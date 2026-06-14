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CLI Reference
The Launch Kit binary is invoked as
l8k and exposes a set of subcommands.
l8k --help and
l8k <subcommand> --help print labelled flag groups identical to the sections below.
Available on all subcommands:
Flag
Description
|
--output <string>
|Output format:
text (default, human-readable) or
json (structured for automation, see Automation and CI/CD).
|
-y, --yes
|Auto-confirm all prompts. Implied by
--output json.
|
-q, --quiet
|Suppress informational output.
|
--log-level <string>
|Log level:
debug,
info,
warn,
error.
|
--log-file <string>
|Write logs to file instead of stderr.
|
-h, --help
|Show help.
Probes cluster hardware and writes a
cluster-config.yaml.
Flag
Description
|
--kubeconfig <string>
|Path to kubeconfig file (falls back to
$KUBECONFIG).
|
--user-config <string>
|Base config to merge with discovered hardware. If
--save-cluster-config is omitted, the file is updated in place.
|
--save-cluster-config <string>
|Output path for the discovered cluster configuration. Defaults to
--user-config if set, otherwise
./cluster-config.yaml.
|
--network-operator-namespace <string>
|Override the Network Operator namespace (default:
nvidia-network-operator).
|
--network-operator-release <string>
|Pin discovery to a Network Operator release line. Supported:
25.10,
26.1,
26.4.
|
--node-selector <string>
|Filter nodes for discovery by label. Default:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true (Mellanox NICs).
|
--image-pull-secrets <strings>
|Image pull secret names for NicClusterPolicy (comma-separated).
|
--enabled-plugins <string>
|Comma-separated list of plugins to enable (default:
network-operator).
Renders Kubernetes manifests from a cluster configuration and a profile selection. Optionally deploys them.
Profile Selection
Flag
Description
|
--user-config <string>
|Cluster configuration file. Auto-detected from
./cluster-config.yaml (or the installed default) if omitted.
|
--for <preset>
|Generate for a hardware preset without running discovery. Requires
--node-selector. See Cluster Topology Presets.
|
--fabric <string>
|Fabric type:
ethernet or
infiniband. Auto-defaults from the cluster’s unanimous
linkType (Unit 5 fabric probe) when not supplied.
|
--deployment-type <string>
|Deployment type:
sriov,
rdma_shared, or
host_device. Auto-defaults to
sriov when not supplied.
|
--multirail
|Enable multirail deployment. Auto-defaults to
true. Opt out with
--multirail=false (YAML cannot express explicit-false).
|
--spectrum-x <RA-version>
|Enable Spectrum-X. Value is the SPC-X RA version:
RA2.1 or
RA2.2. Implies ethernet fabric, sriov deployment, and multirail.
|
--multiplane-mode <string>
|Multiplane mode:
swplb,
hwplb,
uniplane, or
none. Required with
--spectrum-x; auto-defaulted from east-west PF deviceID when omitted (CX7/BF3 →
uniplane, CX8 →
swplb, CX9 →
hwplb).
none requires
--number-of-planes 1.
|
--number-of-planes <int>
|Number of planes:
1,
2, or
4. Required with
--spectrum-x; auto-defaulted from deviceID (CX7/BF3 → 1, CX8 → 2, CX9 → 4).
|
--network-operator-release <string>
|Pin to a Network Operator release line. Supported:
25.10,
26.1,
26.4. Auto-defaulted under
--spectrum-x (
RA2.1 →
26.1;
RA2.2 →
26.4). See Overview.
|
--groups <a,b,...>
|Restrict output to the named source groups (comma-separated, matched case-sensitively against
clusterConfig[].identifier). Mutually exclusive with
--gpu-type. Empty match is a validation error. See Heterogeneous Clusters.
|
--gpu-type <string>
|Restrict output to source groups whose
gpuType matches (case-insensitive). Mutually exclusive with
--groups. See Heterogeneous Clusters.
|
--node-selector <string>
|Node selector for the synthesized
clusterConfig when
--for is used (e.g.,
key=value,key2=value2). Required with
--for.
Output and Deployment
Flag
Description
|
--save-deployment-files <string>
|Output directory for generated YAML files (default:
./deployment).
|
--deploy
|Apply generated manifests to the cluster.
|
--dry-run
|Preview deployment without applying (requires
--deploy).
|
--kubeconfig <string>
|Path to kubeconfig (required with
--deploy; falls back to
$KUBECONFIG).
Customization
Flag
Description
|
--enable-doca-driver
|Enable DOCA driver deployment.
|
--workload-manifest <string>
|Path to a custom workload manifest. Launch Kit patches network annotations, resource requests, and node affinity. See Generate Workflow.
|
--image-pull-secrets <strings>
|Image pull secret names for NicClusterPolicy (comma-separated). Propagates to per-group NicNodePolicy sub-specs.
|
--network-operator-namespace <string>
|Override the Network Operator namespace.
|
--pod-namespace <string>
|Namespace for pods and network resources.
|
--enabled-plugins <string>
|Comma-separated list of plugins to enable (default:
network-operator).
Applies previously generated manifests to the cluster in four phases: NicClusterPolicy first (await ready), per-group NicNodePolicy (await each), all remaining CRs in one batch (controllers reconcile concurrently), then verify every manifest reached a terminal state. Example workload manifests (
*example*) are skipped here — they’re applied by
l8k validate --connectivity /
l8k deploy --verify as part of the data-plane phase. See Deploy Workflow for the full deployment-ordering description.
Flag
Description
|
--kubeconfig <string>
|Path to kubeconfig (falls back to
$KUBECONFIG).
|
--deployment-files <string>
|Directory containing the manifests to apply (default:
./deployment).
|
--deploy-timeout <duration>
|End-to-end wall-clock budget for the apply + reconciliation phase (e.g.,
45m,
2h).
0 (default) means no deadline; polls until every manifest reaches a terminal state. Useful for matching a maintenance window when SR-IOV reconciliation on a large cluster can take an hour or more.
|
--verify
|After a successful apply, chain the connectivity matrix (same flow as
l8k validate --connectivity): apply the example DaemonSet, wait for it to roll out, run a ping matrix across every rail and pod pair, then clean up.
|
--dry-run
|Preview what would be applied without changing the cluster.
Verifies a deployment by running four checks back-to-back: Network Operator Helm release version (compared against
networkOperator.selectedRelease in
cluster-config.yaml); per-component version cross-check that walks the live
NicClusterPolicy +
NicNodePolicy and confirms each section’s
.version field matches the catalog (catches out-of-band edits and partial upgrades the Helm check misses); per-manifest state classification (READY / IN-PROGRESS / ERROR / MISSING via the per-Kind validator registry); and a data-plane connectivity matrix (apply the example DaemonSet, ping every rail across every pod pair). Writes a self-contained HTML report to
<deployment-files>/verify-report.html by default. Exits 4 on any missing/error manifest, Helm-version mismatch, component-version mismatch, or connectivity-matrix failure. See Validate Workflow for full details.
Flag
Description
|
--kubeconfig <string>
|Path to kubeconfig (falls back to
$KUBECONFIG).
|
--user-config <string>
|Cluster config file. Lookup order: explicit path →
./cluster-config.yaml →
<deployment-files>/../cluster-config.yaml →
<deployment-files>/cluster-config.yaml. Read for
networkOperator.selectedRelease and operator namespace.
|
--deployment-files <string>
|Directory containing the manifests to verify (default:
./deployment).
|
--connectivity
|Run the data-plane ping matrix. Default
true. Pass
--connectivity=false to limit validate to the static manifest + Helm-release-version checks.
|
--connectivity-timeout <duration>
|Wall-clock budget for the connectivity phase (default:
5m).
|
--ping-count <int>
|Number of ICMP echoes per
src → dst pair (
ping -c N). Default
3.
|
--keep
|Leave the test DaemonSet running after
--connectivity completes (useful for follow-up debugging).
|
--wait <duration>
|Block validate up to this duration waiting for in-progress manifests to reach a terminal state.
0 (default) returns immediately on the first snapshot. Re-polls the cluster every 10 s.
|
--report-path <string>
|Write the HTML report to this path. Empty (default) writes to
<deployment-files>/verify-report.html. Pass
- to skip the report file entirely.
Lists locally available cluster topology presets.
l8k preset list
Downloads the latest presets from a Git repository.
Flag
Description
|
--repo <string>
|Git repository URL.
|
--branch <string>
|Branch or tag to fetch from (default:
main).
|
--dir <string>
|Subdirectory within the repo containing presets.
See Cluster Topology Presets for usage.
Collects diagnostic data from the cluster.
Flag
Description
|
--kubeconfig <string>
|Path to kubeconfig (falls back to
$KUBECONFIG).
|
--output-dir <string>
|Directory to save the sosreport (default:
./sosreport).
See Troubleshooting for analysis guidance.
Outputs a JSON description of l8k’s capabilities — supported commands, fabrics, deployment types, exit codes, and output formats. Used by AI agents and automation tooling to discover
l8k capabilities programmatically. See Automation and CI/CD.
l8k schema
Prints the version. Supports
--output json for structured output.
Code
Meaning
|0
|Success.
|1
|General error.
|2
|Validation error (invalid flags or configuration).
|3
|Cluster error (API unreachable, discovery failed).
|4
|Deployment error (apply failed).
|5
|Partial success (discovery completed but deployment failed).
Configuration Reference —
l8k-config.yamlschema
Automation and CI/CD — JSON output and exit-code-driven retries
Overview — the meaning behind the flags