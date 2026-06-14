Spectrum-X CRDs and API Reference
A Spectrum-X Kubernetes deployment uses CRDs from several NVIDIA operators
working together. This page documents the Spectrum-X Operator CRDs
(v1alpha2 —
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig). For the other CRDs, see the
linked references. For the full stack of operators, drivers, and CNIs that
own these CRDs and how they depend on each other, see
Architecture and Components.
CRD
Owner
Role
|
NicClusterPolicy
|NVIDIA Network Operator
|Cluster-wide operator configuration. Enables NIC Configuration Operator, NV-IPAM, Spectrum-X Operator, and secondary network components.
|
NicConfigurationTemplate
|NIC Configuration Operator
|Per-NIC firmware and Spectrum-X settings (link type,
numVfs,
multiplane mode, RA version). See
Spectrum-X NIC Configuration.
|
NicInterfaceNameTemplate
|NIC Configuration Operator
|Predictable rail / plane-based netdev and RDMA names driven by udev rules.
|
CIDRPool
|NV-IPAM
|Per-rail IP allocation pool consumed by
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.
|SpectrumXRailPoolConfig
|Spectrum-X Operator
|Rail topology, PF selection, IPAM binding, and DRA / SR-IOV resource exposure (full API below).
|
ResourceClaimTemplate
|Kubernetes DRA
|Pod-to-GPU+VF binding via Dynamic Resource Allocation (Kubernetes upstream resource).
Packages:
Package v1alpha2 contains API Schema definitions for the spectrumx v1alpha2 API group.
Resource Types:
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig is the Schema for the spectrumxrailpoolconfigs API.
Field
Description
|
apiVersion
|
spectrumx.nvidia.com/v1alpha2
|
kind
|
SpectrumXRailPoolConfig
|
metadata
|Standard object metadata. Refer to the Kubernetes API documentation for the fields of the
metadata field.
|Desired state of the SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.
|Observed state of the SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.
SpectrumXRailPoolConfigSpec
(Appears on: SpectrumXRailPoolConfig)
SpectrumXRailPoolConfigSpec defines the desired state of SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.
Field
Description
|
|(Optional) Enables Dynamic Resource Allocation (DRA) for the configured Spectrum-X nodes. Defaults to
true.
|
|(Optional) Label selector that identifies the Spectrum-X nodes the configuration applies to.
|
|(Optional) Either an integer count or a percentage of nodes in the pool that can be configured in parallel. Defaults to
1.
|
|(Optional) Namespace of the NetworkAttachmentDefinition custom resource.
|
|Number of VFs to configure on each PF. Must be
>= 1.
|
|Rails topology list. Must contain at least one entry.
SpectrumXRailPoolConfigStatus
(Appears on: SpectrumXRailPoolConfig)
SpectrumXRailPoolConfigStatus defines the observed state of SpectrumXRailPoolConfig.
Field
Description
|
|Synchronization status. One of
Unknown,
InProgress,
Failed,
Succeeded.
|
|The most recent generation observed by the controller.
RailTopology
(Appears on: SpectrumXRailPoolConfigSpec)
RailTopology describes a single rail in the Spectrum-X pool. Only one of
cidrPoolRef or
ipam may be specified.
Field
Description
|
|Rail topology name. Must be non-empty.
|
|PF selector identifying the NICs that belong to this rail.
|
|(Optional) Reference to a CIDR Pool resource. Mutually exclusive with
ipam.
|
|(Optional) Advanced IPAM configuration. Mutually exclusive with
cidrPoolRef.
|
|MTU for the rail. Must be
>= 0.
NicSelector
(Appears on: RailTopology)
NicSelector selects the physical functions that participate in a rail.
Field
Description
|
|List of PF names. Must contain at least one entry.