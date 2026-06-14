NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet Networking Platform

Note This section covers NVIDIA Network Operator configuration to enable NVIDIA Spectrum-X NIC setup in Kubernetes deployments. For the full Spectrum-X platform documentation — supported topologies, NIC hardware, software components, and version-specific notes — refer to the NVIDIA Spectrum-X documentation.

NVIDIA Spectrum-X is an AI-optimized Ethernet networking platform that combines NVIDIA Spectrum switches with the BlueField-3 SuperNIC, ConnectX-7 NIC, and ConnectX-8 SuperNIC families to deliver high-bandwidth, lossless RoCE for the GPU-to-GPU compute (east-west) network. NVIDIA Network Operator provides the Kubernetes side: discovering the NICs, configuring rails, and exposing them to pods as schedulable resources.

Spectrum-X Multiplane. Spectrum-X Multiplane is the Spectrum-X capability that splits each SuperNIC across two or more independent network planes — enabling Ethernet to scale from thousands to hundreds of thousands of GPUs in a flat, two-tier topology, with improved performance and resiliency over single-plane networks. Network Operator exposes it through the multiplaneMode field on NicConfigurationTemplate , with Software Multiplane ( swplb ) and Hardware Multiplane ( hwplb , tech preview) variants alongside the default single-plane mode ( none ).

Architecture and multiplane modes. Spectrum-X Kubernetes deployments fall into three network architectures, distinguished by the number of planes per rail and the load-balancing mechanism:

Architecture NICs GPU platforms Multiplane mode Status Single-Plane BlueField-3 SuperNIC, ConnectX-7 NIC, ConnectX-8 SuperNIC H100/H200/B200, GB200 none (1 plane) GA Dual-Plane ConnectX-8 SuperNIC B300, GB300 swplb (2 planes)

hwplb (2 planes) swplb — GA

hwplb — Tech preview Quad-Plane ConnectX-8 SuperNIC B300 swplb (4 planes)

hwplb (4 planes) swplb — GA

hwplb — Tech preview

Note ConnectX-8 SuperNIC is listed in the Single-Plane row because it also supports single-plane ( none ) configuration. Typical Single-Plane deployments use BlueField-3 SuperNIC (HGX H100/H200/B200) or ConnectX-7 NIC (GB200).

Version compatibility. Each Spectrum-X Reference Architecture version is supported by a specific Network Operator release:

Spectrum-X RA Version NVIDIA Network Operator Release Spectrum-X RA 2.2 26.4.0 Spectrum-X RA 2.1 26.1.0

While each Network Operator release is validated end-to-end with a specific Spectrum-X RA version, individual components support a wider range of RAs in their configuration CRDs. For example, NIC Configuration Operator in 26.4.0 accepts spectrumXOptimized.version values RA1.3, RA2.0, RA2.1, and RA2.2. See Spectrum-X NIC Configuration for details.

Configuration surface. Network Operator drives Spectrum-X setup through a small set of CRDs that work together:

NicClusterPolicy — cluster-wide Network Operator configuration that enables the Spectrum-X Operator, SR-IOV Network Operator, NIC Configuration Operator, NV-IPAM, and Multus.

NicConfigurationTemplate — NIC-level firmware/PF configuration for Spectrum-X (link type, numVfs , multiplane mode, RA version).

NicInterfaceNameTemplate — predictable rail/plane-based netdev names driven by udev rules.

SpectrumXRailPoolConfig ( spectrumx.nvidia.com/v1alpha2 ) — rail topology, PF selection, IPAM binding, and DRA / SR-IOV resource exposure.

CIDRPool (NV-IPAM) — IP allocation per rail (or per rail/plane in swplb ).

For Dynamic Resource Allocation workflows (tech preview), the upstream Kubernetes ResourceClaimTemplate resource binds pod requests to specific GPU + VF combinations.

For the full operator / driver / CNI stack that backs these CRDs and how the components depend on each other, see Architecture and Components.

Further reading:

Supported platforms (servers, NICs, switches, cables, OS combinations for each Spectrum-X release): see the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Solution Stack documentation.

Network Operator Kubernetes matrix (operating systems, Kubernetes distribution versions, and the Spectrum-X RA support row): see Platform Support.

Component versions for Network Operator, Spectrum-X Operator, NIC Configuration Operator, NV-IPAM, and the SR-IOV DRA driver: see the software components table in Platform Support.

When you’re ready to deploy, continue to the Quick Start walkthroughs: