NVIDIA Kubernetes Launch Kit (l8k) is a CLI tool that automates the deployment of NVIDIA cloud-native networking on Kubernetes. It discovers cluster hardware, selects a deployment profile, generates Kubernetes YAML manifests, and optionally deploys them. Launch Kit supports SR-IOV, RDMA, InfiniBand, Host Device, MacVLAN, and Spectrum-X configurations, including heterogeneous clusters with mixed NIC and GPU hardware.

Note Who this is for: operators and platform engineers deploying NVIDIA networking on a Kubernetes cluster. Launch Kit replaces hand-written NicClusterPolicy , NicNodePolicy , and SriovNetworkNodePolicy manifests with a discover-driven workflow.



