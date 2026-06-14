Validate Workflow

Launch Kit reads any Helm release Secret in the operator namespace whose release name contains network-operator (Secret name format sh.helm.release.v1.<release>.v<N> , type helm.sh/release.v1 ), parses the chart’s appVersion , and compares it against the version expected for networkOperator.selectedRelease in the user’s config (looked up in the embedded release catalog).

The check is skipped (with a clear reason in the output) when:

cluster-config.yaml is missing or doesn’t declare networkOperator.selectedRelease .

The selected release is not in the embedded catalog.

No matching Helm release Secret is found in the operator namespace (e.g., the operator was installed via Argo CD or kubectl rather than Helm).

The Helm-release check confirms the operator matches the requested release line. Launch Kit also reads the live NicClusterPolicy and every NicNodePolicy and verifies that each component’s .version field matches the catalog. This catches drift the Helm check can miss: out-of-band kubectl edit changes, partial upgrades, hand-rolled chart values that pinned an older image tag.

Sections checked:

NicClusterPolicy — nicConfigurationOperator.operator , nicConfigurationOperator.configurationDaemon , nvIpam , secondaryNetwork.cniPlugins , secondaryNetwork.multus , and ofedDriver (when the 26.1 model is used).

NicNodePolicy — ofedDriver , rdmaSharedDevicePlugin , sriovDevicePlugin .

Each row is reported as MATCH or MISMATCH with the expected and actual versions side by side. A mismatch fails l8k validate with exit code 4, the same as a missing manifest or Helm-version mismatch. The check is skipped (no impact on exit code) when selectedRelease is empty, when the catalog doesn’t carry that release line, or when the cluster has no NicClusterPolicy ( l8k deploy hasn’t been run yet).

Every YAML document under --deployment-files is routed through a per-Kind validator that classifies it as one of four states:

READY — the controller reports the object is fully reconciled. For NicClusterPolicy and NicNodePolicy , the per-component appliedStates[] are folded into a “ready: 12/12; components: …” summary so an operator sees exactly what landed.

IN-PROGRESS — the controller is still reconciling. For SriovNetworkNodePolicy and the NicConfigurationTemplate / NicInterfaceNameTemplate Kinds, per-node and per-device breakdowns are surfaced (the SR-IOV silent-failure case where syncStatus=Succeeded but pfNames matched zero interfaces is detected and reported as ERROR rather than READY).

ERROR — the controller reported an error state, or a cross-check (expected PFs vs. discovered) failed.

MISSING — the named object is not present in the cluster.

Files matching *example* (e.g., 50-example-daemonset.yaml ) are skipped here — those are demo workloads consumed by the connectivity matrix, not part of the network-operator surface l8k validate checks for static state.

When every manifest is READY , Launch Kit applies the example DaemonSet, waits for it to roll out completely ( numberReady == desiredNumberScheduled > 0 — a single ContainerCreating -stuck pod fails the wait), enumerates the test pods’ rail IPs from each pod’s k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/network-status annotation, and runs a ping matrix:

Same-rail tests — every ordered (srcPod, dstPod) pair on every rail both pods attach to. Verifies the rail’s end-to-end data path.

Cross-rail canary — one ping per ordered pod pair from rail-0 → rail-1 (when both pods have ≥2 rails). Catches routing misconfigurations that would otherwise be invisible when every rail passes independently.

The DaemonSet is deleted on exit. Pass --keep to leave it running for follow-up debugging.

When fewer than two schedulable test pods exist (single-node clusters, pods stuck Pending), the matrix soft-skips with a reason in the report.