DetectNet_v2 with TAO Deploy

DetectNet_v2 uses the data from the training set for INT8 calibration. The data batches are sampled randomly across the entire training dataset, thereby improving the accuracy of the INT8 model. Data pre-processing in the INT8 calibration step is the same as in the training process. Calibration occurs as a one-step process with the data batches being generated on the fly. Same spec file can be used as the tao model detectnet_v2 export command.

Use the following command to run DetectNet_v2 engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao deploy detectnet_v2 gen_trt_engine [-h] [-v] -m MODEL_PATH -e EXPERIMENT_SPEC -r RESULTS_DIR [-k KEY] [--data_type {fp32,fp16,int8}] [--engine_file ENGINE_FILE] [--cal_cache_file CAL_CACHE_FILE] [--cal_json_file CAL_JSON_FILE] [--max_batch_size MAX_BATCH_SIZE] [--min_batch_size MIN_BATCH_SIZE] [--opt_batch_size OPT_BATCH_SIZE] [--batch_size BATCH_SIZE] [--batches BATCHES] [--max_workspace_size MAX_WORKSPACE_SIZE] [-s STRICT_TYPE_CONSTRAINTS] [--force_ptq FORCE_PTQ] [--gpu_index GPU_INDEX] [--log_file LOG_FILE]

-m, --model_path : The .onnx or .etlt model to be converted

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

-r, --results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

-h, --help : Show this help message and exit.

-k, --key : A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model

--data_type : The desired engine data type. The options are fp32 , fp16 , int8 . The default value is fp32 . A calibration cache will be generated in INT8 mode. If using INT8, the following INT8 arguments are required.

--engine_file : Path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific, and cannot be generalized across GPUs. As TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to training GPU.

-s, --strict_type_constraints : A Boolean flag indicating whether to apply the TensorRT strict type constraints when building the TensorRT engine.

--gpu_index : The index of (discrete) GPUs used for exporting the model. You can specify the index of the GPU to run export if the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that gen_trt_engine can only run on a single GPU.

--log_file : The path to the log file. The default path is “stdout”.

--cal_cache_file : The path to save the calibration cache file to. The default value is ./cal.bin .

--cal_json_file : The path to the json file containing tensor scale for QAT models. This argument is required if an engine for QAT model is being generated.

--batches : Number of batches to use for calibration. The default value is 10.

--batch_size : Batch size to use for calibration. The default value is 1.

--max_batch_size : Maximum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--min_batch_size : Minimum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--opt_batch_size : Optimal batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--max_workspace_size : Maximum workspace size in Gb of TensorRT engine. The default value is: (2 Gb).

--force_ptq : A boolean flag to force post training quantization on the exported etlt model.

Note When generating TensorRT engine for a model trained with QAT enabled, the tensor scale factors defined by the cal_cache_file argument is required. However, note that the current version of QAT doesn’t natively support DLA int8 deployment in the Jetson. In order to deploy this model on a Jetson with DLA int8 , use the --force_ptq flag to use TensorRT post training quantization to generate the calibration cache file.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate INT8 TensorRT engine: