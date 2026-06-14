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NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit

NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit (l8k) is a CLI tool that automates the deployment of NVIDIA cloud-native networking on Kubernetes. It discovers cluster hardware, selects a deployment profile, generates Kubernetes YAML manifests, and optionally deploys them. Launch Kit supports SR-IOV, RDMA, InfiniBand, Host Device, MacVLAN, and Spectrum-X configurations, including heterogeneous clusters with mixed NIC and GPU hardware.

Note

Who this is for: operators and platform engineers deploying NVIDIA networking on a Kubernetes cluster. Launch Kit replaces hand-written NicClusterPolicy, NicNodePolicy, and SriovNetworkNodePolicy manifests with a discover-driven workflow.


Install

Install the l8k binary with the install script:

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curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit/main/scripts/install.sh | sh

Or with Homebrew:

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brew tap nvidia/l8k https://github.com/nvidia/k8s-launch-kit
brew install l8k

Where to Start

I want to…

Go to

See all installation options (container, build-from-source, version pinning) Installation
Get the mental model and core vocabulary Overview
Run an end-to-end walkthrough on a fresh cluster Quick Start
Pick the right profile for my cluster Deployment Profiles
Run a specific phase — discover, generate, or deploy Workflows
Configure heterogeneous clusters, presets, CI/CD, AI agents, or troubleshoot Advanced Topics
Look up flags or the config schema Reference
Previous Spectrum-X CRDs and API Reference
Next Overview
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