NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.0  Host Device

On This Page

Host Device

Use Case

Direct passthrough to host network devices, with no virtualization layer. Each pod gets exclusive access to a physical NIC. Minimal CPU overhead — best for legacy HPC codes, specialized protocols, and DPDK applications. Works with both Ethernet and InfiniBand fabrics.

Prerequisites

  • Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).

  • l8k binary on your PATH.

  • One or more Mellanox NICs per node not used by the host.

Discover

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
    --save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml

Generate

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --deployment-type host_device --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments

Add --fabric ethernet or --fabric infiniband if you need to constrain the fabric explicitly.

Deploy

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l8k deploy

Verify

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get hostdevicenetwork

See Also
Previous SR-IOV InfiniBand
Next IP over InfiniBand (RDMA Shared)
© Copyright 2025-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 14, 2026
content here