Host Device
Direct passthrough to host network devices, with no virtualization layer. Each pod gets exclusive access to a physical NIC. Minimal CPU overhead — best for legacy HPC codes, specialized protocols, and DPDK applications. Works with both Ethernet and InfiniBand fabrics.
Network Operator Helm chart installed (see Installation).
l8kbinary on your PATH.
One or more Mellanox NICs per node not used by the host.
l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
--save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--deployment-type host_device --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
Add
--fabric ethernet or
--fabric infiniband if you need to constrain the fabric explicitly.
l8k deploy
kubectl -n nvidia-network-operator get pods
kubectl get hostdevicenetwork
Deployment Profiles — decision matrix
Generate Workflow — generation details
Configuration Reference —
hostdevconfig section