (CX7/BF3 → 1, CX8 → 2, CX9 → 4).

--network-operator-release <string> Pin to a Network Operator release line. Supported: 25.10 , 26.1 , 26.4 . Auto-defaulted under --spectrum-x ( RA2.1 → 26.1 ; RA2.2 → 26.4 ). See Overview.

--groups <a,b,...> Restrict output to the named source groups (comma-separated, matched case-sensitively against clusterConfig[].identifier ). Mutually exclusive with --gpu-type . Empty match is a validation error. See Heterogeneous Clusters.

--gpu-type <string> Restrict output to source groups whose gpuType matches (case-insensitive). Mutually exclusive with --groups . See Heterogeneous Clusters.