Holoscan API
- page index
Holoviz composites real time streams of frames with multiple different other layers like segmentation mask layers, geometry layers and GUI layers.
For maximum performance Holoviz makes use of Vulkan, which is already installed as part of the Nvidia driver.
Holoviz uses the concept of the immediate mode design pattern for its API, inspired by the Dear ImGui library. The difference to the retained mode, for which most APIs are designed for, is, that there are no objects created and stored by the application. This makes it easy to quickly build and change an Holoviz app.
The code below creates a window and displays an image. First Holoviz needs to be initialized. This is done by calling holoscan::viz::Init().
The elements to display are defined in the render loop, termination of the loop is checked with holoscan::viz::WindowShouldClose().
The definition of the displayed content starts with holoscan::viz::Begin() and ends with holoscan::viz::End(). holoscan::viz::End() starts the rendering and displays the rendered result.
Finally Holoviz is shutdown with viz::Shutdown().
Page Hierarchy
Full API
Namespaces
Classes and Structs
- Template Struct _type_info< std::vector< std::vector< std::shared_ptr< T > > > >
- Template Struct base_type< T, typename std::enable_if_t< std::is_base_of_v< Condition, std::decay_t< T > > > >
- Template Struct base_type< T, typename std::enable_if_t< std::is_base_of_v< Resource, std::decay_t< T > > > >
- Struct GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy::AvailableSystemResourceComparator
- Struct GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy::SystemResourceRequirementComparator
- Template Struct is_shared_ptr< std::shared_ptr< T > >
- Struct FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUseDefaultTypeInternal
- Template Struct is_proto_enum< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus >
- Template Struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType >
- Template Struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode >
- Template Struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::IOType >
- Class Health::Service
- Class Health::Stub
- Class Health::StubInterface
- Class StubInterface::async_interface
- Template Class Health::WithAsyncMethod_Check
- Template Class Health::WithAsyncMethod_Watch
- Template Class Health::WithCallbackMethod_Check
- Template Class Health::WithCallbackMethod_Watch
- Template Class Health::WithGenericMethod_Check
- Template Class Health::WithGenericMethod_Watch
- Template Class Health::WithRawCallbackMethod_Check
- Template Class Health::WithRawCallbackMethod_Watch
- Template Class Health::WithRawMethod_Check
- Template Class Health::WithRawMethod_Watch
- Template Class Health::WithSplitStreamingMethod_Watch
- Template Class Health::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_Check
- Class HealthCheckRequest
- Class HealthCheckResponse
- Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy
- Class OperatorWrapper
- Class HolovizOp
- Class InferenceOp
- Class InferenceProcessorOp
- Class V4L2VideoCaptureOp
- Class AppDriverService::Service
- Class AppDriverService::Stub
- Class AppDriverService::StubInterface
- Class StubInterface::async_interface
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithAsyncMethod_AllocateFragments
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithAsyncMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithGenericMethod_AllocateFragments
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithGenericMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawCallbackMethod_AllocateFragments
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawCallbackMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawMethod_AllocateFragments
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithRawMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_AllocateFragments
- Template Class AppDriverService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ReportWorkerExecutionFinished
- Class AppWorkerService::Service
- Class AppWorkerService::Stub
- Class AppWorkerService::StubInterface
- Class StubInterface::async_interface
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithAsyncMethod_ExecuteFragments
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithAsyncMethod_GetAvailablePorts
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithAsyncMethod_TerminateWorker
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithCallbackMethod_TerminateWorker
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithGenericMethod_ExecuteFragments
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithGenericMethod_GetAvailablePorts
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithGenericMethod_TerminateWorker
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawCallbackMethod_ExecuteFragments
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawCallbackMethod_GetAvailablePorts
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawCallbackMethod_TerminateWorker
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawMethod_ExecuteFragments
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawMethod_GetAvailablePorts
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithRawMethod_TerminateWorker
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_ExecuteFragments
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_GetAvailablePorts
- Template Class AppWorkerService::WithStreamedUnaryMethod_TerminateWorker
- Class AvailablePortsRequest
- Class AvailablePortsResponse
- Class AvailableSystemResource
- Class ConnectionItem
- Class ConnectionItemList
- Class ConnectorArg
- Class FragmentAllocationRequest
- Class FragmentAllocationResponse
- Class FragmentExecutionRequest
- Class FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse
- Class FragmentExecutionResponse
- Class Result
- Class TerminateWorkerRequest
- Class TerminateWorkerResponse
- Class WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest
- Class WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse
- Class VideoStreamSerializer
Enums
Unions
Functions
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::Result >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::ConnectionItemList >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::Result >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::TerminateWorkerResponse >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest >
- Specialized Template Function Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse >
- Specialized Template Function GetEnumDescriptor< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus >
- Specialized Template Function GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType >
- Specialized Template Function GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::ErrorCode >
- Specialized Template Function GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::IOType >
- Function holoscan::viz::Init(const char *, uint32_t, uint32_t, uint32_t, InitFlags)
Variables
- Variable grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_ARRAYSIZE
- Variable grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MAX
- Variable grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MIN
- Variable holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionRequest_FragmentConnectionsMapEntry_DoNotUse_default_instance_
- Variable holoscan::service::_WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest_default_instance_
- Variable holoscan::service::_WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse_default_instance_