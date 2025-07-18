NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
Deformable DETR

Deformable DETR is an object-detection model that is included in the TAO. It supports the following tasks:

  • convert

  • train

  • evaluate

  • inference

  • export

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

tao model deformable_detr <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>

where, args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each subtask is explained in detail in the following sections.

Data Input for Deformable DETR

Deformable DETR expects directories of images for training or validation and annotated JSON files in COCO format.

Note

The category_id from your COCO JSON file should start from 1 because 0 is set as a background class. In addition, dataset.num_classes should be set to max class_id + 1. For instance, even though there are only 80 classes used in COCO, the largest class_id is 90, so dataset.num_classes should be set to 91.

Sharding the Data (Optional)

Note

Sharding is not necessary if the annotation is already in JSON format and your dataset is smaller than the COCO dataset. This subtask also assumes that your dataset is in KITTI format.

For a large dataset, you can optionally use convert to shard the dataset into smaller chunks to reduce the memory burden. In this process, KITTI-based annotations are converted into smaller sharded JSON files, similar to other object detection networks. Here is an example spec file for converting KITTI-based folders into multiple sharded JSON files.

input_source: /workspace/tao-experiments/data/sequence.txt
results_dir: /workspace/tao-experiments/sharded
image_dir_name: images
label_dir_name: labels
num_shards: 32
num_partitions: 1
mapping_path: /path/to/your_category_mapping

The details of each parameter are summarized in the table below:

Parameter Data Type Default Description Supported Values
input_source string None The .txt file listing data sources
results_dir string None The output directory where sharded JSON files will be stored
image_dir_name string None The relative path to the directory containing images from the path listed in the input_source .txt file
label_dir_name string None The relative path to the directory containing JSON data from the path listed in the input_source .txt file
num_shards unsigned int 32 The number of shards per partition >0
num_partitions unsigned int 1 The number of partitions in the data >0
mapping_path string None The path to a JSON file containing the class mapping

The category mapping should contain mapping of your dataset and be in reverse alphabetical order. The default mapping is shown below:

DEFAULT_TARGET_CLASS_MAPPING = {
  "Person": "person",
  "Person Group": "person",
  "Rider": "person",
  "backpack": "bag",
  "face": "face",
  "large_bag": "bag",
  "person": "person",
  "person group": "person",
  "person_group": "person",
  "personal_bag": "bag",
  "rider": "person",
  "rolling_bag": "bag",
  "rollingbag": "bag",
  "largebag": "bag",
  "personalbag": "bag"
}

The following example shows how to use the command:

tao model deformable_detr convert -e /path/to/spec.yaml

Creating an Experiment Spec File

The training experiment spec file for Deformable DETR includes model, train, and dataset parameters. Here is an example spec file for training a Deformable DETR model with a resnet50 backbone on a COCO dataset.

dataset:
  train_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/train2017/
      json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_train2017.json
  val_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/val2017/
      json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json
  num_classes: 91
  batch_size: 4
  workers: 8
  augmentation:
    scales: [480, 512, 544, 576, 608, 640, 672, 704, 736, 768, 800]
    input_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
    input_std: [0.229, 0.224, 0.225]
    horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
    train_random_resize: [400, 500, 600]
    train_random_crop_min: 384
    train_random_crop_max: 600
    random_resize_max_size: 1333
    test_random_resize: 800
model:
  pretrained_model_path: /path/to/your-pretrained-backbone-model
  backbone: resnet_50
  train_backbone: True
  num_feature_levels: 4
  dec_layers: 6
  enc_layers: 6
  num_queries: 300
  with_box_refine: True
  dropout_ratio: 0.3
train:
  optim:
    lr: 0.0002
    lr_backbone: 0.00002
    lr_linear_proj_mult: 0.1
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0001
    lr_scheduler: MultiStep
    lr_decay: 0.1
    lr_steps: [40]
    optimizer: AdamW
  num_epochs: 10
  checkpoint_interval: 5
  validation_interval: 5
  clip_grad_norm: 0.1
  precision: fp32
  distributed_strategy: ddp
  activation_checkpoint: True
  num_gpus: 1
  gpu_ids: [0]
  num_nodes: 1
  seed: 1234

Parameter Data Type Default Description Supported Values
model dict config The configuration of the model architecture
dataset dict config The configuration of the dataset
train dict config The configuration of the training task
evaluate dict config The configuration of the evaluation task
inference dict config The configuration of the inference task
encryption_key string None The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files
results_dir string /results The directory where experiment results are saved
export dict config The configuration of the ONNX export task
gen_trt_engine dict config The configuration of the TensorRT generation task. Only used in tao deploy

model

The model parameter provides options to change the Deformable DETR architecture.

model:
  pretrained_model_path: /path/to/your-resnet50-pretrained-model
  backbone: resnet_50
  train_backbone: True
  num_feature_levels: 4
  dec_layers: 6
  enc_layers: 6
  num_queries: 300
  with_box_refine: True
  dropout_ratio: 0.3

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
pretrained_backbone_path string None The optional path to the pretrained backbone file string to the path
backbone string resnet_50 The backbone name of the model. The GCViT and ResNet 50 backbones are supported. resnet_50, gc_vit_xxtiny, gc_vit_xtiny, gc_vit_tiny, gc_vit_small, gc_vit_base, gc_vit_large
train_backbone bool True A flag specifying whether to train the backbone or not True/False
num_feature_levels unsigned int 4 The number of feature levels to use in the model 1,2,3,4
return_interm_indices int list [1, 2, 3, 4] The index of feature levels to use in the model. The length must match num_feature_levels. [0, 1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3, 4], [1, 2, 3], [1, 2], [1]
dec_layers unsigned int 6 The number of decoder layers in the transformer >0
enc_layers unsigned int 6 The number of encoder layers in the transformer >0
num_queries unsigned int 300 The number of queries >0
dim_feedforward unsigned int 1024 The dimension of the feedforward network >0
num_select unsigned int 100 The number of top-K predictions selected during the post-process >0
with_box_refine bool True A flag specifying whether to enbable the Iterative Bounding Box Refinement True, False
dropout_ratio float 0.3 The probability to drop out hidden units 0.0 ~ 1.0
cls_loss_coef float 2.0 The relative weight of the classification error in the matching cost >0.0
bbox_loss_coef float 5.0 The relative weight of the L1 error of the bounding box coordinates in the matching cost >0.0
giou_loss_coef float 2.0 The relative weight of the GIoU loss of the bounding box in the matching cost >0.0
focal_alpha float 0.25 The alpha in the focal loss >0.0
aux_loss bool True A flag specifying whether to use auxiliary decoding losses (loss at each decoder layer) True, False

train

The train parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.

train:
  optim:
    lr: 0.0002
    lr_backbone: 0.00002
    lr_linear_proj_mult: 0.1
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0001
    lr_scheduler: MultiStep
    lr_decay: 0.1
    lr_steps: [40]
    optimizer: AdamW
  num_epochs: 10
  checkpoint_interval: 5
  validation_interval: 5
  clip_grad_norm: 0.1
  precision: fp32
  distributed_strategy: ddp
  activation_checkpoint: True
  num_gpus: 1
  gpu_ids: [0]
  num_nodes: 1
  seed: 1234

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
num_gpus unsigned int 1 The number of GPUs to use for distributed training >0
gpu_ids List[int] [0] The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training
seed unsigned int 1234 The random seed for random, numpy, and torch >0
num_epochs unsigned int 10 The total number of epochs to run the experiment >0
checkpoint_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved >0
validation_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the validation is run >0
resume_training_checkpoint_path string The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from
results_dir string /results/train The directory to save training results
optim dict config The config for the optimizer, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay >0
clip_grad_norm float 0.1 amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. A value of 0.0 specifies no clipping >=0
precision string fp32 Specifying “fp16” enables precision training. Training with fp16 can help save GPU memory. fp32, fp16
distributed_strategy string ddp The multi-GPU training strategy. DDP (Distributed Data Parallel) and FSDP (Fully Sharded Data Parallel) are supported. ddp, fsdp
activation_checkpoint bool True A True value instructs train to recompute in backward pass to save GPU memory, rather than storing activations. True, False
pretrained_model_path string Path to pretrained model checkpoint path to load for finetuning
num_nodes unsigned int 1 The number of nodes. If the value is larger than 1, multi-node is enabled >0
freeze string list [] A list of layer names in the model to freeze (e.g. ["backbone", "transformer.encoder", "input_proj"])
verbose bool False A flag specifying whether to print detailed learning-rate scaling from the optimizer True, False

optim

The optim parameter defines the config for the optimizer in training, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay.

optim:
  lr: 0.0002
  lr_backbone: 0.00002
  lr_linear_proj_mult: 0.1
  momentum: 0.9
  weight_decay: 0.0001
  lr_scheduler: MultiStep
  lr_decay: 0.1
  lr_steps: [40]
  optimizer: AdamW

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

lr float 2e-4 The initial learning rate for training the model, excluding the backbone >0.0
lr_backbone float 2e-5 The initial learning rate for training the backbone >0.0
lr_linear_proj_mult float 0.1 The initial learning rate for training the linear projection layer >0.0
momentum float 0.9 The momentum for the AdamW optimizer >0.0
weight_decay float 1e-4 The weight decay coefficient >0.0

lr_scheduler

string

MultiStep

The learning scheduler. Two schedulers are provided:
* MultiStep : Decrease the lr by lr_decay from lr_steps;
* StepLR : Decrease the lr by lr_decay at every lr_step_size;

MultiStep/StepLR
lr_decay float 0.1 The decreasing factor for the learning rate scheduler >0.0
lr_steps int list [40] The steps to decrease the learning rate for the MultiStep scheduler int list
lr_step_size unsigned int 40 The steps to decrease the learning rate for the StepLR scheduler >0
lr_monitor string val_loss The monitor value for the AutoReduce scheduler val_loss/train_loss
optimizer string AdamW The optimizer use during training AdamW/SGD

dataset

The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and augmentation.

dataset:
  train_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/train2017/
      json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_train2017.json
  val_data_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
      json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json
  test_data_sources:
    image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
    json_file: /path/to/coco/annotations/instances_val2017.json
  infer_data_sources:
    image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
    classmap: /path/to/coco/annotations/coco_classmap.txt
  num_classes: 91
  batch_size: 4
  workers: 8
Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values

train_data_sources

list dict

The training data sources:
* image_dir : The directory that contains the training images
* json_file : The path of the JSON file, which uses training-annotation COCO format

val_data_sources

list dict

The validation data sources:
* image_dir : The directory that contains the validation images
* json_file : The path of the JSON file, which uses validation-annotation COCO format

test_data_sources

dict

The test data sources for evaluation:
* image_dir : The directory that contains the test images
* json_file : The path of the JSON file, which uses test-annotation COCO format

infer_data_sources

dict

The infer data sources for inference:
* image_dir : The directory that contains the inference images
* classmap : The path of the .txt file that contains class names

augmentation dict config The parameters to define the augmentation method
num_classes unsigned int 91 The number of classes in the training data >0
batch_size unsigned int 4 The batch size for training and validation >0
workers unsigned int 8 The number of parallel workers processing data >0
train_sampler string default_sampler The minibatch sampling method. Non-default sampling methods can be enabled for multi-node jobs. This config doesn’t have any effect if dataset_type isn’t set to default default_sampler, non_uniform_sampler, uniform_sampler
dataset_type string serialized If set to default, we follow the standard CocoDetection dataset structure from the torchvision which loads COCO annotation in every subprocess. This leads to redudant copy of data and can cause RAM to explod if workers is high. If set to serialized, the data is serialized through pickle and torch.Tensor that allows the data to be shared across subprocess. As a result, RAM usage can be greatly improved. serialized, default

augmentation

The augmentation parameter contains hyperparameters for augmentation.

augmentation:
  scales: [480, 512, 544, 576, 608, 640, 672, 704, 736, 768, 800]
  input_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
  input_std: [0.229, 0.224, 0.225]
  horizontal_flip_prob: 0.5
  train_random_resize: [400, 500, 600]
  train_random_crop_min: 384
  train_random_crop_max: 600
  random_resize_max_size: 1333
  test_random_resize: 800

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
scales int list [480, 512, 544, 576, 608, 640, 672, 704, 736, 768, 800] A list of sizes to perform random resize.
input_mean float list [0.485, 0.456, 0.406] The input mean for RGB frames: (input - mean) / std float list / size=1 or 3
input_std float list [0.229, 0.224, 0.225] The input standard deviation for RGB frames: (input - mean) / std float list / size=1 or 3
horizontal_flip_prob float 0.5 The probability for horizonal flip during training >=0
train_random_resize int list [400, 500, 600] A list of sizes to perform random resize for training data int list
train_random_crop_min unsigned int 384 The minimum random crop size for training data >0
train_random_crop_max unsigned int 600 The maximum random crop size for training data >0
random_resize_max_size unsigned int 1333 The maximum random resize size for training data >0
test_random_resize unsigned int 800 The random resize size for test data >0
fixed_padding bool True A flag specifying whether to resize the image (with no padding) to (sorted(scales[-1]), random_resize_max_size) to prevent a CPU memory leak. True/False
fixed_random_crop unsigned int A flag to enable Large Scale Jittering, which is used for ViT backbones. The resulting image resolution is fixed to fixed_random_crop. Divisible by 32

Training the Model

Use the following command to run Deformable DETR training:

tao model deformable_detr train [-h] -e <experiment_spec_file>
                          [results_dir=<global_results_dir>]
                          [model.<model_option>=<model_option_value>]
                          [dataset.<dataset_option>=<dataset_option_value>]
                          [train.<train_option>=<train_option_value>]
                          [train.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                          [train.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

The only required argument is the path to the experiment spec:

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment

Optional Arguments

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.

Note

For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose 2 variables for each respective task: num_gpus and gpu_ids, which default to 1 and [0], respectively. If both are passed, but inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1, gpu_ids = [0, 1], then they are modified to follow the setting with more GPUs, for example num_gpus = 1 -> num_gpus = 2.

Checkpointing and Resuming Training

At every train.checkpoint_interval, a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth. These are saved in train.results_dir, like so:

$ ls /results/train

'model_epoch_000.pth'
'model_epoch_001.pth'
'model_epoch_002.pth'
'model_epoch_003.pth'
'model_epoch_004.pth'

The latest checkpoint will also be saved as dd_model_latest.pth. Training will automatically resume from dd_model_latest.pth if it exists in train.results_dir. This will be superseded by train.resume_training_checkpoint_path if it is provided.

The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either

  • Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended), or

  • Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory

Optimizing Resource for training Deformable DETR

Training Deformable DETR requires strong GPUs (e.g. V100/A100) with at least 15GB of VRAM and a lot of CPU memory to be trained on a standard dataset like COCO. In this section, we outline some of the strategies you can use to launch training with only limited resources.

Optimize GPU Memory

There are various ways to optimize GPU memory usage. One obvious trick is to reduce dataset.batch_size. However, this can cause your training to take longer than usual. Hence, we recommend setting below configurations in order to optimize GPU consumption.

  • Set train.precision to fp16 to enable automatic mixed precision training. This can reduce your GPU memory usage by 50%.

  • Set train.activation_checkpoint to True to enable activation checkpointing. By recomputing the activations instead of caching them into memory, the memory usage can be improved.

  • Set train.distributed_strategy to fsdp to enable Fully Sharded Data Parallel training. This will share gradient calculation across different processes to help reduce GPU memory.

  • Try using more lightweight backbones like gc_vit_xxtiny or freeze the backbone through setting model.train_backbone to False.

  • Try changing the augmentation resolution in dataset.augmentation depending on your dataset.

Optimize CPU Memory

To speed up data loading, it is a common practice to set high number of workers to spawn multiple processes. However, this can cause your CPU memory to become Out of Memory if the size of your annotation file is very large. Hence, we recommend setting below configurations in order to optimize CPU consumption.

  • Set dataset.dataset_type to serialized so that the COCO-based annotation data can be shared across different subprocesses.

  • Set dataset.augmentation.fixed_padding to True so that images are padded before the batch formulation. Due to random resize and random crop augmentation during training, the resulting image resolution after transform can vary across images. Such variable image resolutions can cause memory leak and the CPU memory to slowly stacks up until it becomes Out of Memory in the middle of training. This is the limitation of PyTorch so we advise setting fixed_padding to True to help stablize the CPU memory usage.

Evaluating the Model

evaluate

The evaluate parameter defines the hyperparameters of the evaluate process.

evaluate:
  checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
  conf_threshold: 0.0

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
checkpoint string Path to PyTorch model to evaluate
results_dir string /results/evaluate The directory to save evaluation results
num_gpus unsigned int 1 The number of GPUs to use for distributed evaluation >0
gpu_ids List[int] [0] The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed evaluation
trt_engine string Path to TensorRT model to evaluate. Should be only used with tao deploy
conf_threshold float 0.0 Confidence threshold to filter predictions >=0

To run evaluation with a Deformable DETR model, use this command:

tao model deformable_detr evaluate [-h] -e <experiment_spec>
                          evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>
                          [evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_option_value>]
                          [evaluate.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                          [evaluate.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment

  • evaluate.checkpoint: The .pth model to be evaluated.

Optional Arguments

Running Inference with an Deformable DETR Model

inference

The inference parameter defines the hyperparameters of the inference process.

inference:
  checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
  conf_threshold: 0.5
  color_map:
    person: red
    car: blue

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
checkpoint string Path to PyTorch model to inference
results_dir string /results/inference The directory to save inference results
num_gpus unsigned int 1 The number of GPUs to use for distributed inference >0
gpu_ids List[int] [0] The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed inference
trt_engine string Path to TensorRT model to inference. Should be only used with tao deploy
conf_threshold float 0.5 Confidence threshold to filter predictions >=0
color_map dict Color map of the bounding boxes for each class string dict

The inference tool for Deformable DETR models can be used to visualize bboxes and generate frame-by- frame KITTI format labels on a directory of images.

tao model deformable_detr inference [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
                          inference.checkpoint=<model to be inferenced>
                          [inference.<inference_option>=<inference_option_value>]
                          [inference.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                          [inference.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the inference experiment

  • inference.checkpoint: The .pth model to inference.

Optional Arguments

Exporting the Model

export

The export parameter defines the hyperparameters for the export process.

export:
  checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
  onnx_file: /path/to/model.onnx
  on_cpu: False
  opset_version: 12
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
  batch_size: -1

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values
checkpoint string The path to PyTorch model to export
onnx_file string The path to the .onnx file
on_cpu bool True If this value is True, the DMHA module will be exported as standard pytorch. If this value is False, the module will be exported using the TRT Plugin. True, False
opset_version unsigned int 12 The opset version of the exported ONNX >0
input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported. 3
input_width unsigned int 960 The input width >0
input_height unsigned int 544 The input height >0
batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model. If this value is set to -1, the export uses dynamic batch size. >=-1

tao model deformable_detr export [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
                          export.checkpoint=<model to export>
                          export.onnx_file=<onnx path>
                          [export.<export_option>=<export_option_value>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The path to an experiment spec file

  • export.checkpoint: The .pth model to export.

  • export.onnx_file: The path where the .etlt or .onnx model is saved.

Optional Arguments

TensorRT engine generation, validation, and int8 calibration

For deployment, please refer to TAO Deploy documentation.

Deploying to DeepStream

Refer to the Integrating a Deformable DETR Model page for more information about deploying a Deformable DETR model to DeepStream.
