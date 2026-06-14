On This Page
- Overview
- Versioning and Lifecycle
- Important Limitations
- Prerequisites
- System Requirements
- Supported NVIDIA Network Adapters
- Supported NVIDIA Data Center Systems
- Supported Operating Systems and Kubernetes Platforms
- Supported Container Runtimes
- NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet Networking Platform
- Support for KubeVirt SR-IOV Passthrough
- Support for GPUDirect RDMA
- Support for GPUDirect Storage
- Supported Precompiled Container Images for DOCA-OFED Drivers
- Network Operator Component Matrix
- Additional Supported Tools and Integrations
Platform Support
Use this page to confirm that your hardware, operating system, and Kubernetes platform are supported by NVIDIA Network Operator before deployment.
Support terms used on this page:
Supported — A configuration that NVIDIA maintains and backs for this release.
Validated — A hardware or software configuration that NVIDIA has tested with this release.
GA (Generally Available) — Production-ready support tier.
Tech Preview — Limited testing; not recommended for production deployments.
NVIDIA Network Operator uses calendar versioning in the form
YY.MM.PP (for example, 26.4.0). The first two fields identify the major version and release timeframe; the third field identifies the patch version, used for critical bug and CVE fixes.
When a new major version is released, the previous major version enters a Deprecated state and receives only patch updates for critical fixes. Earlier major versions reach End of Support and no longer receive updates.
Version
Status
|26.4.x
|Supported
|26.1.x
|Deprecated
|25.10.x and lower
|End of Support
Upgrades are supported within a major release, or to the next major release. For upgrade procedures and operational guidance, see Life Cycle Management.
The product lifecycle and versioning are subject to change in future releases.
Review the following limitations before deployment:
Firmware reset on BMC-controlled platforms — NVIDIA DGX/HGX GB200 NVL72, B200, and B300 systems require additional configuration so that firmware updates apply without a reboot loop. See Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB).
No GPUDirect RDMA on Arm-based validated configurations — NVIDIA IGX Orin and NVIDIA Grace ARM Server are validated for RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA. See Support for GPUDirect RDMA.
Precompiled DOCA-OFED driver containers are currently unsigned.
Precompiled DOCA-OFED kernel-flavor support — Only the Ubuntu
generickernel flavor is GA. The
nvidia,
aws,
azure, and
oracleflavors are Tech Preview.
For per-release known issues, see the Release Notes.
Component
Version
Notes
|Kubernetes
|>=1.31 and <=1.35
|Helm
|v3.5+
|For installation methods, refer to the official Helm website.
|Node Feature Discovery
|>=0.15.6 and <=0.17.0
|When deploying the Network Operator and GPU Operator on the same cluster, ensure only one instance of Node Feature Discovery (NFD) is installed. We recommend using the version included with the GPU Operator.
- RDMA-capable NVIDIA network adapters
NVIDIA ConnectX NICs and SuperNICs
NVIDIA BlueField Networking Platforms
-
NVIDIA GPU Operator v25.3.x or newer – required for workloads that use NVIDIA GPUs and GPUDirect RDMA. See Support for GPUDirect RDMA.
The following adapters have been tested and validated with NVIDIA Network Operator:
Product Family
Ethernet
InfiniBand
Max Port Speed
Validated Protocols / Modes
Notes
|NVIDIA ConnectX-6 NIC
|Yes
|Yes
|200 Gb/s
|IB RDMA, RoCE
|—
|NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx NIC
|Yes
|No
|200 Gb/s
|RoCE
|—
|NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC
|Yes
|Yes
|400 Gb/s
|IB RDMA, RoCE
|—
|NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|Yes
|Yes
|800 Gb/s
|IB RDMA, RoCE
|—
|NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC
|Yes
|Yes
|800 Gb/s
|IB RDMA, RoCE
|—
|NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU
|Yes
|No
|200 Gb/s
|RoCE
|NIC mode only
|NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNIC
|Yes
|No
|400 Gb/s
|RoCE
|NIC mode only
The following NVIDIA Data Center systems have been tested and validated with NVIDIA Network Operator:
System
CPU Architecture
GPU Architecture
Network Adapter(s)
Operating System(s)
Notes
|NVIDIA Grace ARM Server
|Arm (NVIDIA Grace)
|NVIDIA Hopper
|BlueField-3 (NIC Mode)
|Ubuntu 22.04 (Arm64) / OCP 4.17 / SLES 15.6
|GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
|NVIDIA IGX Orin
|Arm (NVIDIA Orin)
|NVIDIA Ampere
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 (Arm64)
|GA (RoCE only, without GPUDirect RDMA)
|NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server
|x86
|NVIDIA Blackwell
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode) / ConnectX-8
|Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift
|GA
|NVIDIA DGX/HGX B200
|x86
|NVIDIA Blackwell
|BlueField-3 SuperNIC (NIC mode) / ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift
|GA. Firmware reset required (see Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB))
|NVIDIA DGX/HGX B300
|x86
|NVIDIA Blackwell
|ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
|Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04 (x86) / Red Hat OpenShift
|GA. Firmware reset required (see Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB))
|NVIDIA DGX/HGX GB200 NVL72
|Arm (NVIDIA Grace)
|NVIDIA Blackwell
|ConnectX-7
|Ubuntu 24.04 (Arm64) / Red Hat OpenShift
|GA. Firmware reset required (see Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB))
|NVIDIA DGX/HGX GB300 NVL72
|Arm (NVIDIA Grace)
|NVIDIA Blackwell
|ConnectX-8
|Ubuntu 24.04 (Arm64) / Red Hat OpenShift
|GA. Firmware reset required (see Platforms with external BMC (DGX, HGX GB200/B200/B300, Vera Rubin GB))
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated on the following OS and platform combinations for Ethernet (RoCE) and InfiniBand (IB RDMA):
Kubernetes support for the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Reference Architecture (RA) is limited to a subset of OS and platform combinations. For details, refer to the NVIDIA Spectrum-X documentation.
Operating System
Upstream Kubernetes
Red Hat OpenShift
Rancher RKE2
Canonical MicroK8s
Nutanix NKP
Container Runtime
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|1.31–1.35
|—
|—
|1.31–1.35
|2.12–2.15
|Containerd
|—
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|1.31–1.35
|—
|—
|1.31–1.35
|2.12–2.15
|Containerd
|RT kernel support
|Red Hat CoreOS
|—
|4.17–4.21
|—
|—
|—
|CRI-O
|RT kernel support
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 / 9.6 / 9.4
|1.31–1.35
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Containerd, CRI-O
|RT kernel support
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 / 8.8
|1.31–1.35
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Containerd, CRI-O
|RT kernel support
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7
|1.31–1.35
|—
|1.31–1.35
|—
|—
|Containerd
|Supported for Kubernetes and Rancher deployments
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated in the following scenarios:
Operating System
Containerd
CRI-O
Notes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|Yes
|No
|Red Hat CoreOS
|No
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
|Yes
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
|Yes
|Yes
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
|Yes
|Yes
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP7
|Yes
|No
NVIDIA Network Operator has been validated with the following NVIDIA Spectrum-X Reference Architecture (RA) versions:
For details on supported topologies, NIC hardware, software components, and version-specific notes, refer to the NVIDIA Spectrum-X documentation.
Spectrum-X RA Version
Topologies and NIC Hardware
Kubernetes Versions
Operating Systems
Notes
|2.2
|
|Upstream Kubernetes (1.31–1.35)
|
|Small RA, Software Multi-Plane
|2.1
|
|Upstream Kubernetes (1.31–1.35)
|
|Small RA, Software Multi-Plane
NVIDIA Network Operator supports attaching SR-IOV Virtual Functions (VFs) to KubeVirt virtual machines via VFIO PCI passthrough. For deployment instructions, see KubeVirt SR-IOV Integration.
Operating System
Kubernetes
KubeVirt
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|1.31–1.35
|v1.8.2+
|Not supported
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|1.31–1.35
|v1.8.2+
|Not supported
Key limitations:
VFIO passthrough requires IOMMU-capable hardware (Intel VT-d or AMD-Vi) with IOMMU enabled at boot.
Live migration is not supported for VMs that use SR-IOV VFIO passthrough.
Host-side RDMA is not available for VFIO-passed VFs; RDMA inside the guest is provided by the
mlx5_coredriver shipped with the guest image.
NVIDIA Network Operator enables GPUDirect RDMA between NVIDIA GPUs and supported NICs/SuperNICs when deployed together with NVIDIA GPU Operator. For deployment instructions, see Network Operator Deployment for GPUDirect Workloads. For GPU Operator-side support details, see NVIDIA GPU Operator Platform Support — Support for GPUDirect RDMA.
Requirements:
NVIDIA GPU Operator v25.3.x or newer
NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver v5.5-1.0.3.2 or newer
nvidia_peermemkernel module (auto-loaded by recent NVIDIA GPU drivers)
Supported NVIDIA GPU (Ampere, Hopper, or Blackwell)
Supported NVIDIA NICs (NVIDIA ConnectX or BlueField)
Operating System
Kubernetes
|Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|1.31–1.35
|Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
|1.31–1.35
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 / 9.6 / 9.4
|1.31–1.35
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 / 8.8
|1.31–1.35
|Red Hat CoreOS
|OpenShift 4.17–4.21
For background on the underlying technology, see the NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA documentation.
NVIDIA Network Operator provides the RDMA networking fabric (RoCE and InfiniBand) required by GPUDirect Storage (GDS). GDS-compatible storage clients operate over the RDMA fabric provisioned by Network Operator.
With the DOCA-OFED driver container and
ENABLE_NFSRDMA=true, host-side NVMe-over-RDMA cannot run concurrently — DOCA-OFED’s
ib_core conflicts with the inbox
nvme_rdma module. The DOCA-Host package install path is unaffected, as is local-NVMe storage.
For configuration details (including the
ENABLE_NFSRDMA setting and the NVMe inbox kernel module workaround), see DOCA-OFED Driver Container. For background on the underlying technology and the list of GDS-compatible storage clients and version requirements, see the NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage documentation.
Overview
To save startup time and operational effort, precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are available for common OS/flavor/kernel/architecture variants.
The container image tag pattern used for common variants is: driver_ver-container_ver-kernel_ver-flavor-os-arch. For example:
24.07-0.6.1.0-0-6.8.0-49-generic-ubuntu24.04-amd64
For the
generic flavor of Ubuntu, the default kernel version is used for precompiling (for example,
6.8.0-31 for Ubuntu 24.04). For all other flavors, the latest kernel version available at the time of DOCA packaging and release is used.
Supported Operating Systems
Currently precompiled DOCA-OFED driver container images are provided for the following operating systems:
Ubuntu 24.04 (amd64/arm64)
Ubuntu 22.04 (amd64/arm64)
Limitations
NVIDIA supports precompiled driver containers for the most recently released DOCA-OFED GA drivers.
NVIDIA builds precompiled driver containers for
generic,
nvidia,
aws,
azure, and
oraclekernel flavors.
Precompiled driver containers are currently unsigned.
If your hosts use a different kernel variant, you can create a custom precompiled driver container and host it in your own container registry. Please refer to the Precompiled Container Build Instructions for NVIDIA DOCA-OFED Driver Container section.
Only
generickernel variant is tested and supported as a GA.
nvidia,
aws,
azure, and
oraclekernel variants are supported as a Tech Preview and have limited testing.
The following component versions are deployed by NVIDIA Network Operator:
Component
Origin
Repository
Image Name
Tag
NVAIE
Notes
|NVIDIA Network Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
|network-operator
|v26.4.0
|Yes
|NVIDIA Network Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|network-operator-init-container
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|DOCA-OFED Driver Container
|NVIDIA (EULA)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|doca-driver
|doca3.4.0-26.04-0.8.6.0-0
|Yes
|LTS version: doca3.2.2-25.10-2.4.1.0-4
|RDMA Shared Device Plugin
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|k8s-rdma-shared-dev-plugin
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|IB Kubernetes Plugin
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|ib-kubernetes
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|IP Over Infiniband (IPoIB) CNI plugin
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|ipoib-cni
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|NVIDIA IPAM Plugin
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|nvidia-k8s-ipam
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|NVIDIA NIC Feature Discovery
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|nic-feature-discovery
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS)
|NVIDIA (EULA)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/doca
|doca_telemetry
|1.25.5-doca3.4.0-host
|Yes
|Node Feature Discovery
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|node-feature-discovery
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|Optionally deployed. May already be present in the cluster with proper configuration.
|SRIOV Network Operator
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-network-operator
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|SRIOV Network Operator
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-network-operator-webhook
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|SRIOV Network Operator
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-network-operator-config-daemon
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|SR-IOV Network Device Plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-network-device-plugin
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|SR-IOV CNI plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|sriov-cni
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|InfiniBand SR-IOV CNI plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|ib-sriov-cni
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|K8s CNI network plugins
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|plugins
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|Multus CNI
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|multus-cni
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|RDMA CNI plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|rdma-cni
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|Yes
|Open vSwitch CNI plugin
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|ovs-cni-plugin
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|No
|NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|nic-configuration-operator
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|No
|NVIDIA NIC Configuration Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|nic-configuration-operator-daemon
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|No
|NVIDIA Maintenance Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|maintenance-operator
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|No
|NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
|k8s-launch-kit
|v26.4.0
|No
|NVIDIA Spectrum-X Operator
|NVIDIA (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|spectrum-x-operator
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|No
|DRA Driver SR-IOV
|Community (OSS)
|nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox
|dra-driver-sriov
|network-operator-v26.4.0
|No
Container management tools:
Orchestration & resource scheduling:
Run:ai requires the NVIDIA Network Operator as a prerequisite. To configure NVIDIA Network Operator refer to the Run:ai cluster requirements documentation for more information.