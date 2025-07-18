Running TAO on Google Colab

TAO provides an extensive model zoo containing pretrained models for different computer-vision use cases. You can click on the “One-Click Deploy” link for the model of your use-case.

Refer to the Steps to Locate files in a Colab Notebook section for an example of accessing files within the Colab notebook.

With general purpose models, you can train an image classification model, object detection model, or an instance segmentation model.

Purpose-built models are built for high accuracy and performance. You can deploy these models out of the box for applications such as smart city, retail, public safety, and healthcare. You can also retrain them with your own data.

Purpose Built Models for Computer Vision Model Name One-Click Deploy Purpose ActionRecognitonNet Action Recognition Detecting actions from videos LPRNET License Plate Recognition Recognize License plates numbers PoseClassificationNet Pose Classification Classify poses of people from their skeletons

In addition to training different models using the one-click deploy links, you can run inference with the Pre-trained Models TAO has published using this Notebook