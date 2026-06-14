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Automation and CI/CD
Use this when: you are wiring Launch Kit into a CI/CD pipeline, an automation framework, or an AI agent that needs structured output and exit-code-driven retry logic.
Launch Kit is designed for both interactive use and automated pipelines. Every subcommand supports a JSON output mode, well-defined exit codes, and a programmatic capability discovery endpoint.
Use
--output json for machine-readable output. In JSON mode, structured data goes to stdout and human-readable logs go to stderr:
l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments \
--output json --yes 2>/dev/null | jq .
--yes/
-y— auto-confirm all prompts (implied by
--output json)
--quiet/
-q— suppress informational output
Code
Meaning
|0
|Success.
|1
|General error.
|2
|Validation error (invalid flags or configuration).
|3
|Cluster error (API unreachable, discovery failed).
|4
|Deployment error (apply failed).
|5
|Partial success (discovery completed but deployment failed).
In JSON mode, errors include structured fields (
code,
category,
transient,
suggestion) to help automation decide whether to retry or fix input.
transient: true indicates a temporary condition (e.g., API unreachable) where retry is appropriate;
transient: false indicates a permanent failure (e.g., invalid flag) requiring input changes.
AI agents and automation tools can programmatically discover Launch Kit’s capabilities:
l8k schema
Outputs a JSON description of available commands, phases, fabrics, deployment types, flags, exit codes, and output formats. Tools that need to know what l8k can do (without parsing
--help text) use this endpoint.
AI Skills — driving
l8kfrom Claude Code, Cursor, Codex CLI, or any agent
CLI Reference — complete flag reference
Troubleshooting — diagnosing failed pipelines