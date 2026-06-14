Heterogeneous Clusters

Each configuration shows a discovered cluster shape, the l8k generate invocation, and which manifests get rendered.

A cluster with two GPU types — H100 and H200, each on its own server SKU. --gpu-type filters generation to a single GPU type so a manifest set lands on exactly that subset.

flowchart LR subgraph Generate["l8k generate --gpu-type NVIDIA-H200"] direction TB NCP["NicClusterPolicy"] NNP["NicNodePolicy<br/>nodeSelector: gpu=NVIDIA-H200"] SR["SriovNetwork<br/>nodeSelector: gpu=NVIDIA-H200"] end subgraph Cluster["Kubernetes cluster"] direction TB G1["Group A: DGX-B200 + H100<br/>(filtered out)"] G2["Group B: PowerEdge-XE9680 + H200<br/>(selected)"] end NCP --> G2 NNP --> G2 SR --> G2 classDef included fill:#a2efb6,stroke:#28a745,color:#000 classDef excluded fill:#f0f0f0,stroke:#999,color:#666 class G2,NCP,NNP,SR included class G1 excluded

Copy Copied! l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \ --gpu-type NVIDIA-H200 \ --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \ --save-deployment-files ./deployments-h200

Drop --gpu-type to render manifests covering both GPU types: the generator emits a separate per-GPU bundle (each with its own NicNodePolicy , SriovNetworkNodePolicy , and SriovNetwork ) keyed off the nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.gpu label. The single NicClusterPolicy is shared.

A cluster with three server SKUs all running H200s. Discovery places them in three source groups (one per machineType). They are auto-combined at generation time into a single bundle (see Strategy 1 — Automatic Combination at Generation below). --groups narrows the cohort when you need a staged rollout.

The diagram shows the per-source NicNodePolicy pairing — each NodePolicy carries its source group’s machine label and targets exactly its source’s nodes. NicClusterPolicy , IPPool , and SriovNetwork are bucket-shared (one CR each, covering all three sources) and are described in the prose below.

flowchart LR subgraph Manifests["Default run: one combined bundle"] direction TB NNP_A["NicNodePolicy A<br/>machine=dgx-b200-..."] NNP_B["NicNodePolicy B<br/>machine=thinksystem-..."] NNP_C["NicNodePolicy C<br/>machine=poweredge-..."] end subgraph Cluster["Kubernetes cluster - all H200 nodes"] direction TB G1["Source A: DGX-B200 + H200"] G2["Source B: ThinkSystem-SR680a-V3 + H200"] G3["Source C: PowerEdge-XE9680 + H200"] end NNP_A --> G1 NNP_B --> G2 NNP_C --> G3

Copy Copied! # Default: covers all three source groups (auto-combined into one bundle) l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \ --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \ --save-deployment-files ./deployments # Staged rollout: deploy to two of three first l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \ --groups dgx-b200-nvidia-h200,thinksystem-sr680a-v3-nvidia-h200 \ --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \ --save-deployment-files ./deployments-stage1

Same GPU + identical east-west rail count = one bucket. Per-source NicNodePolicy CRs use the nvidia.kubernetes-launch-kit.machine label; the bucket-level IPPool uses an In selector over the source labels (or the shared .gpu label when not filtered). The SriovNetwork references a single shared resourceName that all three NodePolicies register, so any pod scheduled on any of the six nodes gets a VF.

A real-world cluster: two GPU types, multiple server SKUs per type. Discovery produces four source groups arranged as a 2×2 grid (GPU type × machine type). The three commands below show the three common ways to scope a generation.

flowchart TB subgraph Cluster["Kubernetes cluster - 4 source groups"] direction TB subgraph H100["H100 GPUs"] direction LR G1["DGX-B200 + H100"] G2["ThinkSystem + H100"] end subgraph H200["H200 GPUs"] direction LR G3["DGX-B200 + H200"] G4["PowerEdge-XE9680 + H200"] end end

Copy Copied! # Default: render everything. Two render buckets (H100, H200), each with # per-source NicNodePolicy CRs and a bucket-level SriovNetwork/IPPool. l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \ --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \ --save-deployment-files ./deployments-all # Just H200 nodes across both vendors -> selects G3 and G4 l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \ --gpu-type NVIDIA-H200 \ --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \ --save-deployment-files ./deployments-h200-only # Just DGX-B200 nodes (one source from each GPU type) -> selects G1 and G3. # Strict subset: per-source NodePolicies use machine labels; bucket-level # CRs use In: [machine-label-h100-dgx, machine-label-h200-dgx]. l8k generate --user-config ./cluster-config.yaml \ --groups dgx-b200-nvidia-h100,dgx-b200-nvidia-h200 \ --fabric ethernet --deployment-type sriov --multirail \ --save-deployment-files ./deployments-dgx-only