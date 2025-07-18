TAO Deploy Installation

To deploy TAO models to TensorRT from the tao-deploy container, you should first identify the latest docker tag associated with the tao launcher by running tao info --verbose .

The following is sample output from TAO 5.0.0:

Copy Copied! Configuration of the TAO Instance task_group: deploy: dockers: nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit-deploy: 5.0.0-deploy: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. centerpose 2. classification_pyt 3. classification_tf1 4. classification_tf2 5. deformable_detr 6. detectnet_v2 7. dino 8. dssd 9. efficientdet_tf1 10. efficientdet_tf2 11. faster_rcnn 12. lprnet 13. mask_rcnn 14. ml_recog 15. multitask_classification 16. ocdnet 17. ocrnet 18. optical_inspection 19. retinanet 20. segformer 21. ssd 22. unet 23. visual_changenet 24. yolo_v3 25. yolo_v4 26. yolo_v4_tiny format_version: 3.0 toolkit_version: 5.0.0

The container name associated with the task can be retrieved as $DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG . For example, from the log above, the Docker name to run detectnet_v2 can be derived as follows:

Copy Copied! export DOCKER_REGISTRY="nvcr.io" export DOCKER_NAME="nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit" export DOCKER_TAG="5.0.0-deploy" export DOCKER_CONTAINER=$DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG

Once you have the Docker name, invoke the container by running the commands defined by the network without the tao deploy prefix. For example, the following command will run detectnet_v2 TensorRT engine generation for FP16.