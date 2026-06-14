NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.0
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Discover Workflow

Note

Use this when: you want Launch Kit to inspect a live cluster’s network hardware and produce a cluster-config.yaml describing it. Skip this workflow if you are generating manifests offline against a known machine type — see Cluster Topology Presets.

The l8k discover subcommand deploys a minimal Network Operator profile with the NIC Configuration Operator, then probes each node for NIC PCI addresses, device IDs, RDMA capability, InfiniBand support, OFED-dependent kernel modules, GPU topology, and machine type.

Basic Discovery

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l8k discover

No flags required. --kubeconfig falls back to $KUBECONFIG (or ~/.kube/config), and the output is written to ./cluster-config.yaml by default. Discovery groups nodes by PCI topology (PCI addresses + device IDs across each node’s PFs), labels each node with nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType>, and writes a nodeSelector keyed by that label per group.

Discovery with a Base Configuration

Provide your own configuration as a base. Discovery merges discovered hardware into your config, preserving custom settings (network operator version, subnets, MTU, etc.):

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l8k discover --user-config ./my-config.yaml \
    --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Without --save-cluster-config, the file specified by --user-config is updated in place. To save results to a separate file:

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l8k discover --user-config ./my-config.yaml \
    --save-cluster-config ./discovered-config.yaml \
    --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config

Filtering Nodes

Limit discovery to a subset of nodes using --node-selector:

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l8k discover --kubeconfig ~/.kube/config \
    --node-selector "feature.node.kubernetes.io/pci-15b3.present=true" \
    --save-cluster-config ./cluster-config.yaml

The default selector targets nodes with Mellanox NICs.

PF Topology and Hardware Detection

For each NIC, Launch Kit derives PCI topology, NUMA affinity, and the connected GPU. The primary signal is nvidia-smi (queried via the NIC Configuration Daemon). When nvidia-smi is unavailable, Launch Kit falls back to sysfs and an embedded pci.ids database.

When GPU operator labels (nvidia.com/gpu.machine, nvidia.com/gpu.product) are not present, Launch Kit additionally execs into a NIC Configuration Daemon pod to read DMI data and nvidia-smi output directly, deriving the machine type and GPU product from hardware.

Group Labelling

After discovery resolves machineType and gpuType for a group, every node in the group is patched with two l8k-specific labels via a strategic-merge patch:

  • nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType> — per-source-group identity. Used as the source group’s nodeSelector.

  • nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpu: <gpuType> — written alongside the machine label so auto-merged groups (different machineTypes sharing a GPU type) have a stable selector. Same value as nvidia.com/gpu.product by construction.

Label values keep their original case (e.g. DGX-B200-NVIDIA-H100-NVL, NVIDIA-H100-NVL); upstream parsing already trims whitespace and replaces spaces with hyphens. Values that would exceed Kubernetes’ 63-char label limit are skipped (logged at debug).

The labels drive two pieces of downstream behaviour:

  • Group identity: each group’s identifier (lowercase, RFC 1123 resource-name form) and nodeSelector in cluster-config.yaml are keyed by the label. l8k generate --groups <id1,id2,...> targets exactly the nodes that carry the matching machine label(s); --gpu-type <X> selects every node whose gpuType matches.

  • Auto-merge selection: when l8k generate merges groups sharing a GPU type, the merged group’s nodeSelector keys on nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpu so it covers every source machineType in the merged set.

Both labels are l8k state, not GPU operator state. Configs loaded from an earlier l8k version that used differential nodeSelectors keep working unchanged — the labels are only written on a fresh discovery run.

Groups whose machineType or gpuType could not be resolved keep a fallback group-N identifier. The machine label is skipped in that case, but the GPU label is still written when gpuType alone is resolved.

Fabric Type Detection

For each group’s east-west PFs that have an RDMA device, Launch Kit reads /sys/class/infiniband/<rdmaDevice>/ports/1/{state,phys_state,link_layer,sm_lid} from inside the NIC Configuration Daemon pod. A port contributes to the group’s fabric verdict when:

  • Port is ACTIVE and link_layer=Ethernet — contributes Ethernet.

  • Port is ACTIVE, link_layer=InfiniBand, and a subnet manager is present (sm_lid non-zero) — contributes InfiniBand.

If every contributing port agrees on a single value, that value is recorded as linkType on the group in cluster-config.yaml. If no port produced a contribution (all down, IB without SM, probes failed), or different ports contribute different values, the field is left empty — discovery couldn’t prove the cluster is using a specific fabric, and downstream code treats the absence as “unknown”.

This is more reliable than reading link_layer alone: that file just reflects firmware config and may be a default rather than the cluster’s actual fabric.

North-South Filtering

Each PF is classified by traffic direction:

  • East-west — GPU interconnect (ConnectX, BlueField-3 SuperNIC). Included in generated manifests and assigned a sequential rail index.

  • North-south — management or out-of-band (BlueField DPUs). Saved in cluster-config.yaml for visibility but filtered out of generated manifests.

BlueField-3 SuperNICs are explicitly classified as east-west even though they share a part-number prefix with BlueField DPUs — see the SuperNIC entry in the embedded DPU exclusion list.

For a traffic-directions diagram, see Heterogeneous Clusters.

Kernel Driver Dependencies Validation

During discovery, Launch Kit detects kernel modules that depend on OFED drivers. It execs into nic-configuration-daemon pods and builds a reverse dependency graph from /sys/module/*/holders/ for the core MLX and OFED kernel modules.

The discovered modules are classified into two categories:

Category

Examples

Action

Storage-over-RDMA nvme_rdma, ib_isert, rpcrdma Auto-enables docaDriver.unloadStorageModules: true
Third-party RDMA rdma_rxe, qedr, bnxt_re Auto-enables docaDriver.unloadThirdPartyRDMAModules: true

Storage and third-party RDMA module lists are sourced from the doca-driver-build project to keep them in sync with the driver container itself. mlx5-prefixed modules (the OFED stack itself) are excluded from classification.

After discovery, the config reflects the auto-enabled flags and the discovered modules are saved per group as storageModules and thirdPartyRDMAModules lists.

To skip the kernel driver dependencies validation entirely (for environments where it’s known-good), set docaDriver.skipPreflightChecks: true in your config.

Warning

Verify that no running workloads depend on modules that will be unloaded. To disable automatic unloading, set unloadStorageModules and unloadThirdPartyRDMAModules back to false in your config after discovery.

Discovery Output

The output cluster-config.yaml contains all parameters needed for manifest generation. The typical workflow is:

  1. Run l8k discover to produce cluster-config.yaml.

  2. Edit the file to customize network parameters (subnets, MTU, image pull secrets, etc.).

  3. Run l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml to produce manifests.

You can also provide a pre-configured file directly to l8k generate without running discovery, or skip discovery entirely with --for <preset>.

For the full configuration schema, see Configuration Reference.

Debug Logging

Every probe and decision in discovery emits a structured-field debug line. To see them:

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l8k discover --log-level debug

Logged probes include the GPU operator label read and hardware-fallback path, the DMI machine-type cat, the nvidia-smi and sysfs fallback, OFED-dependent module discovery and classification, preset matching with hit/miss, the PCI-fingerprint per-node bucketing, and the east-west / north-south traffic classification per PF. Phase summary lines (Discovery summary, Group merge complete) are emitted at info level by default. The same convention applies to l8k generate for the group-merge logs.

See Also
Previous Workflows
Next Generate Workflow
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