Configuration Reference

nodeSelector

Per-group selector. After l8k discover , this is {nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine: <machineType>-<gpuType>} — a label discovery writes onto every node in the group. When l8k generate auto-merges groups sharing a GPU type, the merged group falls back to {nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpu: <gpuType>} instead (different source machineTypes can’t share a single machine label). Discovery writes both labels onto every node, so the merged selector has a value to bind to. Configs from earlier l8k versions with old-style differential nodeSelectors are preserved as-is.