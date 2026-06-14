On This Page
Cluster Topology Presets
Use this when: you want to generate manifests without running discovery against a live cluster — for offline manifest generation, CI pipelines, or known machine types where the topology is fixed.
A preset is a pre-recorded hardware topology for a known machine type (e.g.,
ThinkSystem-SR680a-V3,
PowerEdge-XE9680). Each preset records expected PCI addresses, traffic class, NUMA affinity, and rail assignments for a specific machine + GPU pairing.
Launch Kit uses presets in two ways:
Discovery overlay — when discovery detects a matching machine type, the preset’s topology is overlaid for consistency.
Offline generation —
l8k generate --for <preset>skips discovery entirely.
l8k preset list
Lists every preset known to the local installation.
Download the latest presets from a Git repository:
l8k preset update
Optional flags:
--repo <url>— override the repository URL.
--branch <name>— fetch from a specific branch or tag.
--dir <path>— subdirectory within the repo containing presets.
Presets are optional. Discovery and
--for generation work without them; presets simply add machine-specific topology defaults.
Generate manifests for a known preset without cluster access:
l8k generate --for ThinkSystem-SR680a-V3 \
--node-selector "nvidia.com/gpu.product=NVIDIA-H200" \
--fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \
--save-deployment-files ./deployments
The generated manifests will target nodes matching the supplied selector when applied. This is the recommended path for CI pipelines that produce deployment artefacts ahead of cluster availability.
When
l8k discover detects a machine type that matches a known preset, the preset’s PCI topology, NUMA affinity, and rail assignments are overlaid on the discovery output. This ensures consistent rail numbering and PCI ordering across discovery runs.
If no preset matches, discovery proceeds with the values it derives directly from hardware — see Discover Workflow.
When a matched preset’s PFs don’t exactly match the discovered hardware, Launch Kit records the deviations instead of refusing to apply the preset. There are no fatal validation errors — every discrepancy is soft:
PF count mismatch — the preset and the cluster expose different numbers of PFs.
PCI address drift — a PCI address present in the preset is missing on the cluster, or vice versa.
Device-ID drift — the device ID at a matching PCI address differs from the preset.
Whenever any of these is detected, the matched preset is still applied on a best-effort basis (so rail/NUMA/GPU-affinity fields populate for whichever PFs do line up), and the discrepancies are written to
ClusterConfig.presetDeviation in
cluster-config.yaml. Whenever a config with non-empty
presetDeviation is loaded by any l8k subcommand, a warning is re-emitted listing each deviation. The deployment proceeds, but the operator is reminded each run that the cluster differs from the matched preset.
Part numbers and PSIDs are not strict criteria (firmware variants are expected) so they’re not checked.
Example
presetDeviation block in
cluster-config.yaml:
clusterConfig:
- identifier: "group-0"
machineType: "PowerEdge-XE9680"
gpuType: "NVIDIA-H200"
presetDeviation:
- field: pfCount
expected: "10"
got: "9"
detail: "PFcountdiffersfrompreset"
- field: pciAddress
got: "0000:bd:00.0"
detail: "discoveredPCIaddressnotpresentinpreset"
- field: deviceID
expected: "a2dc@0000:5e:00.0"
got: "1023@0000:5e:00.0"
detail: "deviceIDatPCIaddressdiffersfrompreset"
Generate Workflow —
--forflag in context
Discover Workflow — discovery without presets
CLI Reference —
l8k preset list/
l8k preset update