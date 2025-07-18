Topics
NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub
NVIDIA TAO
NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v5.5.0
ReIdentificationNet Transformer
ReIdentificationNet Transformer
ReIdentificationNet Transformer
Data Input for ReIdentificationNet Transformer
Creating an Experiment Spec File
Training the Model
Evaluating the Model
Running Inference on the Model
Exporting the Model
Deploying the Model
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Jul 18, 2025.