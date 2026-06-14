Heterogeneous Clusters with NicNodePolicy

For new deployments, NicNodePolicy is the recommended approach for managing per-node NIC components (DOCA-OFED driver, RDMA shared device plugin, SR-IOV device plugin), even in homogeneous clusters. Using NicNodePolicy from the start provides a consistent deployment model and makes it straightforward to support heterogeneous configurations in the future without re-architecting your policies.

NicNodePolicy is especially valuable when:

Different groups of nodes need different DOCA-OFED driver versions (e.g., GPU nodes on the latest DOCA release, storage nodes on an LTS release).

Different node groups need different SR-IOV device plugin configurations.

Different node groups need different RDMA shared device plugin configurations.

You need independent DOCA-OFED driver upgrade schedules per node group.

NicClusterPolicy alone is sufficient when you have an existing deployment that already manages per-node components through NCP and does not require heterogeneous configurations. Cluster-wide components such as Multus, NV-IPAM, and NIC Configuration Operator are always managed exclusively by NicClusterPolicy regardless of whether NicNodePolicy is used.