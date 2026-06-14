KubeVirt SR-IOV Integration

Configure VFs with deviceType: vfio-pci . The operator creates the VFs and binds them to the vfio-pci driver, making them available as allocatable extended resources on the node.

Set isRdma: false (RDMA is not compatible with vfio-pci ). The guest VM must have the mlx5_core kernel module available.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: kubevirt-policy namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: resourceName: kubevirt_sriov nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/network-sriov.capable: "true" numVfs: 8 nicSelector: vendor: "15b3" pfNames: - ens1f0 deviceType: vfio-pci isRdma: false

Wait for the policy to be applied:

Copy Copied! kubectl get sriovnetworknodestates -n nvidia-network-operator -o jsonpath='{.items[*].status.syncStatus}'

The output should show Succeeded for all nodes.

Create an SriovNetwork CR that references the resourceName from the policy. This generates a NetworkAttachmentDefinition that KubeVirt VMs can consume.

Note With VFIO passthrough, the VF is passed directly into the guest VM. The host kernel does not see the network interface, so pod-level CNI IPAM cannot assign IPs to the VF. IP addresses must be configured inside the guest (e.g. via cloud-init or DHCP from an external server on the L2 network).

Copy Copied! apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetwork metadata: name: sriov-kubevirt-net namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: resourceName: kubevirt_sriov networkNamespace: default spoofChk: "off" trust: "on"

Verify the NetworkAttachmentDefinition was created:

Copy Copied! kubectl get net-attach-def -n default sriov-kubevirt-net

Define a VirtualMachine with an sriov: {} interface pointing at the network attachment definition. Since IPAM is handled inside the guest, use cloud-init to configure a static IP on the SR-IOV interface.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: kubevirt.io/v1 kind: VirtualMachine metadata: name: vm-sriov namespace: default spec: runStrategy: Always template: spec: domain: devices: interfaces: - name: default masquerade: {} - name: sriov-net sriov: {} disks: - name: containerdisk disk: {bus: virtio} - name: cloudinit disk: {bus: virtio} resources: requests: memory: "4Gi" networks: - name: default pod: {} - name: sriov-net multus: networkName: sriov-kubevirt-net volumes: - name: containerdisk containerDisk: image: quay.io/containerdisks/fedora:latest - name: cloudinit cloudInitNoCloud: userData: |- #cloud-config password: password123 chpasswd: {expire: false} ssh_pwauth: true runcmd: - | for i in $(seq 1 30); do SRIOV_IF=$(ls -1 /sys/class/net/ | grep -v ^lo$ | grep -v ^enp1s0$ | head -1) [ -n "$SRIOV_IF" ] && break sleep 1 done if [ -n "$SRIOV_IF" ]; then nmcli con add type ethernet ifname $SRIOV_IF con-name sriov \ ipv4.addresses 192.168.0.1/24 ipv4.method manual nmcli con up sriov fi

The sriov: {} interface type tells KubeVirt to pass the VF into the VM via VFIO. KubeVirt’s resource injector automatically adds the extended resource request (e.g. nvidia.com/kubevirt_sriov: "1" ) to the virt-launcher pod.