On This Page
Generate Workflow
Use this when: you have a
cluster-config.yaml (from Discover Workflow) or a known hardware preset and want to render Kubernetes manifests for a specific deployment profile.
Specify the deployment profile using
--fabric,
--deployment-type, and
--multirail:
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
For Spectrum-X, the
--spectrum-x flag automatically sets
--fabric ethernet,
--deployment-type sriov, and
--multirail true.
If the configuration file already contains a
profile section, CLI flags are optional. CLI flags override configuration file values when both are provided.
When a flag is unset on both the CLI and in the configuration file,
l8k generate fills it from the discovered cluster:
Flag
Default
Trigger
|
--fabric
|the cluster’s fabric (
ethernet or
infiniband)
|every group’s
linkType (Unit 5 fabric probe) agrees; skipped+warned otherwise
|
--deployment-type
|
sriov
|always
|
--multirail
|
true
|always; opt out via
--multirail=false (YAML cannot express explicit-false)
|
--multiplane-mode
|
uniplane (CX7 / BF3 SuperNIC),
swplb (CX8),
hwplb (CX9)
|only when
--spectrum-x is set; per east-west PF deviceID, skipped+warned when groups have mixed deviceIDs
|
--number-of-planes
|1 (CX7 / BF3 SuperNIC), 2 (CX8), 4 (CX9)
|only when
--spectrum-x is set
|
--network-operator-release
|matching release for the chosen RA (RA2.1 → 26.1, RA2.2 → 26.4)
|only when
--spectrum-x is set
Each applied default is logged at info level (
Defaulted --multiplane-mode=swplb (ConnectX-8 (deviceID 1023))); the full reasoning trail is at debug level (
--log-level debug).
Resolution precedence (lowest → highest): hardware default < config-file < CLI flag. The Spectrum-X cohort rules (RA-to-release pairing,
multiplane-mode=none requiring
number-of-planes=1, etc.) are enforced after defaults run, so a partial CLI input plus defaults must still resolve to a consistent whole.
For the full profile decision matrix, see Deployment Profiles.
For Spectrum-X profiles — and recommended for all deployments — pin the Network Operator release line:
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--network-operator-release 26.4 \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
Supported release lines:
26.1 and
26.4. The release auto-fills versions and image tags from an embedded catalog. RA2.1 Spectrum-X requires
--network-operator-release 26.1; RA2.2 Spectrum-X requires
26.4.
To generate manifests for a known machine type without running discovery, use
--for <preset>:
l8k generate --for ThinkSystem-SR680a-V3 \
--node-selector "nvidia.com/gpu.product=NVIDIA-H200" \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
See Cluster Topology Presets for available presets and how to add new ones.
Generated files follow a numbered naming convention that determines deployment order:
File pattern
Contents
|
10-nicclusterpolicy.yaml
|Cluster-wide components: Multus, CNI plugins, NV-IPAM, NIC Configuration Operator, Spectrum-X Operator.
|
11-nicnodepolicy.yaml
|Per-node-group components: OFED driver and device plugins. Rendered once per group with the group’s
nodeSelector.
|
20-ippool.yaml
|NV-IPAM IP pools.
|
30-*.yaml
|Network resources (
SriovNetworkNodePolicy,
SriovNetwork,
HostDeviceNetwork,
MacvlanNetwork,
IPoIBNetwork).
|
35-nicinterfacenametemplate.yaml
|NIC rename templates (only when needed — see Heterogeneous Clusters).
|
40-*.yaml /
50-*.yaml
|Example workload DaemonSets.
|
overview.html
|Human-readable deployment summary.
In heterogeneous clusters, per-group files include the group identifier in the filename (e.g.,
30-sriovnetworknodepolicy-group-0.yaml).
In heterogeneous clusters, two flags scope the output to a subset of source groups:
# By identifier (comma-separated; case-sensitive match against
# cluster-config.yaml's clusterConfig[].identifier):
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric infiniband --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--groups dgx-b200-nvidia-h100-nvl,poweredge-xe9680-nvidia-h200 \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
# By GPU type (case-insensitive match against gpuType):
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--gpu-type NVIDIA-H200 \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
--groups and
--gpu-type are mutually exclusive. An empty match is a validation error.
--gpu-type is best for declarative pipelines;
--groups is best for staged rollouts where the cohort is enumerated explicitly. See Heterogeneous Clusters for the per-Kind rendering rules under filter.
By default, Launch Kit generates example DaemonSet workloads for each profile. To use your own workload manifest instead:
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov \
--workload-manifest /path/to/my-workload.yaml \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
Launch Kit patches the workload manifest with the correct network annotations, resource requests, and node affinity based on the cluster configuration. Supported workload kinds:
Pod,
Deployment,
DaemonSet,
StatefulSet,
Job,
ReplicaSet.
Before — input manifest:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: DaemonSet
metadata:
name: my-rdma-workload
namespace: default
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
app: my-rdma-workload
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: my-rdma-workload
spec:
containers:
- name: rdma-app
image: my-registry/my-rdma-app:latest
securityContext:
capabilities:
add: ["IPC_LOCK"]
After — patched by Launch Kit for an SR-IOV deployment with 2 rails:
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: DaemonSet
metadata:
name: my-rdma-workload
namespace: default
spec:
selector:
matchLabels:
app: my-rdma-workload
template:
metadata:
labels:
app: my-rdma-workload
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: sriov-network-rail-0,sriov-network-rail-1
spec:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: nvidia.com/gpu.machine
operator: In
values:
- DGX-B200
containers:
- name: rdma-app
image: my-registry/my-rdma-app:latest
securityContext:
capabilities:
add: ["IPC_LOCK"]
resources:
requests:
nvidia.com/sriov_resource_rail_0: "1"
nvidia.com/sriov_resource_rail_1: "1"
limits:
nvidia.com/sriov_resource_rail_0: "1"
nvidia.com/sriov_resource_rail_1: "1"
Deploy Workflow — apply the generated manifests
Deployment Profiles — profile decision matrix
Heterogeneous Clusters — per-group manifests
Cluster Topology Presets — offline generation with
--for
CLI Reference —
l8k generateflags