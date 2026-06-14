Advanced Topics
Topic
When to use
|Heterogeneous Clusters
|Multiple node types — different GPU SKUs, NIC SKUs, or OFED requirements.
|Cluster Topology Presets
|Generate manifests offline against a known machine type, or use
l8k preset list /
l8k preset update.
|Automation and CI/CD
|Wire
l8k into a CI/CD pipeline or AI agent — JSON output, exit codes,
l8k schema.
|Troubleshooting
|Collect a sosreport and diagnose common failures.
For AI agent integration, see the top-level AI Skills page.
Previous Validate Workflow
Next Heterogeneous Clusters