Generate Workflow

When a flag is unset on both the CLI and in the configuration file, l8k generate fills it from the discovered cluster:

Flag Default Trigger --fabric the cluster’s fabric ( ethernet or infiniband ) every group’s linkType (Unit 5 fabric probe) agrees; skipped+warned otherwise --deployment-type sriov always --multirail true always; opt out via --multirail=false (YAML cannot express explicit-false) --multiplane-mode uniplane (CX7 / BF3 SuperNIC), swplb (CX8), hwplb (CX9) only when --spectrum-x is set; per east-west PF deviceID, skipped+warned when groups have mixed deviceIDs --number-of-planes 1 (CX7 / BF3 SuperNIC), 2 (CX8), 4 (CX9) only when --spectrum-x is set --network-operator-release matching release for the chosen RA (RA2.1 → 26.1, RA2.2 → 26.4) only when --spectrum-x is set

Each applied default is logged at info level ( Defaulted --multiplane-mode=swplb (ConnectX-8 (deviceID 1023)) ); the full reasoning trail is at debug level ( --log-level debug ).

Resolution precedence (lowest → highest): hardware default < config-file < CLI flag. The Spectrum-X cohort rules (RA-to-release pairing, multiplane-mode=none requiring number-of-planes=1 , etc.) are enforced after defaults run, so a partial CLI input plus defaults must still resolve to a consistent whole.

For the full profile decision matrix, see Deployment Profiles.