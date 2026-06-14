Workflows
Launch Kit operates in distinct phases. Each has a dedicated CLI subcommand and a focused how-to page.
Workflow
What it does
|Discover
|Probe the cluster’s network hardware and write
cluster-config.yaml.
|Generate
|Render Kubernetes manifests from a cluster config and a profile selection.
|Deploy
|Apply generated manifests to the cluster, with optional dry-run.
|Validate
|Verify the deployment matches the selected release: Helm chart version + manifest presence.
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