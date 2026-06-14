NVIDIA Network Operator v26.4.0
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Spectrum-X

Use Case

NVIDIA Spectrum-X multi-rail AI interconnect for Ethernet fabrics. Combines SR-IOV with multiplane load balancing to scale GPU-to-GPU bandwidth across switch tiers.

Two reference architectures are supported, selected by Network Operator release:

  • RA2.2 (current) — requires --network-operator-release 26.4. Uses SpectrumXRailPoolConfig (v1alpha2 CRD).

  • RA2.1 (previous) — requires --network-operator-release 26.1. Uses SriovNetworkPoolConfig + SriovNetworkNodePolicy + OVSNetwork with NV-IPAM glue.

For deeper Spectrum-X background, see Spectrum-X Configuration.

Multiplane Modes

The --multiplane-mode flag selects how planes are mapped onto NICs. --spectrum-x takes the SPC-X RA version as its value (RA2.1 or RA2.2); --multiplane-mode, --number-of-planes, and --network-operator-release are all required alongside it. --spectrum-x implies ethernet fabric, sriov deployment, and multirail.

HWPLB

Hardware Plane Load Balancing for larger-scale clusters with 2-tier or 3-tier switch topologies. Tech preview, supported on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC with RA2.2 only — not part of the validated Spectrum-X Reference Architecture:

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l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
    --network-operator-release 26.4 \
    --multiplane-mode hwplb --number-of-planes 4

SWPLB

Software Plane Load Balancing for smaller-scale Spectrum-X clusters. Generates separate resources per-rail per-plane:

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l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
    --network-operator-release 26.4 \
    --multiplane-mode swplb --number-of-planes 2

Uniplane

Single-plane physical topology that runs the Spectrum-X multiplane software stack and IP schema — multiple PFs all connect to the same ToR/plane (rather than separate planes as in swplb / hwplb). A specialized configuration for compatibility or regression scenarios; for production, use none for Single-Plane or swplb / hwplb for Dual-Plane / Quad-Plane. Supported on ConnectX-8 SuperNIC only. Use with --number-of-planes 1:

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l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
    --network-operator-release 26.4 \
    --multiplane-mode uniplane --number-of-planes 1

None (Single Plane)

No multiplane separation. Use with ConnectX-7 NIC, BlueField-3 SuperNIC, or simple topologies. none requires --number-of-planes 1:

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l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.2 \
    --network-operator-release 26.4 \
    --multiplane-mode none --number-of-planes 1

Side-by-side comparison of the four modes:

flowchart TB subgraph HWPLB[HWPLB - hardware load balancing] H_NIC[NIC] H_NIC -->|HW LB| H_P1[Plane 1] H_NIC -->|HW LB| H_P2[Plane 2] H_NIC -->|HW LB| H_P3[Plane 3] end subgraph SWPLB[SWPLB - software load balancing] S_NIC[NIC] --> S_OVS[OVS] S_OVS -->|SW LB| S_P1[Plane 1] S_OVS -->|SW LB| S_P2[Plane 2] S_OVS -->|SW LB| S_P3[Plane 3] end subgraph UNI[Uniplane] U_NIC[NIC] --> U_P[Single plane] end subgraph NONE[None] N_NIC[NIC] --> N_NET[Standard network] end

NIC Type Constraints

NIC Type

Device ID

Supported Modes

ConnectX-7 NIC 1021 none only
BlueField-3 SuperNIC a2dc none only
ConnectX-8 SuperNIC 1023

none
swplb
hwplb (tech preview)
uniplane

Pinning to RA2.1

For Network Operator 26.1 deployments, select the Spectrum-X RA2.1 profile by passing RA2.1 as the value of --spectrum-x:

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l8k generate --spectrum-x RA2.1 \
    --network-operator-release 26.1 \
    --multiplane-mode swplb --number-of-planes 2

If the release and Spectrum-X version are mismatched (for example, --spectrum-x RA2.1 with --network-operator-release 26.4), Launch Kit errors out with an explicit message.

See Also
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