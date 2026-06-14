DRA SR-IOV Driver

Dynamic Resource Allocation (DRA) is a Kubernetes concept for flexibly requesting, configuring, and sharing specialized devices like SR-IOV network interfaces. DRA puts device configuration and scheduling into the hands of device vendors through drivers such as the DRA Driver for SR-IOV. This page outlines how to install the NVIDIA DRA Driver for SR-IOV with the NVIDIA Network Operator.

Note The DRA Driver for SR-IOV is a Tech Preview feature: it has limited testing and is not recommended for production deployments. See Platform Support for support-tier definitions.

Before using the DRA Driver for SR-IOV, it is recommended that you are familiar with the following concepts: