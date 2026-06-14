Cluster Topology Presets

Note Use this when: you want to generate manifests without running discovery against a live cluster — for offline manifest generation, CI pipelines, or known machine types where the topology is fixed.

A preset is a pre-recorded hardware topology for a known machine type (e.g., ThinkSystem-SR680a-V3 , PowerEdge-XE9680 ). Each preset records expected PCI addresses, traffic class, NUMA affinity, and rail assignments for a specific machine + GPU pairing.

Launch Kit uses presets in two ways: