TensorFlow 2.x
This section outlines all computer-vision training and finetuning pipelines that are implemented with TensorFlow 2.x.
The source code for these networks are hosted on GitHub.
- Image Classification (TF2)
- Preparing the Input Data Structure
- Creating an Experiment Spec File - Specification File for Classification
- Training the model
- Evaluating the Model
- Running Inference on a Model
- Pruning the Model
- Re-training the Pruned Model
- Exporting the model
- TensorRT Engine Generation, Validation, and int8 Calibration
- Deploying to DeepStream
- EfficientDet (TF2)
- Data Input for EfficientDet
- Pre-processing the Dataset
- Creating a Configuration File
- Training the Model
- Evaluating the Model
- Running Inference with an EfficientDet Model
- Pruning the Model
- Re-training the Pruned Model
- Exporting the Model
- TensorRT Engine Generation, Validation, and int8 Calibration
- Deploying to DeepStream
