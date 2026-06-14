NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Cloud Orchestration  NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.0  Platform Support

On This Page

Platform Support

Overview

Use this page to confirm that your hardware, operating system, and Kubernetes platform are supported by NVIDIA Network Operator before deployment.

Support terms used on this page:

  • Supported — A configuration that NVIDIA maintains and backs for this release.

  • Validated — A hardware or software configuration that NVIDIA has tested with this release.

  • GA (Generally Available) — Production-ready support tier.

  • Tech Preview — Limited testing; not recommended for production deployments.

Versioning and Lifecycle

NVIDIA Network Operator uses calendar versioning in the form YY.MM.PP (for example, 26.4.0). The first two fields identify the major version and release timeframe; the third field identifies the patch version, used for critical bug and CVE fixes.

When a new major version is released, the previous major version enters a Deprecated state and receives only patch updates for critical fixes. Earlier major versions reach End of Support and no longer receive updates.

Version

Status

26.4.x Supported
26.1.x Deprecated
25.10.x and lower End of Support

Upgrades are supported within a major release, or to the next major release. For upgrade procedures and operational guidance, see Life Cycle Management.

Note

The product lifecycle and versioning are subject to change in future releases.

Important Limitations

Review the following limitations before deployment:

  • Firmware reset on BMC-controlled platforms — NVIDIA DGX/HGX GB200 NVL72, B200, and B300 systems require additional configuration so that firmware updates apply without a reboot loop. See Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB).

  • No GPUDirect RDMA on Arm-based validated configurations — NVIDIA IGX Orin and NVIDIA Grace ARM Server are validated for RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA. See Support for GPUDirect RDMA.

  • Precompiled DOCA-OFED driver containers are currently unsigned.

  • Precompiled DOCA-OFED kernel-flavor support — Only the Ubuntu generic kernel flavor is GA. The nvidia, aws, azure, and oracle flavors are Tech Preview.

  • For per-release known issues, see the Release Notes.

Prerequisites

Component

Version

Notes

Kubernetes >=1.31 and <=1.35
Helm v3.5+ For installation methods, refer to the official Helm website.
Node Feature Discovery >=0.15.6 and <=0.17.0 When deploying the Network Operator and GPU Operator on the same cluster, ensure only one instance of Node Feature Discovery (NFD) is installed. We recommend using the version included with the GPU Operator.

System Requirements

  • RDMA-capable NVIDIA network adapters

    • NVIDIA ConnectX NICs and SuperNICs

    • NVIDIA BlueField Networking Platforms

  • NVIDIA GPU Operator v25.3.x or newer – required for workloads that use NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA. See Support for GPUDirect RDMA.

Supported NVIDIA Network Adapters

The following adapters have been tested and validated with NVIDIA Network Operator:

Product Family

Ethernet

InfiniBand

Max Port Speed

Validated Protocols / Modes

Notes

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 NIC Yes Yes 200 Gb/s IB RDMA, RoCE
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx NIC Yes No 200 Gb/s RoCE
NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC Yes Yes 400 Gb/s IB RDMA, RoCE
NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Yes Yes 800 Gb/s IB RDMA, RoCE
NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC Yes Yes 800 Gb/s IB RDMA, RoCE
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Yes No 200 Gb/s RoCE NIC mode only
NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNIC Yes No 400 Gb/s RoCE NIC mode only

Supported NVIDIA Data Center Systems

The following NVIDIA Data Center systems have been tested and validated with NVIDIA Network Operator:

System

CPU Architecture

GPU Architecture

Network Adapter(s)

Operating System(s)

Notes

NVIDIA Grace ARM Server Arm (NVIDIA Grace) NVIDIA Hopper BlueField-3 (NIC Mode) Ubuntu 22.04 (Arm64) / OCP 4.17 / SLES 15.6 GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
NVIDIA IGX Orin Arm (NVIDIA Orin) NVIDIA Ampere ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 22.04 (Arm64) GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server x86 NVIDIA Blackwell BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode) / ConnectX-8 Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift GA
NVIDIA DGX/HGX B200 x86 NVIDIA Blackwell BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode) / ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift GA. Firmware reset required (see Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB))
NVIDIA DGX/HGX B300 x86 NVIDIA Blackwell ConnectX-8 SuperNIC Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift GA. Firmware reset required (see Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB))
NVIDIA DGX/HGX GB200 NVL72 Arm (NVIDIA Grace) NVIDIA Blackwell ConnectX-7 Ubuntu 24.04 (Arm64) / Red Hat OpenShift GA. Firmware reset required (see Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB))
NVIDIA DGX/HGX GB300 NVL72 Arm (NVIDIA Grace) NVIDIA Blackwell ConnectX-8 Ubuntu 24.04 (Arm64) / Red Hat OpenShift GA. Firmware reset required (see Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB))

Supported Operating Systems and Kubernetes Platforms

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated on the following OS and platform combinations for Ethernet (RoCE) and InfiniBand (IB RDMA):

Note

Kubernetes support for the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Reference Architecture (RA) is limited to a subset of OS and platform combinations. For details, refer to the NVIDIA Spectrum-X documentation.

Operating System

Upstream Kubernetes

Red Hat OpenShift

Rancher RKE2

Canonical MicroK8s

Nutanix NKP

Container Runtime

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 1.31–1.35 1.31–1.35 2.12–2.15 Containerd
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 1.31–1.35 1.31–1.35 2.12–2.15 Containerd RT kernel support
Red Hat CoreOS 4.17–4.21 CRI-O RT kernel support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 / 9.6 / 9.4 1.31–1.35 Containerd, CRI-O RT kernel support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 / 8.8 1.31–1.35 Containerd, CRI-O RT kernel support
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7 1.31–1.35 1.31–1.35 Containerd Supported for Kubernetes and Rancher deployments

Supported Container Runtimes

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:

Operating System

Containerd

CRI-O

Notes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Yes No
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Yes No
Red Hat CoreOS No Yes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Yes Yes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Yes Yes
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Yes Yes
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7 Yes No

NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet Networking Platform

NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated with the following NVIDIA Spectrum-X Reference Architecture (RA) versions:

Note

For details on supported topologies, NIC hardware, software components, and version-specific notes, refer to the NVIDIA Spectrum-X documentation.

Spectrum-X RA Version

Topologies and NIC Hardware

Kubernetes Versions

Operating Systems

Notes

2.2
  • Single-Plane (ConnectX-7 or BlueField-3 SuperNIC)
  • Dual- or Quad-plane (NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC)
 Upstream Kubernetes (1.31–1.35)
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
 Small RA, Software Multi-Plane
2.1
  • Single-Plane (ConnectX-7 or BlueField-3 SuperNIC)
  • Dual- or Quad-plane (NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC)
 Upstream Kubernetes (1.31–1.35)
  • Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
  • Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
 Small RA, Software Multi-Plane

Support for KubeVirt SR-IOV Passthrough

NVIDIA Network Operator supports attaching SR-IOV Virtual Functions (VFs) to KubeVirt virtual machines via VFIO PCI passthrough. For deployment instructions, see KubeVirt SR-IOV Integration.

Operating System

Kubernetes

KubeVirt

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 1.31–1.35 v1.8.2+ Not supported
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 1.31–1.35 v1.8.2+ Not supported

Key limitations:

  • VFIO passthrough requires IOMMU-capable hardware (Intel VT-d or AMD-Vi) with IOMMU enabled at boot.

  • Live migration is not supported for VMs that use SR-IOV VFIO passthrough.

  • Host-side RDMA is not available for VFIO-passed VFs; RDMA inside the guest is provided by the mlx5_core driver shipped with the guest image.

Support for GPUDirect RDMA

NVIDIA Network Operator enables GPUDirect RDMA between NVIDIA GPUs and supported NICs/SuperNICs when deployed together with NVIDIA GPU Operator. For deployment instructions, see Network Operator Deployment for GPUDirect Workloads. For GPU Operator-side support details, see NVIDIA GPU Operator Platform Support — Support for GPUDirect RDMA.

Requirements:

  • NVIDIA GPU Operator v25.3.x or newer

  • NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver v5.5-1.0.3.2 or newer

  • nvidia_peermem kernel module (auto-loaded by recent NVIDIA GPU drivers)

  • Supported NVIDIA GPU (Ampere, Hopper, or Blackwell)

  • Supported NVIDIA NICs (NVIDIA ConnectX or BlueField)

Operating System

Kubernetes

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS 1.31–1.35
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS 1.31–1.35
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 / 9.6 / 9.4 1.31–1.35
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 / 8.8 1.31–1.35
Red Hat CoreOS OpenShift 4.17–4.21

For background on the underlying technology, see the NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA documentation.

Support for GPUDirect Storage

NVIDIA Network Operator provides the RDMA networking fabric (RoCE and InfiniBand) required by GPUDirect Storage (GDS). GDS-compatible storage clients operate over the RDMA fabric provisioned by Network Operator.

Warning

With the DOCA-OFED driver container and ENABLE_NFSRDMA=true, host-side NVMe-over-RDMA cannot run concurrently — DOCA-OFED’s ib_core conflicts with the inbox nvme_rdma module. The DOCA-Host package install path is unaffected, as is local-NVMe storage.

For configuration details (including the ENABLE_NFSRDMA setting and the NVMe inbox kernel module workaround), see DOCA-OFED Driver Container. For background on the underlying technology and the list of GDS-compatible storage clients and version requirements, see the NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage documentation.

Supported Precompiled Container Images for DOCA-OFED Drivers

Overview

To save startup time and operational effort, precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are available for common OS/flavor/kernel/architecture variants.

The container image tag pattern used for common variants is: driver_ver-container_ver-kernel_ver-flavor-os-arch. For example: 24.07-0.6.1.0-0-6.8.0-49-generic-ubuntu24.04-amd64

Note

For the generic flavor of Ubuntu, the default kernel version is used for precompiling (for example, 6.8.0-31 for Ubuntu 24.04). For all other flavors, the latest kernel version available at the time of DOCA packaging and release is used.

Supported Operating Systems

Currently precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are provided for the following operating systems:

  • Ubuntu 24.04 (amd64/arm64)

  • Ubuntu 22.04 (amd64/arm64)

Limitations

  • NVIDIA supports precompiled driver containers for the most recently released DOCA-OFED GA drivers.

  • NVIDIA builds precompiled driver containers for generic, nvidia, aws, azure, and oracle kernel flavors.

  • Precompiled driver containers are currently unsigned.

  • If your hosts use a different kernel variant, you can create a custom precompiled driver container and host it in your own container registry. Please refer to the Precompiled Container Build Instructions for NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container section.

Warning

  • Only generic kernel variant is tested and supported as a GA.

  • nvidia, aws, azure, and oracle kernel variants are supported as a Tech Preview and have limited testing.

Network Operator Component Matrix

The following component versions are deployed by NVIDIA Network Operator:

Component

Origin

Repository

Image Name

Tag

NVAIE

Notes

NVIDIA Network Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native network-operator v26.4.0 Yes
NVIDIA Network Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox network-operator-init-container network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
DOCA-OFED Driver Container NVIDIA (EULA) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox doca-driver doca3.4.0-26.04-0.8.6.0-0 Yes LTS version: doca3.2.2-25.10-2.4.1.0-4
RDMA Shared Device Plugin NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
IB Kubernetes Plugin NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox ib-kubernetes network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
IP Over Infiniband (IPoIB) CNI plugin NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox ipoib-cni network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
NVIDIA IPAM Plugin NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox nvidia-k8s-ipam network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox nic-feature-discovery network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) NVIDIA (EULA) nvcr.io/nvidia/doca doca_telemetry 1.25.5-doca3.4.0-host Yes
Node Feature Discovery Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox node-feature-discovery network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
SRIOV Network Operator Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-network-operator network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
SRIOV Network Operator Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-network-operator-webhook network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
SRIOV Network Operator Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-network-operator-config-daemon network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
SR-IOV Network Device Plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-network-device-plugin network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
SR-IOV CNI plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox sriov-cni network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
InfiniBand SR-IOV CNI plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox ib-sriov-cni network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
K8s CNI network plugins Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox plugins network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
Multus CNI Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox multus-cni network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
RDMA CNI plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox rdma-cni network-operator-v26.4.0 Yes
Open vSwitch CNI plugin Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox ovs-cni-plugin network-operator-v26.4.0 No
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox nic-configuration-operator network-operator-v26.4.0 No
NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox nic-configuration-operator-daemon network-operator-v26.4.0 No
NVIDIA Maintenance Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox maintenance-operator network-operator-v26.4.0 No
NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native k8s-launch-kit v26.4.0 No
NVIDIA Spectrum-X Operator NVIDIA (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox spectrum-x-operator network-operator-v26.4.0 No
DRA Driver SR-IOV Community (OSS) nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox dra-driver-sriov network-operator-v26.4.0 No

Additional Supported Tools and Integrations

Container management tools:

Orchestration & resource scheduling:

Note

Run:ai requires the NVIDIA Network Operator as a prerequisite. To configure NVIDIA Network Operator refer to the Run:ai cluster requirements documentation for more information.
Previous Release Notes
Next Getting Started with Kubernetes
© Copyright 2025-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 14, 2026
content here