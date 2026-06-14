NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.0
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Automation and CI/CD

Note

Use this when: you are wiring Launch Kit into a CI/CD pipeline, an automation framework, or an AI agent that needs structured output and exit-code-driven retry logic.

Launch Kit is designed for both interactive use and automated pipelines. Every subcommand supports a JSON output mode, well-defined exit codes, and a programmatic capability discovery endpoint.

JSON Output Mode

Use --output json for machine-readable output. In JSON mode, structured data goes to stdout and human-readable logs go to stderr:

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l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \
    --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
    --save-deployment-files ./deployments \
    --output json --yes 2>/dev/null | jq .

Non-Interactive Flags

  • --yes / -y — auto-confirm all prompts (implied by --output json)

  • --quiet / -q — suppress informational output

Exit Codes

Code

Meaning

0 Success.
1 General error.
2 Validation error (invalid flags or configuration).
3 Cluster error (API unreachable, discovery failed).
4 Deployment error (apply failed).
5 Partial success (discovery completed but deployment failed).

Structured Errors

In JSON mode, errors include structured fields (code, category, transient, suggestion) to help automation decide whether to retry or fix input. transient: true indicates a temporary condition (e.g., API unreachable) where retry is appropriate; transient: false indicates a permanent failure (e.g., invalid flag) requiring input changes.

Schema Discovery

AI agents and automation tools can programmatically discover Launch Kit’s capabilities:

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l8k schema

Outputs a JSON description of available commands, phases, fabrics, deployment types, flags, exit codes, and output formats. Tools that need to know what l8k can do (without parsing --help text) use this endpoint.

See Also
Previous Cluster Topology Presets
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