Spectrum-X Kubernetes Quick Start
These walkthroughs target Spectrum-X RA 2.2 on Network Operator 26.4.0. For the RA-to-release mapping and other RAs, see NVIDIA Spectrum-X. For supported platforms (operating systems, Kubernetes distributions, NIC hardware), see Platform Support.
On Network Operator 26.4.0, Single-Plane and Software Multiplane
(
swplb) deployments on BlueField-3 SuperNICs, ConnectX-7 NICs, and
ConnectX-8 SuperNICs are GA. Hardware Multiplane (
hwplb) is tech
preview only and is not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference
Architecture. For background on the operators and CNIs each walkthrough
relies on, see Architecture and Components.
The configuration in each walkthrough can be automated end-to-end with NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit — see Configuration Assistance with Kubernetes Launch Kit.
Pick the walkthrough that matches your hardware and target topology. Each one installs Network Operator via Helm, applies the Spectrum-X CRDs, and deploys a test pod — adapted to the chosen multiplane mode and NIC family.
Walkthrough
Multiplane mode
NICs
GPU platforms
Use when
|Single Plane
|
none
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC, ConnectX-7 NIC, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|H100/H200/B200 (BlueField-3 SuperNIC), GB200 (ConnectX-7 NIC)
|One PF per rail. Simplest setup. ConnectX-8 SuperNIC also supports single-plane configuration.
|Software Multiplane
|
swplb
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|B300, GB300
|Software Plane Load Balancing across planes. Set
numberOfPlanes: 2 (Dual-Plane) or
4 (Quad-Plane, B300 only).
|Hardware Multiplane (tech preview)
|
hwplb
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|B300, GB300
|Same as
swplb but Plane Load Balancing happens in the NIC hardware. Tech preview; not RA-validated.