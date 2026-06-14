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Overview
This page explains the Launch Kit mental model. New users should read this once before working through the Quick Start. Returning users can skip it.
Launch Kit operates in three phases:
Discover — Probe the cluster’s network hardware (NICs, PCI addresses, RDMA capability, OFED-dependent kernel modules, GPU topology) and write a
cluster-config.yamldescribing what was found.
Generate — Take a cluster configuration plus a deployment profile selection and render a complete set of numbered Kubernetes YAML manifests to a directory.
Deploy — Apply the generated manifests to the cluster in dependency order. Optional:
--dry-runpreviews what would be applied without touching the cluster.
Each phase has a dedicated CLI subcommand —
l8k discover,
l8k generate,
l8k generate --deploy — and a dedicated how-to page (Discover Workflow, Generate Workflow, Deploy Workflow).
The artifact pipeline:
A profile is a named combination of fabric and deployment type that maps to a complete set of Kubernetes manifests. Launch Kit ships seven profiles:
sriov-ethernet— SR-IOV with Ethernet
sriov-infiniband— SR-IOV with InfiniBand
host-device— direct passthrough to host network devices
macvlan-rdma-shared— Ethernet with shared RDMA device plugin and MacVLAN
ipoib-rdma-shared— InfiniBand with shared RDMA device plugin and IPoIB
spectrum-x— Spectrum-X multi-rail AI interconnect (RA2.2 on Network Operator 26.4)
spectrum-x-ra2.1— Spectrum-X for the RA2.1 reference architecture (Network Operator 26.1)
Profiles are selected by flag combinations on
l8k generate:
--fabric,
--deployment-type,
--multirail, and
--spectrum-x. See Deployment Profiles for the decision matrix.
Launch Kit pins to specific NVIDIA Network Operator releases. The
--network-operator-release flag (and the
networkOperator.selectedRelease config key) selects between supported release lines:
25.10
26.1— required for
spectrum-x-ra2.1.
26.4— required for
spectrum-x(RA2.2).
The selected release auto-fills versions and image tags from an embedded catalog. Version mismatches (for example, requesting RA2.1 with release 26.4) error out with a specific message.
Launch Kit is backward compatible with older Network Operator releases — a single
l8k binary supports every release line in the catalog above. Always install the latest
l8k release; pick the target Network Operator line via
--network-operator-release. New releases of l8k add new lines to the catalog and pick up patch bumps for existing ones, so an older l8k binary will miss them.
During discovery, nodes are placed into groups by their PCI topology (the set of PCI addresses and device IDs across each node’s PFs). Each group carries a
machineType (e.g.,
DGX-B200), a
gpuType (e.g.,
NVIDIA-H100-NVL), and a list of physical functions (PFs). Discovery writes a label
nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType> (sanitised) to every node in the group; the group’s
identifier and
nodeSelector are both keyed by that label.
When the cluster has multiple groups, you have two strategies:
Automatic combination at generation — groups stay separate in
cluster-config.yaml, but
l8k generateautomatically combines groups sharing the same GPU type and east-west rail count into a single render group keyed by GPU type. One
l8k generaterun produces a single set of manifests covering all matching source groups.
Filter by group identifiers — run
l8k generate --groups <a,b,...>to restrict output to a named set of source groups. Use this when groups need different Network Operator releases, fabrics, deployment types, or driver versions per cohort.
Filter by GPU type — run
l8k generate --gpu-type <X>to restrict output to all source groups whose
gpuTypematches (case-insensitive). Best for declarative pipelines and CI/CD.
See Heterogeneous Clusters for the full picture.
The
--fabric flag selects between
ethernet and
infiniband. Fabric is the physical transport; deployment type (
sriov /
rdma_shared /
host_device) is the kubelet-facing networking model.
During discovery, Launch Kit also classifies each PF by traffic direction:
East-west — GPU-to-GPU interconnect (ConnectX, BlueField-3 SuperNIC). These PFs appear in generated manifests.
North-south — management / out-of-band (BlueField DPUs). These PFs are saved in
cluster-config.yamlfor visibility but filtered out of generated manifests.
Each east-west PF is assigned a sequential
rail index (
rail: 0,
rail: 1, …) used in resource and network names.
Spectrum-X profiles add a multiplane mode dimension on top of profile selection:
hwplb— hardware plane load balancing (large 2- or 3-tier switch topologies; tech preview, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC only)
swplb— software plane load balancing (smaller-scale Spectrum-X clusters)
uniplane— single unified plane (forces
--number-of-planes 1)
none— no plane separation (ConnectX-7 NIC, BlueField-3 SuperNIC; simple topologies)
NIC type constrains available modes: ConnectX-7 NIC and BlueField-3 SuperNIC support
none only; ConnectX-8 SuperNIC supports
none,
swplb,
hwplb (tech preview), and
uniplane. See Spectrum-X.
A preset is a pre-recorded hardware topology for a known machine type (e.g.,
ThinkSystem-SR680a-V3,
PowerEdge-XE9680). Presets list expected PCI addresses, traffic class, NUMA affinity, and rail assignments.
Two ways presets are used:
Discovery overlay — if the discovered machine type matches a known preset, the preset’s topology is overlaid on discovery output for consistency.
Offline generation —
l8k generate --for <preset>skips discovery entirely and produces manifests for any cluster matching the preset’s hardware.
Term
Definition
|PF
|Physical Function. A physical NIC interface, identified by PCI address.
|VF
|Virtual Function. An SR-IOV-virtualised slice of a PF.
|Rail
|A sequential index assigned to each east-west PF. Used in resource and network names.
|Fabric
|The physical transport layer:
ethernet or
infiniband.
|Deployment type
|The kubelet-facing networking model:
sriov,
rdma_shared, or
host_device.
|Profile
|A named (fabric, deployment type, options) combination. See Deployment Profiles.
|Group
|A set of nodes sharing the same PCI topology. See Heterogeneous Clusters.
|East-west
|GPU-to-GPU interconnect traffic.
|North-south
|Management or out-of-band traffic. Filtered out of generated manifests.
|Preset
|A pre-recorded hardware topology for a known machine type. See Cluster Topology Presets.
|Multiplane mode
|Spectrum-X load-balancing mode:
hwplb,
swplb,
uniplane,
none.
Quick Start — the canonical end-to-end walkthrough
Deployment Profiles — decision matrix
Heterogeneous Clusters — mixed-hardware deep dive
Configuration Reference —
l8k-config.yamlschema