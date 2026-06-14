The --multiplane-mode flag selects how planes are mapped onto NICs. --spectrum-x takes the SPC-X RA version as its value ( RA2.1 or RA2.2 ); --multiplane-mode , --number-of-planes , and --network-operator-release are all required alongside it. --spectrum-x implies ethernet fabric, sriov deployment, and multirail.

Hardware Plane Load Balancing for larger-scale clusters with 2-tier or 3-tier switch topologies. Tech preview, supported on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC with RA2.2 only — not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference Architecture:

Copy Copied! l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \ --network-operator-release 26.4 \ --multiplane-mode hwplb --number-of-planes 4

Software Plane Load Balancing for smaller-scale Spectrum-X clusters. Generates separate resources per-rail per-plane:

Copy Copied! l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \ --network-operator-release 26.4 \ --multiplane-mode swplb --number-of-planes 2

Single-plane physical topology that runs the Spectrum-X multiplane software stack and IP schema — multiple PFs all connect to the same ToR/plane (rather than separate planes as in swplb / hwplb ). A specialized configuration for compatibility or regression scenarios; for production, use none for Single-Plane or swplb / hwplb for Dual-Plane / Quad-Plane. Supported on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC only. Use with --number-of-planes 1 :

Copy Copied! l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \ --network-operator-release 26.4 \ --multiplane-mode uniplane --number-of-planes 1

No multiplane separation. Use with ConnectX-7 NIC, BlueField-3 SuperNIC, or simple topologies. none requires --number-of-planes 1 :

Copy Copied! l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \ --network-operator-release 26.4 \ --multiplane-mode none --number-of-planes 1

Side-by-side comparison of the four modes:

flowchart TB subgraph HWPLB[HWPLB - hardware load balancing] H_NIC[NIC] H_NIC -->|HW LB| H_P1[Plane 1] H_NIC -->|HW LB| H_P2[Plane 2] H_NIC -->|HW LB| H_P3[Plane 3] end subgraph SWPLB[SWPLB - software load balancing] S_NIC[NIC] --> S_OVS[OVS] S_OVS -->|SW LB| S_P1[Plane 1] S_OVS -->|SW LB| S_P2[Plane 2] S_OVS -->|SW LB| S_P3[Plane 3] end subgraph UNI[Uniplane] U_NIC[NIC] --> U_P[Single plane] end subgraph NONE[None] N_NIC[NIC] --> N_NET[Standard network] end