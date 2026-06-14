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Configuration Reference
The Launch Kit configuration file (typically
cluster-config.yaml, produced by
l8k discover and consumed by
l8k generate) is YAML. This page documents every top-level section.
networkOperator:
selectedRelease: "26.4"
version: v26.4.0
componentVersion: network-operator-v26.4.0
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/cloud-native
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
imagePullSecrets: []
docsBaseURL: https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/kubernetes2610
docaDriver:
enable: true
version: doca3.4.0-26.04-0.8.6.0-0
unloadStorageModules: false
enableNFSRDMA: false
unloadThirdPartyRDMAModules: false
skipPreflightChecks: false
nvIpam:
poolName: nv-ipam-pool
startingSubnet: "192.168.2.0"
mask: 24
offset: 1
sriov:
ethernetMtu: 9000
infinibandMtu: 4000
numVfs: 8
priority: 90
resourceName: sriov_resource
networkName: sriov-network
hostdev:
resourceName: hostdev-resource
networkName: hostdev-network
rdmaShared:
resourceName: rdma_shared_resource
hcaMax: 63
ipoib:
networkName: ipoib-network
macvlan:
networkName: macvlan-network
nicConfigurationOperator:
deployNicInterfaceNameTemplate: true
rdmaPrefix: "rdma_r%rail%"
netdevPrefix: "eth_r%rail%"
spectrumX:
nicType: "1023"
overlay: "none"
rdmaPrefix: "roce_p%plane%_r%rail%"
netdevPrefix: "eth_p%plane%_r%rail%"
workload:
manifest: ""
profile:
fabric: ethernet
deployment: sriov
multirail: false
spectrumX:
spcxVersion: "RA2.1"
multiplaneMode: swplb
numberOfPlanes: 4
ai: false
clusterConfig:
- identifier: "dgx-b200-nvidia-b200"
machineType: "DGX-B200"
productType: "NVIDIA-B200"
capabilities:
nodes:
sriov: true
rdma: true
ib: false
workerNodes: ["worker-0", "worker-1"]
nodeSelector:
nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: "DGX-B200-NVIDIA-B200"
thirdPartyRDMAModules: []
storageModules: []
linkType: Ethernet
pfs:
- deviceID: "1023"
pciAddress: "0000:05:00.0"
rdmaDevice: "mlx5_0"
networkInterface: "net1"
traffic: east-west
rail: 0
Network Operator version, image registry, namespace, and pull secrets.
Field
Description
|
selectedRelease
|Pin to a release line. Supported:
25.10,
26.1,
26.4. Auto-fills
version and image tags from an embedded catalog. Equivalent to the
--network-operator-release flag.
|
version
|Explicit Network Operator version. Overrides the catalog when set.
|
componentVersion
|Tag for component images (CNI, device plugins, etc.).
|
repository
|Container registry (default:
nvcr.io/nvidia/mellanox).
|
namespace
|Operator namespace (default:
nvidia-network-operator).
|
imagePullSecrets
|List of secret names. Propagated to
NicClusterPolicy.spec.global.imagePullSecrets and per-group
NicNodePolicy sub-specs.
|
docsBaseURL
|Documentation URL embedded in generated annotations.
OFED driver configuration and kernel driver dependencies validation.
Field
Description
|
enable
|Include the OFED driver in generated manifests. Set to
false to skip (or use
--enable-doca-driver to flip).
|
version
|DOCA driver version tag.
|
unloadStorageModules
|Unload storage-over-RDMA modules (
nvme_rdma,
ib_isert,
rpcrdma, …). Auto-set to
true during discovery if such modules are detected.
|
unloadThirdPartyRDMAModules
|Unload third-party RDMA modules (
rdma_rxe,
qedr,
bnxt_re, …). Auto-set to
true during discovery if such modules are detected. Storage and third-party module lists are sourced from the
doca-driver-build project.
|
enableNFSRDMA
|Enable NFS-over-RDMA support.
|
skipPreflightChecks
|Skip the kernel driver dependencies validation. Useful for environments where it’s known-good.
See Discover Workflow for how OFED-dependent modules are detected.
NV-IPAM configuration. Either provide an explicit
subnets list or let Launch Kit auto-generate non-overlapping subnets per node group.
Field
Description
|
poolName
|Pool name used in IPPool CRs.
|
subnets
|Explicit list of
{subnet, gateway} entries. Mutually exclusive with the auto-generation fields.
|
startingSubnet
|First subnet for auto-generation (e.g.,
192.168.2.0).
|
mask
|Prefix length for auto-generated subnets.
|
offset
|Increment used between auto-generated subnets.
Profile-specific parameters — only the section for the selected profile is consumed.
Section
Field
Description
|
sriov
|
ethernetMtu /
infinibandMtu
|MTU values per fabric.
|
sriov
|
numVfs
|Number of virtual functions per PF.
|
sriov
|
priority
|SriovNetworkNodePolicy priority.
|
sriov
|
resourceName /
networkName
|Kubernetes resource and network names.
|
hostdev
|
resourceName /
networkName
|Kubernetes resource and network names for host-device.
|
rdmaShared
|
resourceName
|Kubernetes resource name.
|
rdmaShared
|
hcaMax
|Maximum HCAs per host (soft limit).
|
ipoib
|
networkName
|IPoIB network name.
|
macvlan
|
networkName
|MacVLAN network name.
Controls when NIC interface names are templated by the NIC Configuration Operator.
Field
Description
|
deployNicInterfaceNameTemplate
|“Enable when needed”. Templates are deployed when groups have cross-rail PCI conflicts or when names are otherwise ambiguous. See Heterogeneous Clusters.
|
rdmaPrefix
|RDMA device naming template (default:
rdma_r%rail%).
|
netdevPrefix
|Netdev naming template (default:
eth_r%rail%).
Spectrum-X-specific settings.
Field
Description
|
nicType
|NIC type device ID.
1021 = ConnectX-7 NIC;
1023 = ConnectX-8 SuperNIC;
a2dc = BlueField-3 SuperNIC.
|
overlay
|Overlay mode.
|
rdmaPrefix
|RDMA device naming template with
%plane% and
%rail% substitutions.
|
netdevPrefix
|Netdev naming template with
%plane% and
%rail% substitutions.
Field
Description
|
manifest
|Path to a custom workload manifest. When set, Launch Kit patches it with network annotations, resource requests, and node affinity instead of generating an example DaemonSet. See Generate Workflow.
Profile selection (also overridable via CLI flags).
Field
Description
|
fabric
|
ethernet or
infiniband.
|
deployment
|
sriov,
rdma_shared, or
host_device.
|
multirail
|Enable multirail.
|
spectrumX.spcxVersion
|Spectrum-X reference architecture (
RA2.1 or
RA2.2).
|
spectrumX.multiplaneMode
|Multiplane mode:
hwplb,
swplb,
uniplane,
none.
|
spectrumX.numberOfPlanes
|Number of planes.
Discovered node groups, populated by
l8k discover. Each entry describes one group.
Field
Description
|
identifier
|Sanitised
<machineType>-<gpuType> (e.g.
dgx-b200-nvidia-h100-nvl) when both fields are resolved;
group-0 /
group-1 fallback when they aren’t. Used as the NicNodePolicy / SriovNetworkNodePolicy name suffix.
|
machineType /
productType
|Hardware type strings (e.g.,
DGX-B200 /
NVIDIA-B200).
|
capabilities.nodes.sriov /
rdma /
ib
|Boolean flags reflecting hardware capability.
|
workerNodes
|List of node names in this group.
|
nodeSelector
|Per-group selector. After
l8k discover, this is
{nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType>} — a label discovery writes onto every node in the group. When
l8k generate auto-merges groups sharing a GPU type, the merged group falls back to
{nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpu: <gpuType>} instead (different source machineTypes can’t share a single machine label). Discovery writes both labels onto every node, so the merged selector has a value to bind to. Configs from earlier l8k versions with old-style differential nodeSelectors are preserved as-is.
|
thirdPartyRDMAModules /
storageModules
|OFED-dependent modules detected on the group.
|
presetApplied
|
true when a topology preset matched
(machineType, gpuType) and was applied.
|
presetDeviation
|List of field-level discrepancies between the matched preset and discovered hardware. Non-empty means the preset was applied but the cluster differs from the preset. Each entry has
field (
pciAddress /
deviceID),
expected,
got, and
detail. See Cluster Topology Presets “Validation and Deviations”.
|
linkType
|The discovered fabric for the group:
Ethernet or
InfiniBand. Populated by the fabric probe only when every east-west port produces a confirmed verdict (port ACTIVE plus, for IB, a subnet manager is present) and they agree. When omitted, discovery couldn’t prove the cluster’s fabric — downstream code should treat the absence as “unknown”. See Discover Workflow “Fabric Type Detection”.
|
pfs
|List of physical functions. Each entry has
deviceID,
pciAddress,
rdmaDevice,
networkInterface,
traffic (
east-west or
north-south), and
rail (sequential index for east-west PFs).
North-south PFs are listed for visibility but filtered out of generated manifests. See Overview and Discover Workflow.
CLI Reference — flag reference
Discover Workflow — how this file is produced
Generate Workflow — how this file is consumed